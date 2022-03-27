LIVE: Concacaf Qualifying Standings: Canada to the World Cup!

The penultimate day of the Concacaf qualifier is being played and the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup are already beginning to be defined, as well as the team that can go to the playoffs.

In the first match of the day, Canada easily thrashed Jamaica 4-0 and with this result he secured first place in the Octagonal, as well as his ticket to the World Cup, to which he returns 36 years later.

The Canadians are first in the Concacaf standings with 28 points, the product of eight wins, four draws and have barely lost a game (against Costa Rica on the previous date).

The second place in the table is fought between the United States and Mexico. Both have 22 points and are also close to qualifying for the World Cup.

The selection of the stars and stripes receives (5:00 PM) Panama and the Mexicans visit (5:05 PM) Honduras, the last in the standings.

Costa Rica is also in the fight for a direct ticket, it is fourth with 22 units, momentarily due to its victory (1-2) over El Salvador, which is already eliminated. The Panamanians are fifth with 18 points.

The team that remains in the playoff spot will fight for qualification for Qatar-2022 with a rival from Oceania.

POSITIONS TABLE: