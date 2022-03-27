LIVE: Canada beats Jamaica and is qualifying for the 2022 Qatar World Cup

Canada is achieving the goal. Those of the ‘Maple Leaf’ beat Jamaica 2-0 at Toronto’s BMO Field and with this result they are qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup as leaders of the Concacaf qualifier, with one day to go. final.

Under a tremendous party in this city, the Canadians came out like a trunk looking for the rival goal from the opening whistle. At 13 minutes they were already winning the match of the penultimate date of the Octagonal.

Midfielder Stephen Eustáquio, of Portuguese blood, received the ball near the area, quickly leaked a great pass to Cyle Larin and the striker crossed Jamaican goalkeeper Andre Blake with a right foot shot in the hand to get everyone celebrating in the stadium that is painted red.

Canada had a couple of more chances to score, but the shot by Jonathan David, Lille’s striker from Ligue 1, skimmed the vertical in the 15th minute and in the 20th minute it was Tajon Buchanan who couldn’t hit it. direction to his right that went above the goal after a center from the left side.

They had to wait until half an hour into the match for the first dangerous arrival of Jamaica. It was through Daniel Green who shot from the edge of the area and Milan Borjan stopped without problems.

The local squad once again had another clear chance in the 38th minute, left-back Samuel Adekugbe escaped, making the lag behind for the arrival of Cyle Larin who finished off just wide before his coach’s lament.

In minute 44, Tajon Buchanan lowered a cross from Jonathan David and did not fail in the small area to make it 2-0 on the scoreboard.

With this win, their eighth of the tie, the Canadians are returning to a World Cup 36 years after their last and only appearance.

Canada was at the 1986 World Cup, where they played in Group C of the tournament alongside France, Hungary and the Soviet Union, but lost all three of their matches and finished bottom of both their group and the overall table for that tournament. edition.

STARTING LINEUPS:

CANADA: Milan Borjan, Richie Laryea, Doneil Henry, Scott Kennedy, Samuel Adekugbe, Jonathan Osorio, Stephen Eustáquio, Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David, Junior Hoilett, and Cyle Larin.

Coach: John Herdmann.

JAMAICA: Andre Blake, Javain Brown, Richard King, Adrian Mariappa, Gregory Leigh, Ricardo Thomas, Devon Williams, Ravel Morrison, Daniel Green, Nicholas Nelson, and Atapharoy ByGrave.

Coach: Paul Hall.

REFEREE: Fernando Guerrero (MEX).