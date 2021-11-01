Live Bologna – Cagliari: 1-0 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: Renato Dall’Ara

City: Bologna

Capacity: 38279 spectators19:33

Welcome to the Bologna-Cagliari live match, valid for the 11th round of Serie A. 19:33

The match of the ” Dall’Ara ” puts the hosts, at 12 points, in front of the guests, at the bottom of the ranking with 6 points. 19:39

The match will be refereed by Mr. Davide Massa of Imperia. At the Var there will be Irrati. 19:40

On the last day both were knocked out: Mihajlovic’s team was defeated in Naples while Mazzarri’s team was beaten at home by Roma. 19:42

LINE-UP BOLOGNA (3-4-2-1): Skorupski – Soumaoro, Medel, Theate – De Silvestri, Dominguez, Svamberg, Hickey – Soriano, Barrow – Arnautovic. Available: Bardi, Mbaye, Binks, Dijks, Skov Olsen, Orsolini, Sansone, Santander, van Hooijdonk, Vignato, Cangiano. 8:00 pm

LINE-UP CAGLIARI (3-5-2): Cragno – Zappa, Godin, Carboni – Nandez, Marin, Strootman, Deiola, Lykogiannis – Pavoletti, Joao Pedro. Available: Aresti, Caceres, Bellanova, Altare, Farias, Pereiro, Oliva, Ceppitelli, Grassi, Radunovic, Obert. 19:54

Mihajlovic recovers Arnautovic and finds Soumaoro and Soriano after the disqualification; on the left plays Hickey, bench for Dijks. Mazzarri has Strootman at his disposal but loses Keita due to tonsillitis, Caceres starts from the bench; Pavoletti-Joao Pedro attack pair. 8:00 pm

The heating phases are over. The race will start in a few minutes. 20:43

Teams in the field under the orders of Massa: hosts in red and blue shirts, guests in light blue suits. 20:45

1 ‘ BOLOGNA-CAGLIARI BEGINS! First ball played by Joao Pedro. 20:48

1 ‘ De Silvestri’s cross in the area, Zappa deflects in a corner kick. 20:48

2′ Launch from the rear for Arnautovic, ball too deep. 20:50

4 ‘ The hosts pushed, Dominguez’s left foot didn’t hit well, the Sardinian defense pushed away. 20:52

6 ‘ Ball possession of the Emilians. 20:54

7 ‘ Barrow dribbles into the penalty area, defensive doubling in marking. 20:55

9 ‘ Pavoletti caught in the grip of Theate and Dominguez, punishment for Cagliari. 20:57

11 ‘ Fan of Marin for Nandez, the guests raise the center of gravity. 20:59

12 ‘ Insidious cross by Zappa, neither Pavoletti nor Joao Pedro arrive at the detour. 21:00

14 ‘ Barrow crosses from the baseline, Godin deflects for a corner. 21:02

15 ‘ Cross by Hickey towards the center of the area, Cragno rejects with his fists. 21:03

17 ‘ Low pace at the ” Dall’Ara ” in this first part of the match. 21:05

18 ‘ De Silvestri’s ball of first intention, the ball crosses the entire penalty area without deviations. 21:06

19 ‘ Skorupski leaves the area to anticipate Joao Pedro, launched by Strootman. 21:07

22 ‘ Fight on the median, Theate’s foul on Pavoletti, who hits the defender with a slap. All regular for Massa. 21:10

24 ‘ Nandez cut in the area, the offside flag is raised. 21:11

26 ‘ Hickey does not reach the ball before the endline. 21:14

28 ‘ Soriano wins a shot from the flag. 21:15

29 ‘ COUNTERPIECE OF CAGLIARI! Restart of the Sardinians, concluded by Zappa who kicks from the right winger, para Skorupski. 21:17

31 ‘ Triangulation attempted by Soriano with De Silvestri but the extent of the passage is inaccurate. 21:19

32 ‘ Cross by Zappa, exit without problems for the home goalkeeper. 21:21

34 ‘ Cragno on the return to the tips. 21:22

35 ‘ Nice cross by Barrow for Soriano, Carboni anticipates him and grants the shot from the flag. 21:23

37 ‘ Foul entry of Deiola against Hickey. 21:24

38 ‘ Joao Pedro earns a free kick about 30 meters from the opponent’s goal. 21:25

39 ‘ The transformation is by Likogiannis, left deflected by the barrier. There seems to be a touch of Svanberg’s hand. 21:28

40 ‘ WARNINGS SVANBERG: hand ball. 21:28

40 ‘ Cagliari can kick again, practically on the edge of the area. 21:28

41 ‘ MARIN! The right to turn comes out just above the crossbar of Skorupski. 21:29

43 ‘ Zappa’s back pass in Cragno, who grabs the ball. Shy protests from the hosts, no irregularities for the referee. 21:31

45 ‘ There will be no recovery. 21:33

45 ‘+ 1’ END OF FIRST TIME! BOLOGNA-CAGLIARI 0-0. 21:33

At half-time there was a white goal draw between Bologna and Cagliari. Goalkeepers practically inactive, few emotions in the first portion of the game. 21:34

Teams in the locker room: Mihajlovic and Mazzarri study the moves in view of the second half. 21:35

46 ‘ THE SECOND HALF OF BOLOGNA-CAGLIARI BEGINS! It starts from the result of 0-0. 21:49

46 ‘ No changes during the interval. 21:50

48 ‘ Game stopped: some problems for Joao Pedro for a blow. The attacker seems able to continue. 21:52

49 ‘ GOAL! BOLOGNA-Cagliari 1-0! De Silvestri network. The hosts have the advantage: Medel’s assist, Arnautovic’s veil and De Silvestri’s winning entry. Look at the player’s card Lorenzo De Silvestri21:55

50 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL: it was from 2017/18 (five with Torino) that De Silvestri hadn’t scored at least three goals in a single Serie A championship.21:58

52 ‘ Arnautovic tries to jump Lykogiannis but the defender is not surprised. 21:56

54 ‘ Mazzarri has to change something to make up for the disadvantage. 21:59

56 ‘ Carboni’s tackle on Soriano, a corner kick comes out. 22:00

58 ‘ ARNAUTOVIC’S GRAND LEFT! Soriano for Barrow, touch with the heel to free the first intention conclusion of the attacking partner, which ends just outside. 22:02

59 ‘ FIRST CHANGE IN CAGLIARI: Bellanova enters, Strootman exits. 22:04

61 ‘ Dominguez escapes, Skorupski avoids problems by grabbing the ball. 22:05

62 ‘ Offside of the forwards guests, the flag is raised. 22:07

64 ‘ Interesting assist from Nandez for Pavoletti, the striker detaches but does not target the net. 22:08

65 ‘ Soriano’s cross on the far post, Hickey’s foul in attack. 22:09

66 ‘ DANGEROUS BOLOGNA! Shot by Barrow, on the edge of the offside, and assist for Arnautovic, left rejected by Cragno. 22:11

68 ‘ WARNED JOAO PEDRO: protests for an alleged foul in the penalty area. 22:13

69 ‘ SECOND CHANGE IN CAGLIARI: Farias enters, Deiola exits. 22:13

69 ‘ THIRD CHANGE IN CAGLIARI: Caceres enters, Carboni exits. 22:14