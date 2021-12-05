Live Bologna – Fiorentina: 1-1 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: Renato Dall’Ara

City: Bologna

Capacity: 38279 spectators11:41

Welcome to the live match of the 16th day of Serie A, Bologna and Fiorentina face off.11:41

It is shortly before the start of Bologna-Fiorentina. Both teams returning from a victory in the last round of the championship.11:41

BOLOGNA formation (3-4-2-1): Skorupski – Soumaoro, Medel, Theate – De Silvestri, Dominguez, Svanberg, Dijks – Soriano, Sansone – Barrow.11:50

FIORENTINA formation (4-3-3): Terracciano – Odriozola, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Biraghi – Bonaventura, Torreira, Maleh – Sottil, Vlahovic, Nico Gonzalez.11:51

BOLOGNA bench: Bardi, Binks, Bonifazi, Hickey, Viola, Orsolini, Santander, Van Hooijdonk, Vignato, Cangiano, Skov Olsen, Molla.11:52

FIORENTINA bench: Rosati, Cerofolini, Igor, Venuti, Terzic, Amrabat, Pulgar, Duncan, Benassi, Callejon, Saponara, Kokorin.11:52

Mihajlovic’s choices: Arnautovic injured, Barrow advances, Sansone and Soriano in support. Dominguez and Svanberg in the median, De Silvestri and Dijks the outsiders.11:53

The choices of Italian: forward trident made up of Vlahovic, Sottil and Nico Gonzalez. Torreira in the direction, Odriozola on the right, Milenkovic and Martinez Quarta the central defenders.11:54

Fiorentina are unbeaten in 14 Serie A games against Bologna.11:55

1 ‘ First half of BOLOGNA-FIORENTINA. The referee Irrati directs the game.12:33

2′ Contrast between Biraghi and De Silvestri, the purple full-back remains on the ground in pain.12:34

4 ‘ De Silvestri, surrounded by opponents, earns a punishment.12:37

6 ‘ Initiative of Nico Gonzalez, contrast with Dijks, ball on the bottom.12:39

8 ‘ Another contrast between Nico Gonzalez and Dijks, judged regular by the referee.12:41

10 ‘ Fiorentina possession, Bologna awaits in their own half.12:43

11 ‘ Fiorentina’s first ring with Nico Gonzalez: left-footed shot from the edge, the ball goes out on the bottom.12:44

13 ‘ Theate crosses, touches Soriano, sweeps Torreira.12:46

15 ‘ Punishment from the trocar for Fiorentina, foul by De Silvestri on Torreira.12:48

17 ‘ Bologna forward: Soriano for Sansone, signaled offside.12:49

19 ‘ Milenkovic with a header anticipates Barrow, Fiorentina restarts.12:52

21 ‘ Not high pace of play, high pressure of the Viola.12:55

23 ‘ Samson protects the ball, Martinez Quarta pushes it irregularly.12:57

24 ‘ DOMINGUEZ is booked for unfair play on Nico Gonzalez.12:57

25 ‘ TORREIRA booked for foul play on Medel.12:58

27 ‘ Maleh turns towards the area, intercepts the Dominguez sphere.1:00 pm

29 ‘ Set kick beaten by Sansone, weak deviation by Svanberg, blocks Terracciano.13:02

31 ‘ Dangerous Bologna: De Silvestri advances and crosses towards the area, right after Barrow’s imprecise flight.13:04

33 ‘ GOAL! Bologna 0-1 FIORENTINA! Maleh Network. Nico Gonzalez bowl in the area, Maleh’s winning header. Look at the player profile Youssef Maleh13:06

35 ‘ Biraghi on the ground, medical staff on the field and game stopped.13:07

37 ‘ Flash of Nico Gonzalez, Soriano clears the penalty area.13:10

39 ‘ Phrasing of Fiorentina, Sottil earns a punishment.13:15

42 ‘ GOAL! BOLOGNA-Fiorentina 1-1! Barrow Network. Svanberg’s suggestion, Barrow from the center of the box on a left-footed flight beats Terracciano. Look at the player profile Musa Barrow13:18

44 ‘ Dominguez shot-cross, ball high over the post.13:17

45 ‘ The referee allows one minute of recovery.13:18

45 ‘+ 2’ First half: BOLOGNA-FIORENTINA 1-1. In goal Maleh and Barrow.13:19

The first half ended in a draw between Bologna and Fiorentina, 1-1: Maleh headed in the 33rd minute on an assist from Nico Gonzalez broke the deadlock, at 42 ‘Barrow equaled by an assist from Svanberg.13:21