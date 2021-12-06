LIVE Cagliari-Turin 0-1: live news

Cagliari-Turin, live of the Serie A 2021/2022 championship match: official line-ups, pre-match, result and match report

The last match of the day will take place at Unipol Domus: facing Cagliari and Turin, in a match that will have a particular flavor for Mazzarri. The ex of the day left the Toro bench in February 2020 after a terrible week of the championship which culminated in the heavy knockout of Lecce. The Sardinians are fighting not to be relegated and have called the technician after Semplici’s exoneration, the grenades must instead answer a specific question, say which championship they will play: if in the medium-high ranking or if on the right side. Follow Cagliari-Turin live on Toro.it.

Cagliari-Turin: the direct

1 ‘The second half begins. Kick-off beaten by Turin

1 ′ SUBSTITUTION in Turin. Baselli enters instead of Pobega

According to weather

45 ‘The first half ends. Turin 1-0 lead over Cagliari

45 ‘One minute of recovery

45 ‘Pobega good at triggering Sanabria who however loses the moment to go to the conclusion and loses the ball

42 ′ Now it is Cagliari to be seen forward with a conclusion from Nandez that comes out high above the crossbar

40 ‘Dangerous counterattack of Turin, Pjaca widens for Lukic whose cross is however rejected by an opposing defender

37 ‘Marin’s insidious cross, Bellanova fails to reach the deviation from a very angled position

35 ‘Marin punishment from the edge, the barrier rejects

34 ‘WARNED Lukic

31 ‘The goal: Pobega’s shot from distance, Cragno rejects badly, Sanabria pounces on the ball but it is Carboni who involuntarily pushes him to the bottom of the net

31 ‘GOOOOOOOOOOLLLL Carboni’s own goal !!!!! Taurus has the advantage

30 ‘WARNED Pobega

29 ′ Insistent action from Cagliari: Bremer and Zima remove the ball twice from the penalty area, then kicks Nandez but kicks out

26 ′ The Bull answers: Pjaca widens to the right for Brekalo who crosses strong and tense, but the ball is removed

25 ‘OPPORTUNITY for Cagliari: Milinkovic-Savic misses a pass with his feet, Nandez flies to the right and crosses for Joao Pedro, but the Turin goalkeeper manages to intervene on the ball before it reaches the Brazilian striker

22 ‘Punishment for Cagliari from the trocar: Carboni hits his head but sends over the crossbar

20 ′ Pjaca remains on the ground who has taken a slap in the face, the number 11 can still continue without problems

18 ‘WARNED Dalbert

17 ‘After a corner, Bremer’s header that ends high

14 ′ Toro opportunity after a scrum in the area, the conclusion of Pjaca is rebounded then the referee whistles an offside

13 ′ Milinkovic-Savic raises the ball, Cragno leaves his area and anticipates Sanabria

11 ′ The referee whistles a foul on Good morning in midfield and I call him back: at the next intervention he risks yellow

8 ′ After the corner Grassi tries, his dangerous shot is blocked by a Turin defender

8 ′ Cagliari now dangerously forward with Dalbert who goes to the cross, Aina in contrast puts in a corner

4 ′ Pobega earns a punishment from the trocar: Brekalo beats her, tries Good morning to get there with his head but the ball hits Bremer and then goes out

3 ′ He had stolen a ball on the Nandez trocar but the action continues with a cross that finds Milinkovic-Savic ready

1 ′ Parties: Cagliari kicked off

First half

Cagliari-Turin 0-1: the match report

Networks: pt 31 ‘aut. Coals (T)

Ammonites: pt 18 ′ Dalbert (C), 30 ′ Pobega (T), 34 ′ Lukic (T)

Cagliari (3-5-2): Cragno; Caceres, Ceppitelli, Carboni; Bellanova, Nandez, Marin, Grassi, Dalbert; Joao Pedro, Keita. TO avail. Radunovic, Aresti, Godin, Altare, Lykogiannis, Zappa, Deiola, Pereiro, Oliva, Pavoletti, Ceter. All .: Mazzarri.

Turin (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Zima, Bremer, Good morning; Aina, Lukic, Pobega (st 1 ′ Baselli), Vojvoda; Brekalo, Pjaca; Sanabria. Available: Berisha, Gemello, Izzo, Rodriguez, Ansaldi, Rincon, Praet, Warming, Zaza. All .. Juric.

Referee: Massimi di Termoli (assistants Cecconi and Cipressa; IV man Mele; Var Mazzoleni)

Cagliari-Turin: the pre-match

20.35 The teams have returned to the locker room: soon the reading of the formations and then the kick-off of Cagliari-Turin

8.15 pm The warm-up of the players of the two teams continues on the pitch. Athletic exercises for all footballers on the pitch.

20.00 The warm-up of the players of Cagliari and Turin begins. As always, the first to enter the field are the goalkeepers of the two teams, who begin their work a few minutes earlier than their teammates on the move.

7.40 pm The teams are in the locker room, ready to prepare for the warm-up. In the meantime, the formations have been made known. All-Croatian couple for the first time since the first minute, the one formed by Pjaca and Brekalo, Vojvoda on the right in place of Singo while the defense is the same as in the last game.

6.45 pm Two hours until the kick-off of the Unipol Domus match. The teams have not yet arrived at the stadium: the buses are expected between 19 and 19.15, when Cagliari and Turin will gain entry into the plant to begin heating operations. Waiting also for the official formations, even if in the case of Toro many choices are quite obligatory, such as for example in defense. In front of Sanabria chasing the goal that has been missing since last 22 October.

Cagliari-Turin, the official formations

Here are the official formations:

Cagliari (3-5-2): Cragno; Caceres, Ceppitelli, Carboni; Bellanova, Nandez, Marin, Grassi, Dalbert; Joao Pedro, Keita. TO arrangement: Radunovic, Aresti, Godin, Altare, Lykogiannis, Zappa, Deiola, Pereiro, Oliva, Pavoletti, Ceter. Trainer: Mazzarri.

Turin (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Zima, Bremer, Good morning; Vojvoda, Lukic, Pobega, Aina; Brekalo, Pjaca; Sanabria. Available: Berisha, Gemello, Izzo, Rodriguez, Ansaldi, Baselli, Rincon, Praet, Warming, Zaza. Trainer. Juric.

