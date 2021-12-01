Live Bologna – Rome: 1-0 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match
Where the game is played:
Stadium: Renato Dall’Ara
City: Bologna
Capacity: 38279 spectators17:33
Welcome to the live match of the 15th day of Serie A, Bologna and Rome face off.17:33
It is shortly before the start of Bologna-Rome. Both teams returning from a 1-0 victory in the last round of the championship.17:33
BOLOGNA formation (3-4-2-1): Skorupski – Soumaoro, Medel, Theate – Skov Olsen, Dominguez, Svanberg, Hickey – Soriano, Barrow – Arnautovic.17:40
ROME formation (3-5-2): Rui Patricio – Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez – Karsdorp, Veretout, Diawara, Mkhitaryan, El Shaarawy – Abraham, Zaniolo.17:36
Bench BOLOGNA: Bardi, Binks, Bagnolini, De Silvestri, Dijks, Viola, Sansone, Santander, Van Hooijdonk, Vignato, Cangiano, Orsolini.17:39
ROMA bench: Fuzato, Boer, Reynolds, Vina, Calafiori, Kumbulla, Darboe, Cristante, Carles Perez, Shomurodov.17:37
Mihajlovic’s choices: Arnautovic leads the attack, Barrow and Soriano support. Dominguez and Svanberg in the median, Skov Olsen preferred to Orsolini.17:40
Mourinho’s choices: Abraham and Zaniolo forward. Out Pellegrini, Veretout returns, Diawara confirmed. Smalling in the center of the three-man defense.17:38
Roma have won four of their last five Serie A games against Bologna.18:25
First half of BOLOGNA-ROME. The match is directed by the referee Pairetto.18:32
Ibanez launch, Theate intercepts the ball.18:35
Zaniolo vertically for Abraham, Theate makes a good guard.18:37
Attempt from outside the area of Veretout, the ball ends wide.18:38
Study phase, slow pace of play.18:39
Barrow ends right from distance, no problem for Rui Patricio.18:41
Arnautovic intercepts a Smalling pass, but fails to serve Barrow.18:42
Theate’s foul on Mkhitaryan, Roma free-kick from an inviting but tight angle.18:45
Free kick by Veretout, ball too high for everyone.18:45
Problem for Arnautovic, the game is stopped.18:46
Muscle trouble for Arnautovic, Samson gets ready.18:47
BOLOGNA substitution: Samson enters Arnautovic exits.18:49
OPPORTUNITY ROME! Cross from the right by Karsdorp, Abraham anticipates everyone but head does not frame the target.18:51
Bologna responds with a round conclusion by Skov Olsen, a comfortable grip by Rui Patricio.18:53
Svanberg takes a surprise free-kick, Dominguez does not control the ball.18:55
Balanced match so far, a clear opportunity for Roma.7:00 pm
Misunderstanding between Veretout and Karsdorp, nothing done for the guests.7:00 pm
Low cross from El Shaarawy, Theate sweeps.19:02
Veretout from the flag, Mancini foul on Skorupski.19:04
Medical staff on the field, head injury for Skorupski after the clash with Mancini.19:05
GOAL! BOLOGNA-Rome 1-0! Svanberg network. Angled conclusion from outside the Svanberg area, nothing for Rui Patricio to do.
Bologna remains ahead after the goal of the advantage.19:09
SORIANO booked for foul play on Mkhitaryan.19:10
Svanberg cross from the trocar, Soriano is anticipated.19:12
OPPORTUNITY ROME! Abraham’s deviation from close position, Skorupski dives back with a great intervention.19:14
Skov Olsen puts the ball in the center, Mancini heads ahead of Barrow.19:16
The referee gives two minutes of recovery.19:17
ABRAHAM booked for foul play on Svanberg.19:18
Abraham, warned, will miss the next round of the championship.19:19
Zaniolo’s personal action, central shot, blocks Skorupski.19:20
End of the first half: BOLOGNA-ROME 1-0. Svanberg scored in the 35th minute.19:21
Bologna narrowly ahead at half-time, Svanberg broke the deadlock in the 35th minute with a poisonous shot from outside the box. Rome twice close to scoring with Abraham. Injury for Arnautovic.19:25
Eight of Svanberg’s nine Serie A goals have come in home games.19:31
ROME substitution: Carles Perez enters Diawara.19:36
Beginning of the second half of BOLOGNA-ROME. It starts from the result of 1-0 for the hosts.19:36
Rome forward, shot by Zaniolo walled by Svanberg.19:39
Skov Olsen’s corner, Smalling heads ahead of Barrow.19:41
Problem for El Shaarawy, health workers in the field for the appropriate treatment.19:42
ROM substitution: Shomurodov enters El Shaarawy exits.19:43
Set kick beaten by Veretout, Dominguez clears the head area.19:45
Dominguez’s cross, too long for Hickey.19:47
Prolonged action by Roma, Soriano sweeps in a lateral foul.19:49
CARLES PEREZ warned for incorrect play on Hickey.19:50
Dominguez for Samson, balloon slightly too high.19:52
Samson takes the shot from the edge, walled up by Smalling,19:53