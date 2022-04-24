LIVE: CHIVAS VS. COUGARS

Find out the date, times and TV channels to see LIVE the duel between the Flock and the felines from the Akron Stadium by Liga MX. All the details in Flock Passion.

Chivas had few days off and in a week of high tension now must prepare to face the UNAM Pumas in a match corresponding to Day 16 for the Closing Tournament 2022, where the rojiblancos will seek to tie the ticket to the Reclassification, since at the moment they have 20 units and have ample possibilities to get involved.

While the felines arrive motivated because they will play the Final of the Concacaf Champions League, but they do not leave aside their intentions to access the Liguilla, since find a point below the Sacred Flock, therefore it is vital importance this meeting for both institutions that will surely go out to play everything for everything.

The last antecedent this the two teams was a duty for all the fans, due to the soulless goalless tie that originated the previous year in the field of Ciudad Universitaria. Chivas still intends to enter the Fiesta Grande directly, but for this they need to win their next two games.

