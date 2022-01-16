live boot arrives on Android smartphones!

postmarketOS is one of the more credible alternatives to Ubuntu Touch. It is a Linux distribution for smartphones completely open source and focused on privacy and security. Starting with the latest system update, a very interesting new function is available: the live boot on Android smartphone.

postmarketOS, try it on Android!

Thanks to live boot it is now possible to start the distro on your smarpthone without installing anything. To proceed, simply connect the smartphone to the PC after unlocked the phone’s bootloader. THEThe postmarketOS kernel will be “transferred” to the RAM memory, while the whole system remains on the PC and is read read directly via USB. This way, you can try out the distro without affecting the pre-installed Android system in any way on the smartphone (the phone, however, must always remain connected to the PC). Once the phone is turned off and the cable is disconnected from the PC, the smartphone will start up again and automatically on Android. This aspect is clearly very important and allows anyone with a little practicality to try postmarketOS.

A few more details

Let’s try to get a little more technical and better understand how this system works. First of all, you need to know that the functionality has been baptized “Network boot” (or netboot) and has been in development for about a year. Here’s how it works:

See also

a small script has been added in pmbootstrap which creates a nbd server which takes care of loading the system image

which creates a server which takes care of loading the system image when you run the boot from the host PC to the Android smartphone (connected to the PC via USB), the latter receives a command ( fastboot boot ) which forces the bootloader to download the kernel image to RAM without flashing it

from the host PC to the Android smartphone (connected to the PC via USB), the latter receives a command ( ) which forces the bootloader to download the kernel image to RAM without flashing it At this point initfs starts the service nbd and the system image comes via USB

and the system image comes via USB The image is mounted and we proceed with the boot

More information on this procedure can be found here.