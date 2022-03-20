LIVE Champions League quarter-final draw, keys and crosses confirmed | Champions League

The fate of the eight best teams in the 2021/2022 Champions League was decided in Switzerland.

THIS IS THE KEYS OF END QUARTERS

Chelsea vs. Real Madrid

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid

Villarreal vs. Bayern

Benfica-Liverpool

EYE TO THE SEMIFINAL

Luck decided that the winner of the key of Manchester City vs Atlético de Madrid will face Chelsea or Real Madrid

That’s the way it is, the winner of the key Villarreal vs Bayern the winner of Benfica vs Liverpool will be measured

THE STATUS OF LOCAL



The winners of the Manchester City-Atlético de Madrid bracket will play at home in the first leg of the semifinals against the winner of the match between Chelsea and Real Madrid. If the Spanish advance there will be a derby in the next phase.

The winner of Benfica-Liverpool will be local in the other semifinal against the winner of Villarreal-Bayern.

Start the draw!

Everything is ready for the always exciting matches in the most prestigious club tournament.

These are the classifieds:



– Real Madrid

– Atletico Madrid

– Villarreal

– Manchester City

-Liverpool

-Chelsea

– Bayern Munich

-Benfica

Important data:



-Three draws will be held: quarter pairings, semifinal crosses and which team will be local in the final,

-The final will be on May 28 at the Stade de France, in Paris, after the change of venue from Saint Petersburg due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

-The only Colombian in contention in Luis Díaz, with Liverpool