LIVE Challenge Mallorca 2022: Calvia LIVE Trophy

Friends and friends who are passionate about cycling, good morning and welcome to full interactive textual direct of the Challenge Mallorca 2022, which opens with the Calvia Trophy. First professional race of the season and, as usual, we are present on the roadside to collect the warm impressions of the runners and tell you about every stage of the race, starting from kilometer zero. We therefore start with a fairly lively run along the 154.7 kilometers between Peguera and Palmanova, which have a rather hilly track, however especially in the early stages, with today’s race that is favorable to the most resistant sprinters. However, beware of possible hand strikes.

To find out how the first trophy of the Challenge Mallorca 2022 will go, just follow our live. Our Challenge Mallorca 2022 live will start at 11:55, in conjunction with the departure of the runners.

ARRIVAL TIME (EXPECTED): 15: 52-16: 17

OFFICIAL HASHTAG: #ChallengeMallorca

WEATHER FORECAST: Sunny. Chance of Precipitation: 10%. Humidity: 64%. Wind direction NNE up to 8 km / h. Expected temperature: minimum 16 °, maximum 19 °.

Bag of Favorites Challenge Mallorca 2022

***** Michael Matthews

**** Alessandro Covi, Ryan Gibbons

*** Ivan Garcia Cortina, Biniam Girmay, Tim Wellens

** Warren Barguil, Ben Hermans, Jesus Herrada, Eduard Prades, Alejandro Valverde

* Vincenzo Albanese, Andreas Kron, Simon Geschke, Nans Peters, Nils Politt

