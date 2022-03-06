LIVE: Chivas Vs. Santos

The red-and-white team will seek their third win of the campaign by hosting the renewed Santos Laguna at the Akron Stadium, who is coming off two wins.

Chivas de Guadalajara will have their fifth home game in the 2022 Clausura Tournament,receiving Santos Laguna. The game corresponds to Date 9 of a new campaign in the MX League and will be arbitrated by Víctor Alfonso Cáceres, who will be accompanied by line judges Paolo Israel Hernández and José de Jesús Baños.

The Sacred Flock will return to activity in Mexican soccer in this interesting match against the Warriors. The last red and white presentation at home it happened in Day 7 where they played a good game in the first half, but they couldn’t score, after losing a two-goal lead, but in the second half the people from Puebla turned the scoreboard around and ended up losing 3-2.

The last precedent between both teams dates from the past 2021, where they finished tied without goals on Matchday 4, in a meeting to be forgottenwhich is why this time at home they will try to take advantage of it to return to the path of victorysince they are in tenth place in the general classification with eight units, but they have not won for four duels.

