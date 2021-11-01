Live Bologna – Cagliari: 1-0 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match
Where the game is played:
Stadium: Renato Dall’Ara
City: Bologna
Capacity: 38279 spectators19:33
Welcome to the Bologna-Cagliari live match, valid for the 11th round of Serie A. 19:33
The match of the ” Dall’Ara ” puts the hosts, at 12 points, in front of the guests, at the bottom of the ranking with 6 points. 19:39
The match will be refereed by Mr. Davide Massa of Imperia. At the Var there will be Irrati. 19:40
On the last day both were knocked out: Mihajlovic’s team was defeated in Naples while Mazzarri’s team was beaten at home by Roma. 19:42
LINE-UP BOLOGNA (3-4-2-1): Skorupski – Soumaoro, Medel, Theate – De Silvestri, Dominguez, Svamberg, Hickey – Soriano, Barrow – Arnautovic. Available: Bardi, Mbaye, Binks, Dijks, Skov Olsen, Orsolini, Sansone, Santander, van Hooijdonk, Vignato, Cangiano. 8:00 pm
LINE-UP CAGLIARI (3-5-2): Cragno – Zappa, Godin, Carboni – Nandez, Marin, Strootman, Deiola, Lykogiannis – Pavoletti, Joao Pedro. Available: Aresti, Caceres, Bellanova, Altare, Farias, Pereiro, Oliva, Ceppitelli, Grassi, Radunovic, Obert. 19:54
Mihajlovic recovers Arnautovic and finds Soumaoro and Soriano after the disqualification; on the left plays Hickey, bench for Dijks. Mazzarri has Strootman at his disposal but loses Keita due to tonsillitis, Caceres starts from the bench; Pavoletti-Joao Pedro attack pair. 8:00 pm
The heating phases are over. The race will start in a few minutes. 20:43
Teams in the field under the orders of Massa: hosts in red and blue shirts, guests in light blue suits. 20:45
BOLOGNA-CAGLIARI BEGINS! First ball played by Joao Pedro. 20:48
De Silvestri’s cross in the area, Zappa deflects in a corner kick. 20:48
Launch from the rear for Arnautovic, ball too deep. 20:50
The hosts pushed, Dominguez’s left foot didn’t hit well, the Sardinian defense pushed away. 20:52
Ball possession of the Emilians. 20:54
Barrow dribbles into the penalty area, defensive doubling in marking. 20:55
Pavoletti caught in the grip of Theate and Dominguez, punishment for Cagliari. 20:57
Fan of Marin for Nandez, the guests raise the center of gravity. 20:59
Insidious cross by Zappa, neither Pavoletti nor Joao Pedro arrive at the detour. 21:00
Barrow crosses from the baseline, Godin deflects for a corner. 21:02
Cross by Hickey towards the center of the area, Cragno rejects with his fists. 21:03
Low pace at the ” Dall’Ara ” in this first part of the match. 21:05
De Silvestri’s ball of first intention, the ball crosses the entire penalty area without deviations. 21:06
Skorupski leaves the area to anticipate Joao Pedro, launched by Strootman. 21:07
Fight on the median, Theate’s foul on Pavoletti, who hits the defender with a slap. All regular for Massa. 21:10
Nandez cut in the area, the offside flag is raised. 21:11
Hickey does not reach the ball before the endline. 21:14
Soriano wins a shot from the flag. 21:15
COUNTERPIECE OF CAGLIARI! Restart of the Sardinians, concluded by Zappa who kicks from the right winger, para Skorupski. 21:17
Triangulation attempted by Soriano with De Silvestri but the extent of the passage is inaccurate. 21:19
Cross by Zappa, exit without problems for the home goalkeeper. 21:21
Cragno on the return to the tips. 21:22
Nice cross by Barrow for Soriano, Carboni anticipates him and grants the shot from the flag. 21:23
Foul entry of Deiola against Hickey. 21:24
Joao Pedro earns a free kick about 30 meters from the opponent’s goal. 21:25
The transformation is by Likogiannis, left deflected by the barrier. There seems to be a touch of Svanberg’s hand. 21:28
WARNINGS SVANBERG: hand ball. 21:28
Cagliari can kick again, practically on the edge of the area. 21:28
MARIN! The right to turn comes out just above the crossbar of Skorupski. 21:29
Zappa’s back pass in Cragno, who grabs the ball. Shy protests from the hosts, no irregularities for the referee. 21:31
There will be no recovery. 21:33
END OF FIRST TIME! BOLOGNA-CAGLIARI 0-0. 21:33
At half-time there was a white goal draw between Bologna and Cagliari. Goalkeepers practically inactive, few emotions in the first portion of the game. 21:34
Teams in the locker room: Mihajlovic and Mazzarri study the moves in view of the second half. 21:35
THE SECOND HALF OF BOLOGNA-CAGLIARI BEGINS! It starts from the result of 0-0. 21:49
No changes during the interval. 21:50
Game stopped: some problems for Joao Pedro for a blow. The attacker seems able to continue. 21:52
GOAL! BOLOGNA-Cagliari 1-0! De Silvestri network. The hosts have the advantage: Medel’s assist, Arnautovic’s veil and De Silvestri’s winning entry.
STATISTICAL PILL: it was from 2017/18 (five with Torino) that De Silvestri hadn’t scored at least three goals in a single Serie A championship.21:58
Arnautovic tries to jump Lykogiannis but the defender is not surprised. 21:56
Mazzarri has to change something to make up for the disadvantage. 21:59
Carboni’s tackle on Soriano, a corner kick comes out. 22:00
ARNAUTOVIC’S GRAND LEFT! Soriano for Barrow, touch with the heel to free the first intention conclusion of the attacking partner, which ends just outside. 22:02
FIRST CHANGE IN CAGLIARI: Bellanova enters, Strootman exits. 22:04
Dominguez escapes, Skorupski avoids problems by grabbing the ball. 22:05
Offside of the forwards guests, the flag is raised. 22:07
Interesting assist from Nandez for Pavoletti, the striker detaches but does not target the net. 22:08
Soriano’s cross on the far post, Hickey’s foul in attack. 22:09
DANGEROUS BOLOGNA! Shot by Barrow, on the edge of the offside, and assist for Arnautovic, left rejected by Cragno. 22:11
WARNED JOAO PEDRO: protests for an alleged foul in the penalty area. 22:13
SECOND CHANGE IN CAGLIARI: Farias enters, Deiola exits. 22:13
THIRD CHANGE IN CAGLIARI: Caceres enters, Carboni exits. 22:14
WARNED HICKEY: do it on Bellanova. 22:15