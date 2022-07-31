Live commentary – Champions Trophy: PSG – Nantes, Neymar doubles the score on a free kick (2-0)

After their tour of Japan, Paris Saint-Germain from Christophe Galtier approaches his first competitive match and first test, the Champions Trophy against Nantes, without Kylian Mbappe suspended, Sunday in Tel Aviv. This meeting is to be followed live with commentary at 8 p.m.

“This trophy, we want it to start the season in the best conditions. We know how important it is“, spear Gianluigi Donnarumma on club media.

The Italian goalkeeper, who starts the season in the role of the holder, after a year sharing the position with Keylor Navasdon’t forget that last summer the PSG of Mauricio Pochettino missed that first step. He had been beaten by Lille (1-0) where Galtier, champion of France 2021, had given way to Jocelyn Gourvennec.

The new coach will be able to break in his system in 3-5-2. During his Japanese tour where he was also able to measure his great popularity, PSG rolled over his opponents, successively beating Kawasaki Frontale (2-1), Urawa Red Diamonds (3-0) and Gamba Osaka (6-2) .

But the Nantes ofAntoine Kombouarewinner of the Coupe de France, is of another caliber and represents a good test for Galtier.

The two men appreciate each other, they had made an assault of courtesies before the final of last May won by the Kanak in front of Nice du Sudiste (1-0).

But this time Galtier has the golden workforce of PSG. “It’s up to me to show that I’m capable of leading an army of very, very great players“, he told L’Equipe in mid-July. “If I hadn’t felt able to take on this pressure, I would be somewhere else“.

For the Champions Trophy, he is deprived of one of them, Mbappé, suspended for excessive yellow cards at the end of last season.

Mukiele first?

The 2018 world champion will not be replaced by the newcomer Hugo Ekitikeloaned by Reims, who suffers from a thigh and did not make the trip, like Mbappé.

The “unwanted” from PSG also stayed in Paris: Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Layvin Kurzawa, Thilo Kehrer and Rafinawhile waiting to find takers on the transfer market.

Galtier should give playing time to the latest recruit, Nordi Mukiele (ex-Leipzig), who could return as a right piston or central defender since he was chosen in particular for his versatility.

In attack, the absence of Mbappé leaves room for Pablo Sarabiaconvincing in Japan, to complete the attacking trio alongside Leo Messi and Neymar.

Behind the Spaniard waiting Arnaud Kalimuendowho still does not know if he will stay at the club, or even Mauro Icardi.

In Nantes, which will make its return to European competitions this season, Kombouaré also must integrate recruits, the finalist of Euro-2016 Moussa Sissoko or the Egyptian striker Mostafa Mohamedon loan from Galatasaray.

The match will be sold out, like last year at the Bloomfield stadium where PSG have always lost: in 2021 against Losc and in August 2010 (4-3) against Maccabi Tel-Aviv in the Europa League play-offs ( after winning 2-0 in the first leg).

After the United States, Gabon, China, Morocco or Austria, Ligue 1 returns to Israel to show its “talent league” to foreign audiences, with the international television rights to the championship in the background.

PSG have won this Champions Trophy a record ten times, including eight of the last nine contested. Nantes has not won since 2001, against RC Strasbourg (4-1).

Who will start their season best?