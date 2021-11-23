Live Chelsea – Juventus: 0-0 Champions 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: Stamford Bridge

City: London

Capacity: 41798 spectators20:24

Good evening and welcome to the live report of the match between Chelsea and Juventus, valid for the fifth day of Group H of the Champions League.20:24

After their defeat in Turin against Juventus on 29 September, Chelsea have struck a streak of eight straight wins – including the last 3-0 on Saturday against Leicester – and a draw, despite several injuries and absences. The goal of Tuchel’s team, lone leaders in the Premier League, is to regain leadership in Group H at the expense of the Bianconeri and mathematically qualify for the next round.20:26

After qualifying with two rounds to spare, Juventus goes to London for the return match against Chelsea in the Champions League group. The goal of the bianconeri is to win to solidify the primacy at the top of the group, which in the second round would guarantee an opponent among the second of the other groups, and perhaps find some certainty to be repeated also in the league.20:26

OFFICIAL TRAINING CHELSEA (3-4-2-1) Mendy; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kanté, Chilwell; Ziyech, Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi. Available: Kepa, Marcos Alonso, Christensen, Lukaku, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Bettinelli, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Azpilicueta, Sarr. Herds Tuchel.20:28

OFFICIAL TRAINING JUVENTUS (4-3-1-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Locatelli, Rabiot; McKennie; Morata, Church. Available: Perin, Pinsoglio, Arthur, Dybala, Kean, Rugani, Kulusveski, De Winter. Herds Allegri.20:30

Chelsea focus on the three-man defense with Chalobah, Thiago Silva and Rudiger in front of Mendy. Median composed of the usual duo formed by Jorginho and Kanté. James and Chilwell will act on the lanes respectively. Forward the trident consists of Ziyech, Pulisic and Hudson-Odoi.20:31

Due to injuries, Allegri has almost compulsory training choices. Szczesny in goal, in front of him a 4 line with Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt and Alex Sandro. Rabiot in midfield together with Bentancur and Locatelli, behind McKennie, who will play between the middle and the backs. In front of it again the church-Morata tandem.20:32

Everything is ready at Stamford Bridge to begin the big match of the evening of Group H. Chelsea and Juventus are already on the pitch, ready to go.21:00

1 ‘ THE MATCH BEGINS! First ball managed by reigning champion Chelsea.21:00

2′ CHELSEA OPPORTUNITY! The home formation was immediately dangerous. Kanté hit in the penalty area and soft cross from the right: the ball was not pushed into the net by Tuchel’s men. He then rejects de Ligt in a corner kick.21:02

3 ‘ Chilwell tries the left-handed shot from 20 meters. Counterbalance shot that ends up over the crossbar.21:03

5 ‘ Arrembante start of Chelsea that forces Juventus to remain compact in their own metacampo. Allegri’s team struggles to get out.21:05

7 ‘ Personal action by Rudiger who, after recovering the ball in midfield, arrives with the ball in the penalty area. Bentancur will take care of it in a slip to sweep a corner kick.21:07

9 ‘ Corner kick to return towards the center of the area by James. Chalobah arrives with his head who, however, does not frame the mirror of the door.21:09

10 ‘ Try to show Juventus forward in these first ten minutes. Bentancur turns left for Morata who focuses and tries the right: rejected by the English defense.21:10

12 ‘ Puts his head out, after the first few minutes in defense, the formation of Max Allegri. The pressure from Chelsea has calmed down, allowing the bianconeri to reason with the ball.21:12

15 ‘ CHELSEA OPPORTUNITY! Experience Hudson-Odoi personal incusion, served well by Pulisic inside the area. Cross in the middle dangerous, rejected in a slide by the providential intervention of de Ligt.21:15

18 ‘ The pressure from Chelsea continues, as it happened in the first minutes of the game, siege the Bianconeri metacampo.21:18