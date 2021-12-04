LIVE Biathlon, Oestersund 2021 Relay LIVE: dominate Norway! France and Russia on the podium. Italy, too many mistakes: eighth – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

16.30: The appointment is for tomorrow with the men’s pursuit and the women’s relay. That’s it for today, thanks for joining us and good afternoon

16.28: Norway confirms the prediction and wins without too many problems, France is second despite Jacquelin errors, third place for a Russia that lost something in the final with Latypov. In Italy Giacomel and Hofer did well, Bormolini’s not optimal fraction with four errors and to be forgotten for Windisch who threw fifth place more than likely

16.27: Switzerland and Romania complete the top ten

16.26: Ukraine closes in fifth place, Belarus sixth, Sweden comeback in seventh place thanks to Samuelsson who overtakes a disastrous Windisch who closes eighth.

16.25: Russia closes in third place, Germany fourth

16.24: Norway wins the first relay of the season, France second

16.22: At km 28.8 Norway, France at 20 “, Russia at 53”, Germany at 1’07 “, Ukraine at 1’27”

16.21: Italy is seventh at the exit from the polygon, too many errors for the blue team who must change gear at the polygon. The constant of these first stages are too many shooting errors

16.19: After the last polygon, Norway first, France second at 20 “, Russia at 49”. Two laps of penalty for Windisch, disastrous at the shooting range

16.18: Two reloads for Christiansen who starts again and goes to win because Russia makes three mistakes, France who is second is not wrong, turns Russia

16.17: At km 27.1 Norway ahead, Russia at 15 “, France at 41”. Last polygon

16.16: Italy returns to Ukraine at km 26.3

16.14: At km 26.3 Norway ahead, Russia at 15 “, France at 43”

16.11: A top-up for Norway, a top-up for Russia which is second at 15 “, France makes no mistake and is third at 46”, Germany makes no mistake and is fourth at 1’09 “, two top-ups for Ukraine who is fifth at 1’33 “, three reloads for Windisch sixth at 1’40”

16.10: At km 24.6 Norway, Russia at 16 “, France at 50”, Germany, Italy, Ukraine at 1’18 “. Seventh polygon

16.09: At km 23.8 Norway with Christiansen, Russia with Latypov at 18 “, France with Fillon Maillet at 49”, Germany with Nawrath, Italy and Ukraine with Dudchenko at 1’17 “

16.06: At the third change Norway ahead, Russia at 21 “, France at 50”, Germany, Italy, Ukraine at 1’19 “. Windisch starts

16.05: At km 22.1 Norway, Russia at 20 “, France at 50”, Germany, Italy, Ukraine at 1’18 “

16.04: At km 21.3 Norway, Russia at 22 “, France at 50”, Germany, Italy, Ukraine 1’18 “

15.59: J. Boe very fast and precise, Russia does not make a mistake and is second at 21 “, a tour for Ukraine, a recharge for France, third at 54”, Hofer is not wrong and Italy is fifth, Ukraine at 1’06 “, Italy at 1’15”, Germany at 1’20 “

15.58: At km 19.6 Norway in front, Ukraine at 18 “, Russia at 22”, France at 48 “, Germany and Italy at 1’12”. Sixth polygon

15.56: At km 18.8 J. Boe in the lead, Ukraine at 15 “, Russia at 21”, France at 46 “, Germany and Italy at 1’08”

15.53: After the fifth polygon Norway makes no mistake and starts again in the lead, well Ukraine without errors at 7 “, Russia at 18”, two errors by Hofer who loses a lot of time, Austria jumps. Azzurri 1 ‘from the head

15.52: At km 17.1 Norway, Ukraine at 18 “, Russia at 24”, France, Austria, Germany, Italy at 44 “. Fifth polygon

15.50: At km 16.3 Norway with J. Boe, Ukraine at 14 “, Russia at 24”, France, Austria, Germany, Italy at 41 “

15.45: At the second change, half of the race Norway in front, Ukraine at 4 “, Russia at 20”, Italy, Austria, France, Germany at 31 “

15.43: At km 13.8 Norway, Ukraine at 10 “, Russia at 23”, France, Austria, Germany and Italy at 30 “

3.42pm: GREAT JACOMEL! He is not wrong and Italy is fifth at 24 ″. Norway in the lead, Ukraine at 9 “, Austria at 21”, Russia at 22 “, Germany at 30”, France with two other errors at 32 “

15.40: Russia in front of the fourth polygon

15:35: Russia exits the firing range first, Norway at 3 “, Germany at 7”. At 22 “Italy with one refill at 28” France with three refills

15.33: At km 9.6 Jacquelin raises the pace and takes a small advantage over Norway, Germany and Russia. Third polygon

15.31: At km 8.8 in front of Norway, France, Germany and Russia. From behind the Azzurri recover 15 “

15.28: At the first change Norway and Germany in front, together with France who recovered. Russia is the Czech Republic at 14 ”. Italy tenth at 33 “

15.23: Norway makes no mistake and also comes out in the lead from the second polygon, together with Germany. Two top-ups for France which is 9 “and also for Italy which is 29”

15.21: At km 4.6 Norway ahead, followed by Germany, Russia, France, the Czech Republic. Italy at 15 “

15.17: Norway comes out in the lead without errors from the first polygon, ahead of Germany and Russia. Two top-ups for Italy with a 15 ”delay

15.15: France, Norway and Sweden in front of the entrance to the first polygon

15.13: Norway in command at km 1.3. Italy tenth

15.10: The race starts

15.08: The starting teams: Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Russia, Italy, Austria, Ukraine, Sloveniua, Czech Republic, Finland, Belarus, Switzerland, Canada, USA, Slovakia, Japan, Lithuania, Estonia, Bulgaria, Romania, Belgium, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Poland, Moldova and China

15.06: Sweden is also among the favorite teams for the podium, led by Samuelsson who won both sprints held in Oestersund

15.04: It will be up to Thomas Bormolini to start the dances and Tommaso Giacomel will follow. The young blue achieved the best position in his career in the World Cup in the sprint (25th place) and wants to make an important contribution to the relay. To complete the picture Hofer and Dominik Windisch

02.15: Italy can be one of the luxury outsiders: Lukas Hofer’s seventh place in the test on the two polygons two days ago gave confidence to the Bel Paese team. The South Tyrolean has found an excellent speed of execution in the shooting series and the physical condition is growing

14.59: Attention, as mentioned, to France. Fabien Claude Emilien Jacquelin, Simon Desthieux and Quentin Fillon Maillet are athletes who have a very high potential and the second and third place of Jacquelin and Fillon Maillet in the sprint prove it.

14.56: Favorite of obligation for this race Norway and France. As usual, Team Norge can field a quartet to shake their wrists, although their performance at this start of the season has so far been less impressive. Sturla Holm Laegreid, the brothers Tarjei and Johannes Boe and Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen will compose the Norwegian quartet

14.53: On the snows of Oestersund (Sweden) we will witness a decidedly interesting team event with an uncertain outcome

14.50: Good morning to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live live of the men’s relay, valid for the Biathlon World Cup

Photo: LaPresse