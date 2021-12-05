Sports

Live Bologna – Fiorentina: 1-1 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

  • Where the game is played:

    Stadium: Renato Dall’Ara
    City: Bologna
    Capacity: 38279 spectators11:41

    Renato Dall'Ara

  • Welcome to the live match of the 16th day of Serie A, Bologna and Fiorentina face off.11:41

  • It is shortly before the start of Bologna-Fiorentina. Both teams returning from a victory in the last round of the championship.11:41

  • BOLOGNA formation (3-4-2-1): Skorupski – Soumaoro, Medel, Theate – De Silvestri, Dominguez, Svanberg, Dijks – Soriano, Sansone – Barrow.11:50

  • FIORENTINA formation (4-3-3): Terracciano – Odriozola, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Biraghi – Bonaventura, Torreira, Maleh – Sottil, Vlahovic, Nico Gonzalez.11:51

  • BOLOGNA bench: Bardi, Binks, Bonifazi, Hickey, Viola, Orsolini, Santander, Van Hooijdonk, Vignato, Cangiano, Skov Olsen, Molla.11:52

  • FIORENTINA bench: Rosati, Cerofolini, Igor, Venuti, Terzic, Amrabat, Pulgar, Duncan, Benassi, Callejon, Saponara, Kokorin.11:52

  • Mihajlovic’s choices: Arnautovic injured, Barrow advances, Sansone and Soriano in support. Dominguez and Svanberg in the median, De Silvestri and Dijks the outsiders.11:53

  • The choices of Italian: forward trident made up of Vlahovic, Sottil and Nico Gonzalez. Torreira in the direction, Odriozola on the right, Milenkovic and Martinez Quarta the central defenders.11:54

  • Fiorentina are unbeaten in 14 Serie A games against Bologna.11:55

  • 1 ‘

    First half of BOLOGNA-FIORENTINA. The referee Irrati directs the game.12:33

  • 2′

    Contrast between Biraghi and De Silvestri, the purple full-back remains on the ground in pain.12:34

  • 4 ‘

    De Silvestri, surrounded by opponents, earns a punishment.12:37

  • 6 ‘

    Initiative of Nico Gonzalez, contrast with Dijks, ball on the bottom.12:39

  • 8 ‘

    Another contrast between Nico Gonzalez and Dijks, judged regular by the referee.12:41

  • 10 ‘

    Fiorentina possession, Bologna awaits in their own half.12:43

  • 11 ‘

    Fiorentina’s first ring with Nico Gonzalez: left-footed shot from the edge, the ball goes out on the bottom.12:44

  • 13 ‘

    Theate crosses, touches Soriano, sweeps Torreira.12:46

  • 15 ‘

    Punishment from the trocar for Fiorentina, foul by De Silvestri on Torreira.12:48

  • 17 ‘

    Bologna forward: Soriano for Sansone, signaled offside.12:49

  • 19 ‘

    Milenkovic with a header anticipates Barrow, Fiorentina restarts.12:52

  • 21 ‘

    Not high pace of play, high pressure of the Viola.12:55

  • 23 ‘

    Samson protects the ball, Martinez Quarta pushes it irregularly.12:57

  • 24 ‘

    DOMINGUEZ is booked for unfair play on Nico Gonzalez.12:57

  • 25 ‘

    TORREIRA booked for foul play on Medel.12:58

  • 27 ‘

    Maleh turns towards the area, intercepts the Dominguez sphere.1:00 pm

  • 29 ‘

    Set kick beaten by Sansone, weak deviation by Svanberg, blocks Terracciano.13:02

  • 31 ‘

    Dangerous Bologna: De Silvestri advances and crosses towards the area, right after Barrow’s imprecise flight.13:04

  • 33 ‘

    GOAL! Bologna 0-1 FIORENTINA! Maleh Network. Nico Gonzalez bowl in the area, Maleh’s winning header.

    Look at the player profile Youssef Maleh13:06

    Youssef Maleh
  • 35 ‘

    Biraghi on the ground, medical staff on the field and game stopped.13:07

  • 37 ‘

    Flash of Nico Gonzalez, Soriano clears the penalty area.13:10

  • 39 ‘

    Phrasing of Fiorentina, Sottil earns a punishment.13:15

  • 42 ‘

    GOAL! BOLOGNA-Fiorentina 1-1! Barrow Network. Svanberg’s suggestion, Barrow from the center of the box on a left-footed flight beats Terracciano.

    Look at the player profile Musa Barrow13:18

    Muse Barrow
  • 44 ‘

    Dominguez shot-cross, ball high over the post.13:17

  • 45 ‘

    The referee allows one minute of recovery.13:18

  • 45 ‘+ 2’

    First half: BOLOGNA-FIORENTINA 1-1. In goal Maleh and Barrow.13:19

  • The first half ended in a draw between Bologna and Fiorentina, 1-1: Maleh headed in the 33rd minute on an assist from Nico Gonzalez broke the deadlock, at 42 ‘Barrow equaled by an assist from Svanberg.13:21

  • First goal in Serie A for Maleh, in his 11th appearance.13:22

