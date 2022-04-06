Live: Benzema hat-trick and Real Madrid beat Chelsea

Real Madrid is winning 3-1 at Chelsea in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions Leaguein what is shaping up to be a rematch of last year’s semi-finals won by the English.

The three goals for the white team have been scored by Frenchman Karim Benzema. The first came at minute 21, the other at 24 and the third at 46 at the start of the complementary part.

The blues discounted with a goal from the German Havertz at 40 minutes.

The English team is presented as an important obstacle for the merengues’ aspirations, although it is not at its best moment trapped in the extra-sports tensions derived from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Put up for sale by the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, after the sanctions for the invasion in Ukraine, Chelsea try to forget about these problems on the pitch.

In the second round of the Champions League, Chelsea prevailed by a convincing 4-1 on aggregate against French Lille, a real warning for the white team, who got into the quarterfinals appealing to the epic against Paris Saint-Germain.

The meringues lost 1-0 in the first leg in the French capital and came back in the return leg at the Bernabéu to end up winning 3-1.

Starting Lineups:

Chelsea: Mendy; James, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta; Kante, Jorginho; Mount, Pulisic, and Havertz.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Benzema and Vinicius.