Live Bologna – Rome: 1-0 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: Renato Dall’Ara

City: Bologna

Capacity: 38279 spectators17:33

Welcome to the live match of the 15th day of Serie A, Bologna and Rome face off.17:33

It is shortly before the start of Bologna-Rome. Both teams returning from a 1-0 victory in the last round of the championship.17:33

BOLOGNA formation (3-4-2-1): Skorupski – Soumaoro, Medel, Theate – Skov Olsen, Dominguez, Svanberg, Hickey – Soriano, Barrow – Arnautovic.17:40

ROME formation (3-5-2): Rui Patricio – Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez – Karsdorp, Veretout, Diawara, Mkhitaryan, El Shaarawy – Abraham, Zaniolo.17:36

Bench BOLOGNA: Bardi, Binks, Bagnolini, De Silvestri, Dijks, Viola, Sansone, Santander, Van Hooijdonk, Vignato, Cangiano, Orsolini.17:39

ROMA bench: Fuzato, Boer, Reynolds, Vina, Calafiori, Kumbulla, Darboe, Cristante, Carles Perez, Shomurodov.17:37

Mihajlovic’s choices: Arnautovic leads the attack, Barrow and Soriano support. Dominguez and Svanberg in the median, Skov Olsen preferred to Orsolini.17:40

Mourinho’s choices: Abraham and Zaniolo forward. Out Pellegrini, Veretout returns, Diawara confirmed. Smalling in the center of the three-man defense.17:38

Roma have won four of their last five Serie A games against Bologna.18:25

1 ‘ First half of BOLOGNA-ROME. The match is directed by the referee Pairetto.18:32

3 ‘ Ibanez launch, Theate intercepts the ball.18:35

5 ‘ Zaniolo vertically for Abraham, Theate makes a good guard.18:37

6 ‘ Attempt from outside the area of ​​Veretout, the ball ends wide.18:38

8 ‘ Study phase, slow pace of play.18:39

9 ‘ Barrow ends right from distance, no problem for Rui Patricio.18:41

11 ‘ Arnautovic intercepts a Smalling pass, but fails to serve Barrow.18:42

13 ‘ Theate’s foul on Mkhitaryan, Roma free-kick from an inviting but tight angle.18:45

14 ‘ Free kick by Veretout, ball too high for everyone.18:45

15 ‘ Problem for Arnautovic, the game is stopped.18:46

16 ‘ Muscle trouble for Arnautovic, Samson gets ready.18:47

17 ‘ BOLOGNA substitution: Samson enters Arnautovic exits.18:49

19 ‘ OPPORTUNITY ROME! Cross from the right by Karsdorp, Abraham anticipates everyone but head does not frame the target.18:51

21 ‘ Bologna responds with a round conclusion by Skov Olsen, a comfortable grip by Rui Patricio.18:53

23 ‘ Svanberg takes a surprise free-kick, Dominguez does not control the ball.18:55

26 ‘ Balanced match so far, a clear opportunity for Roma.7:00 pm

28 ‘ Misunderstanding between Veretout and Karsdorp, nothing done for the guests.7:00 pm

30 ‘ Low cross from El Shaarawy, Theate sweeps.19:02

32 ‘ Veretout from the flag, Mancini foul on Skorupski.19:04

34 ‘ Medical staff on the field, head injury for Skorupski after the clash with Mancini.19:05

35 ‘ GOAL! BOLOGNA-Rome 1-0! Svanberg network. Angled conclusion from outside the Svanberg area, nothing for Rui Patricio to do. See the player profile Mattias Svanberg19:08

37 ‘ Bologna remains ahead after the goal of the advantage.19:09

38 ‘ SORIANO booked for foul play on Mkhitaryan.19:10

40 ‘ Svanberg cross from the trocar, Soriano is anticipated.19:12

42 ‘ OPPORTUNITY ROME! Abraham’s deviation from close position, Skorupski dives back with a great intervention.19:14

45 ‘ Skov Olsen puts the ball in the center, Mancini heads ahead of Barrow.19:16

45 ‘ The referee gives two minutes of recovery.19:17

45 ‘+ 1’ ABRAHAM booked for foul play on Svanberg.19:18

45 ‘+ 2’ Abraham, warned, will miss the next round of the championship.19:19

45 ‘+ 3’ Zaniolo’s personal action, central shot, blocks Skorupski.19:20

45 ‘+ 3’ End of the first half: BOLOGNA-ROME 1-0. Svanberg scored in the 35th minute.19:21

Bologna narrowly ahead at half-time, Svanberg broke the deadlock in the 35th minute with a poisonous shot from outside the box. Rome twice close to scoring with Abraham. Injury for Arnautovic.19:25

Eight of Svanberg’s nine Serie A goals have come in home games.19:31

46 ‘ ROME substitution: Carles Perez enters Diawara.19:36

46 ‘ Beginning of the second half of BOLOGNA-ROME. It starts from the result of 1-0 for the hosts.19:36

48 ‘ Rome forward, shot by Zaniolo walled by Svanberg.19:39

50 ‘ Skov Olsen’s corner, Smalling heads ahead of Barrow.19:41

51 ‘ Problem for El Shaarawy, health workers in the field for the appropriate treatment.19:42

52 ‘ ROM substitution: Shomurodov enters El Shaarawy exits.19:43

54 ‘ Set kick beaten by Veretout, Dominguez clears the head area.19:45

56 ‘ Dominguez’s cross, too long for Hickey.19:47

58 ‘ Prolonged action by Roma, Soriano sweeps in a lateral foul.19:49

59 ‘ CARLES PEREZ warned for incorrect play on Hickey.19:50

61 ‘ Dominguez for Samson, balloon slightly too high.19:52