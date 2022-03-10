LIVE: Barça is drawing 0-0 with Galatasaray in the Europa League

FC Barcelona is leveling 0-0 against Galatasaray at the Camp Nou in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16, a match in which the Blaugrana are clear favourites, and more so with their good form, but where they will have to watch with a possible excess of euphoria before some very touched Turks.

In a clash of similar styles, Barça approached the goal with a free kick by Memphis Depay from far away and the Spanish goalkeeper Iñaki Peña blocked a hand to prevent the ball from entering his goal, this in the 26th minute.

The Turks also arrived with danger in this first part. Kerem Akturkoglu played down the left wing, the winger dodged rivals and won the diagonal, leaving Sergiño Dest on the floor. He cut and took a cross shot that went just above the culé cabin, at 37 ‘.

Galatasaray is not doing well in their league, twelfth and closer to relegation than to the top positions. Hence, Domènec Torrent arrived at the club in January, with a clear game philosophy marked by his previous work with Pep Guardiola at Barça, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.