LIVE / Barcelona Milan (result 28-34) video streaming: Olympia stretch!

LIVE BARCELONA MILAN (RESULT 28-34): OLYMPIA EXTENDED!

We arrive at the mid-game in the Euroleague match between Barcelona and Olimpia Milano with the guests who find an interesting extension, closing the second quarter at 28-34. 15 points for Rodriguez with El Chaco who was decisive from the offensive point of view, while the Catalans continue to show problems from the offensive point of view, failing to score and closing the first half of the match at very low averages, with Milan in a very closed challenge is taking advantage of the plays of his soloists. (adj. by Fabio Belli)

LIVE / Milan Real Madrid (final result 73-75) Armani is close to comeback

LIVE BARCELONA MILAN STREAMING VIDEO TV: HOW TO SEE THE MATCH

There live from Barcelona Milan it will be broadcast on satellite television channels: once again the Euroleague is an exclusive reserved for Sky subscribers, the schedule foresees that the Olimpia match plus at least another one will be provided, and therefore this match will not be an exception. The alternative from the same broadcaster is that of live streaming video: in the absence of a TV you can use mobile devices such as PCs, tablets and smartphones and install the Sky Go application, which does not involve additional costs.

Direct / Milan Panathinaikos (final result 75-54): great success for Olimpia!

IMMEDIATELY EQUAL!

The Euroleague match between Barcelona and Olimpia Milano has begun, a very tactical first quarter that ended with a tie, 14-14. A very balanced start even if the first play of the match was a splendid triple from El Chaco, another triple arrived at 5-5 but this time from Laprovittola who brought the hosts on 8-5, Rodriguez is however unleashed and already arrives in double figures when the score is 12-14 with 10 personal points. Barcelona still managed to score with Jokubaitis and close the first set in balance. (adj. by Fabio Belli)

LIVE / Monaco Milan (final result 65-71) streaming video: Rodriguez 13 points

BALL TWO!

The direct of Barcelona Milan is about to begin: during what we could define the Christmas holidays, the Euroleague has formalized the mid-season “polls” regarding prizes and final objectives. Barcelona dominate: they won’t be the funniest team to watch (Real Madrid and Anadolu Efes play here) but they have a 94% chance of going to the Final Four (here, however, Olimpia is present in the top four, the others are Real Madrid and CSKA Moscow) and above all has many individualities present in the picture.

Nikola Mirotic is the number 1 nominee for the regular season MVP award; Nick Calathes is at the top of the preferences for the best passer, while Rokus Jokubaitis (21 years old, 7.8 points and 3.3 assists with 50% from the arc in less than 19 minutes on average) should not miss the Rising Star Trophy. which is awarded to the best young player of the season. Certainly these polls, even if they become official, would not mean that the blaugrana will win the Euroleague: then we will see what will happen tonight at the Palau Blaugrana, finally everything is ready and the duo of Barcelona Milan is really about to rise! (adj. by Claudio Franceschini)

BARCELONA MILAN: THE LATEST ARRIVED

As we have already said, Barcelona Milan will also present us Dante Exum who is the latest arrival in the Blaugrana family: 26-year-old Australian, fifth choice in the 2014 NBA draft – the Utah Jazz had called him – boundless talent but arrived in the NBA without too many references, since he did not attend college and not much was known about him. Injuries limited him: in five years Exum played just 215 regular season games with Utah (an average of about 40 per season), then moved to Houston and without playing ended up in the Euroleague world.

The impact with Barcelona was not the best: currently in fact Exum travels at only 4.4 points per game, but shoots with 40% from the arc and against Unics Kazan, a game that the blaugrana have won with a great comeback, showed flashes of his skills by putting 13 points. Of course, we are still far from the contribution that Sarunas Jasikevicius expects from him but, considering that in Barcelona there are mouths of fire like Mirotic, Higgins and Kuric, even a performance as a system player at the moment can be fine, clearly waiting for the great leap in quality that can launch the Euroleague leaders even more … (adj. by Claudio Franceschini)

BARCELONA MILAN: HEAD TO HEAD

The background of Barcelona Milan in the modern Euroleague there are 18: the blaugrana command but there is basically balance, in fact the figure is 11-7 which however improves significantly (for the Catalan team) if we refer to the matches of the Palau Blaugrana, where Barcelona have won 5 times compared to 2 defeats. The splendid semifinal last year was played on the neutral field, in Cologne Barça won with a basket by Cory Higgins almost on the siren, Olimpia partially avenged itself with the 75-70 of last November but to find the last away victory in Milan we have to go back to February four years ago.

It ended 83-81 with a great comeback in the third quarter and a 16-point, 9-rebound test by Arturas Gudaitis, while Davide Pascolo had contributed 12 points and 8 rebounds. The last one at Palau Blaugrana, Barcelona won 87-71 in December 2020: a Malcolm Delaney (formerly of the match) with 23 points and 4 assists with 4/8 from the arc was not enough, the blaugrana had responded with Nikola Mirotic’s 19 points and 10 rebounds (7/15), Cory Higgins 16 points and 6 rebounds, Brandon Davies ’21 + 6 and Nick Calathes’ beauty of 14 assists. (adj. by Claudio Franceschini)

BARCELONA MILAN: OLYMPY IN THE LAUNCH OF THE LEADER

Barcelona Milan, live at 21:00 from Tuesday 11 January from the Palau Blaugrana, is the great basketball show Euroleague 2021-2022: matchday 20 is being played, but currently it is difficult to keep track of the rounds given the many postponements for Covid. Therefore, if we play, it will be an incredible scenario: Olimpia visits the leaders in the first leg he had beaten and detached in the standings, then came the four consecutive defeats and Barcelona, ​​currently considered a great favorite to win the regular season, regained the lead but the race is long, and Milan is aiming above all for a place in the playoffs.

However, even with a possibly decimated team, it will be interesting to find out if Olimpia will be able to take an away victory on the field of the first in the standings, which of course would be an excellent sign; in the meantime, we know that overtime success has come in Serie A1 in the big match against Virtus Bologna, an excellent way to get to the Barcelona Milan live broadcast, of which we will now begin to develop the main themes waiting for the highly anticipated duo ball to arrive, in the hope that it will be played …

LIVE BARCELONA MILAN: RESULTS AND BACKGROUND

In presenting the live broadcast of Barcelona Milan we talked about the absences: they also concern the Blaugrana team, which in Vitoria (where they lost clearly) found Cory Higgins but not Nick Calathes. Barcelona have added Dante Exxum to their roster, an Australian who had been fifth overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft but then also had several physical problems; Sarunas Jasikevicius has at his disposal a battleship that has not been particularly affected by the company’s economic crisis.

This is also thanks to the reduction in the salary of some players including Nikola Mirotic, who at one point had said he could leave precisely because he was tired of continuous sacrifices. In the first leg, we have already said, Olimpia had won that against the best defense of the Euroleague had staged a superb performance in their own half, thus beating Barça with their own weapons; at the Palau Blaugrana the story risks being different but it can never be said, because certainly Milan is also a team capable of great results and the hope is that one of those great evenings to remember for a long time will arrive on the leaders’ parquet …

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED