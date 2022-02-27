LIVE: Chivas vs. Puebla

The red-and-white team will seek their third win of the campaign by hosting superleader Puebla, who has been the surprise of the campaign.

Chivas de Guadalajara will have their fourth home game in the 2022 Clausura Tournament receiving the pointer of the cartamen, the Puebla. The game corresponds to Day 7 of a new campaign in the MX League and will be refereed by Fernando Hernández Goméz, who will be accompanied by line judges Michel Alejandro Morales and Jesica Fernanda Morales.

The Sacred Flock will return to activity in the Mexican soccer in this interesting match against the Camoteros. The last red and white presentation at home it happened on Day 5 where they played one of their worst games in recent months against the Tigres of the UANL where they fell 3-1, with a terrible performance from the rojiblanca defense. Now the strategist Marcelo Michel Leano will try to regain confidence, after the disaster in León the previous week to maintain the ascending line.

The last antecedent between both combined dates from the past Opening 2021, where the poblanos eliminated Guadalajara in the Repechage match, after 2-2 that occurred in regular time and that almost gave the Guadalajara pass to the Liguilla, but in the last minutes the equalizer fell that sent the duel to penalties where those led by Nicolás Larcamón advanced.