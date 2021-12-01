Sports

Live Bologna – Rome: 1-0 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 32 3 minutes read

  • Where the game is played:

    Stadium: Renato Dall’Ara
    City: Bologna
    Capacity: 38279 spectators17:33

    Renato Dall'Ara

  • Welcome to the live match of the 15th day of Serie A, Bologna and Rome face off.17:33

  • It is shortly before the start of Bologna-Rome. Both teams returning from a 1-0 victory in the last round of the championship.17:33

  • BOLOGNA formation (3-4-2-1): Skorupski – Soumaoro, Medel, Theate – Skov Olsen, Dominguez, Svanberg, Hickey – Soriano, Barrow – Arnautovic.17:40

  • ROME formation (3-5-2): Rui Patricio – Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez – Karsdorp, Veretout, Diawara, Mkhitaryan, El Shaarawy – Abraham, Zaniolo.17:36

  • Bench BOLOGNA: Bardi, Binks, Bagnolini, De Silvestri, Dijks, Viola, Sansone, Santander, Van Hooijdonk, Vignato, Cangiano, Orsolini.17:39

  • ROMA bench: Fuzato, Boer, Reynolds, Vina, Calafiori, Kumbulla, Darboe, Cristante, Carles Perez, Shomurodov.17:37

  • Mihajlovic’s choices: Arnautovic leads the attack, Barrow and Soriano support. Dominguez and Svanberg in the median, Skov Olsen preferred to Orsolini.17:40

  • Mourinho’s choices: Abraham and Zaniolo forward. Out Pellegrini, Veretout returns, Diawara confirmed. Smalling in the center of the three-man defense.17:38

  • Roma have won four of their last five Serie A games against Bologna.18:25

  • 1 ‘

    First half of BOLOGNA-ROME. The match is directed by the referee Pairetto.18:32

  • 3 ‘

    Ibanez launch, Theate intercepts the ball.18:35

  • 5 ‘

    Zaniolo vertically for Abraham, Theate makes a good guard.18:37

  • 6 ‘

    Attempt from outside the area of ​​Veretout, the ball ends wide.18:38

  • 8 ‘

    Study phase, slow pace of play.18:39

  • 9 ‘

    Barrow ends right from distance, no problem for Rui Patricio.18:41

  • 11 ‘

    Arnautovic intercepts a Smalling pass, but fails to serve Barrow.18:42

  • 13 ‘

    Theate’s foul on Mkhitaryan, Roma free-kick from an inviting but tight angle.18:45

  • 14 ‘

    Free kick by Veretout, ball too high for everyone.18:45

  • 15 ‘

    Problem for Arnautovic, the game is stopped.18:46

  • 16 ‘

    Muscle trouble for Arnautovic, Samson gets ready.18:47

  • 17 ‘

    BOLOGNA substitution: Samson enters Arnautovic exits.18:49

  • 19 ‘

    OPPORTUNITY ROME! Cross from the right by Karsdorp, Abraham anticipates everyone but head does not frame the target.18:51

  • 21 ‘

    Bologna responds with a round conclusion by Skov Olsen, a comfortable grip by Rui Patricio.18:53

  • 23 ‘

    Svanberg takes a surprise free-kick, Dominguez does not control the ball.18:55

  • 26 ‘

    Balanced match so far, a clear opportunity for Roma.7:00 pm

  • 28 ‘

    Misunderstanding between Veretout and Karsdorp, nothing done for the guests.7:00 pm

  • 30 ‘

    Low cross from El Shaarawy, Theate sweeps.19:02

  • 32 ‘

    Veretout from the flag, Mancini foul on Skorupski.19:04

  • 34 ‘

    Medical staff on the field, head injury for Skorupski after the clash with Mancini.19:05

  • 35 ‘

    GOAL! BOLOGNA-Rome 1-0! Svanberg network. Angled conclusion from outside the Svanberg area, nothing for Rui Patricio to do.

    See the player profile Mattias Svanberg19:08

    Mattias Svanberg
  • 37 ‘

    Bologna remains ahead after the goal of the advantage.19:09

  • 38 ‘

    SORIANO booked for foul play on Mkhitaryan.19:10

  • 40 ‘

    Svanberg cross from the trocar, Soriano is anticipated.19:12

  • 42 ‘

    OPPORTUNITY ROME! Abraham’s deviation from close position, Skorupski dives back with a great intervention.19:14

  • 45 ‘

    Skov Olsen puts the ball in the center, Mancini heads ahead of Barrow.19:16

  • 45 ‘

    The referee gives two minutes of recovery.19:17

  • 45 ‘+ 1’

    ABRAHAM booked for foul play on Svanberg.19:18

  • 45 ‘+ 2’

    Abraham, warned, will miss the next round of the championship.19:19

  • 45 ‘+ 3’

    Zaniolo’s personal action, central shot, blocks Skorupski.19:20

  • 45 ‘+ 3’

    End of the first half: BOLOGNA-ROME 1-0. Svanberg scored in the 35th minute.19:21

  • Bologna narrowly ahead at half-time, Svanberg broke the deadlock in the 35th minute with a poisonous shot from outside the box. Rome twice close to scoring with Abraham. Injury for Arnautovic.19:25

  • Eight of Svanberg’s nine Serie A goals have come in home games.19:31

  • 46 ‘

    ROME substitution: Carles Perez enters Diawara.19:36

  • 46 ‘

    Beginning of the second half of BOLOGNA-ROME. It starts from the result of 1-0 for the hosts.19:36

  • 48 ‘

    Rome forward, shot by Zaniolo walled by Svanberg.19:39

  • 50 ‘

    Skov Olsen’s corner, Smalling heads ahead of Barrow.19:41

  • 51 ‘

    Problem for El Shaarawy, health workers in the field for the appropriate treatment.19:42

  • 52 ‘

    ROM substitution: Shomurodov enters El Shaarawy exits.19:43

  • 54 ‘

    Set kick beaten by Veretout, Dominguez clears the head area.19:45

  • 56 ‘

    Dominguez’s cross, too long for Hickey.19:47

  • 58 ‘

    Prolonged action by Roma, Soriano sweeps in a lateral foul.19:49

  • 59 ‘

    CARLES PEREZ warned for incorrect play on Hickey.19:50

  • 61 ‘

    Dominguez for Samson, balloon slightly too high.19:52

  • 62 ‘

    Samson takes the shot from the edge, walled up by Smalling,19:53

    • Source link

    Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
    0 32 3 minutes read
    Photo of Kim Lee

    Kim Lee

    Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

    Related Articles

    LIVE MN – Youth League, Atletico Madrid-Milan (3-0): Rossoneri officially eliminated

    1 week ago

    “Now I’m very well. I’ve always played play. Juve? Let’s give our lives for 90 ‘”

    4 weeks ago

    ATP Finals, Aslan Karatsev could replace Hurkacz on the last day and become an ally of Jannik Sinner! – OA Sport

    2 weeks ago

    MotoGP, Rossi: “I was a rider until the end, more beautiful than I thought”

    2 weeks ago

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Back to top button