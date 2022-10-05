LIVE. Benfica-PSG (1-1): Paris shaken up







45 mins. – Yellow card for Fernández:

Verratti remains on the ground after a big duel with Fernandez, author of a sole on the tibia of the Italian, who receives a yellow card.













41 mins. – Aim:

Buuuuuuuuuuut for Benfica!!! Paris takes too many risks by taking the ball out and Fernandez, well shifted to the left, sends a diving cross towards Gonçalo Ramos. Danilo Pereira, deceived by the trajectory, pushes the ball into his own goal!!! 1-1 between Benfica and PSG!













37 mins. – Chance for Benfica:

Donnarumma again!!! After a corner played by two, Neres wanders into the box and Ramos counters him. António Silva inherits the ball from the penalty spot and releases a big shot that the Italian goalkeeper wards off the danger with both fists!













22 mins. – Goal for Paris SG:

Buuuuuuuut for PSG!!! Messi progresses with the ball and finds Mbappé in support who gives Neymar. The Brazilian puts in the race of the Argentinian who arrives launched at the entrance of the surface and wraps with the left foot in the opposite skylight!!! 1-0 for Paris!













18 mins. – Chance for Benfica:

Donnarumma saves his people again! Neres, served in the space between Danilo and Nuno Mendes, enters the area and crosses his right shot hard! The Parisian goalkeeper pulls off a superb save with the opposite hand! Corner for Benfica.





