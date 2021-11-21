live coverage of the match in real time

TURIN NAPLES SPRING

90 ‘+ 5 – The game ends! Napoli also breaks the Turin field: thanks to this success the azzurrini grab second place in the standings at 16 points with Empoli, behind only Roma.

90 ‘+ 4 – Extraordinary Idasiak! Baeten serves in the Caccavo area: the attacker protects the ball with his body, turns and kicks with his left without fail, the parade of the Napoli goalkeeper is crazy to save the result!

90 ‘- 5 minutes of recovery granted.

90 ‘- Last change in Napoli: exits Cioffi, cautioned for exiting the wrong side of the field, and Jewels enters.

89 & # 39; – Great opportunity for Turin! Rosa crosses from the bottom on the left side, Baeten’s header comes out of a nothing.

87 & # 39; – Try Garbett’s shot from the edge of the area, weakly hit ball and para Idasiak.

85 ‘- Maugeri warned who tugs from behind Mercury who has started on the counterattack.

83 ‘- Double change also for Turin: La Marca and Reali leave, Antolini and Maugeri enter.

73 & # 39; – Double change in Naples: D’Agostino and Ambrosino leave, Vergara (returned to the field after 2 months from the injury) and Mercurio enter.

72 ‘- Federico Coppitelli warned, Torino Primavera coach, who complains vehemently from the bench.

70 ‘- Another great closure of Hysaj, so far the sumptuous match of the Albanian central class 2004.

69 & # 39; – Opportunity for Napoli! Corner soccer scheme with ball crossed by the trocar, bank on the edge of the area and ball that carom towards Coli Saco: the Frenchman from a few steps away, however, kicks on the grenade goalkeeper, Milan.

68 ‘- Change in Turin: Di Marco exits and Caccavo enters.

61 & # 39; – Bravo Manè to immediately contain Baeten who had tried to react immediately by going to the shot.

60 ‘- Ambrosino warned who in exultation took off his shirt.

60 ‘- GOOOOOOOL OF NAPLES !!!!! AMBROSINO! Here it is the counterattack that the Azzurrini were waiting for: Idasiak raises quickly after the previous save, the ball widened for Di Dona who goes to the cross from the right wing, Cioffi’s header hits the crossbar and the ball hits the goal line. The quickest to reach the ball is Ambrosino who makes no mistake with his right! 1-2!

59 & # 39; – Torino wastes a dangerous counterattack: La Marca advances on the open field in numerical superiority 3 against 4, the grenade footballer, however, does not need any partner and rather kicks at the net but the ball is central and blocks Idasiak.

58 ‘- First change also for Turin: Akhalaia exits and Rosa enters.

49 ‘- Conclusion of Di Marco from a central position, Idasiak blocks without too many problems.

45 ‘- The second half begins. Immediately another change for Napoli: De Marco exits and Di Dona enters. Marchisano moves to the left wing.

SECOND HALF

45 ‘+ 2 – The first half ends. Open match with Torino trying to play the game and Napoli waiting for the right opportunity to strike.

45 ‘- 2 minutes of recovery granted.

41 ‘- Costanzo can’t make it and is forced to change: Manè enters his place. The blue captain is carried out with his arms.

Davide Costanzo goes out due to injury

40 ‘- Cioffi’s lightening shot from over 30 meters, central ball saved by Milan.

37 ‘- Incredible opportunity for Torino! Akhalaia from the left crosses low into the area where Angori arrives, his shot is destined to end up in the net but the rescue on the line of Captain Costanzo is providential, who on the occasion is injured inside the goal. The blue defender returns to the field shortly after.

33 ‘- Anton tries again with his head from the developments of a corner kick: a ball that arrives docile in the arms of the Napoli goalkeeper, Hubert Idasiak.

30 ‘- Baeten is still dangerous, the Belgian is driving the blue defense crazy: this time he overtakes Costanzo in the area and goes to the right shot, but Barba opposes in the second place and dampens the ball which becomes easy prey for Idasiak.

26 ‘- Clamorous opportunity for Turin! Garbett’s shot from outside the area, a ball that seems harmless for Idasiak but Barba intervenes in a slide to prevent the ball from reaching the goal: the ball rears up after his intervention and falls into the area on Akhalaia’s feet who puts incredibly out without fail.

23 ‘- Reali warned for a deduction from Ambrosino. The Napoli striker requests the expulsion because he was flying into the opponent’s penalty area but the referee was not of the same opinion.

19 & # 39; – Opportunity for Torino: La Marca gets on his own and carries the ball up to the edge of the area, from the central area he lets go of a quick shot but the ball just comes out.

15 ‘- TURIN GOAL! ANTON! Immediate equal of the hosts who take advantage of the previously conquered corner. Cross in the area and header by Baeten, a miracle by Idasiak who saves from two steps, but the ball falls right on Anton’s feet, who from 1 meter only has to push into the net. 1-1.

14 ‘- Cross of Turin! Crazy free kick by Angori with the ball that is printed on the wood, then shot from the center of the area by a grenade player but the blue defense is saved by deflecting for a corner.

7 ‘- GOOOOOOL OF NAPLES !!!!!!! HYSAJ! From the corner won by Cioffi comes the action of the advantage: cross in the area to free Barba shooting from the heart of the area, again parade by Milan who, however, pushes the ball right between the feet of Hysaj who from a few steps makes no mistake! 0-1!

6 ‘- Huge opportunity for Napoli! Cross from the right, Cioffi’s imperious detachment in the area but the save from the Milan goalkeeper is extraordinary!

4 ‘- First opportunity also for Napoli. Cross from the left into the area, Marchisano tries the flying deviation even with the heel but the ball ends on the side.

3 ‘- First ring of Turin: Baeten recovers the ball at the edge of the area and from a tight angle tries to kick hard with his right, Idasiak keeps a good guard and puts in a corner. Nothing in the following corner.

1 ‘- The match has started.

10.45 – The teams enter the field.

Turin Naples Spring

FIRST HALF

Good morning dear readers of Space Naples and welcome to the direct text of Turin-Naples, ninth day of Primavera 1 championship. The presence in the squad list of Antonio Vergara, which returns 2 months later from the hip injury.

TURIN NAPLES SPRING, OFFICIAL FORMATIONS:

TURIN (4-4-2): Milan; Dellavalle, Anton, Reali, Angori; Garbett, Savini, Di Marco, Akhalaia; Baeten, The Brand.

Available: Vismara, Pagani, Gregori, Maugeri, Gymah, Amadori, Barbieri, Lindkvist, Rosa, Giorcelli, Antolini, Caccavo. Trainer: Federico Coppitelli.

NAPLES (3-4-2-1): Idasiak; Barba, Hysaj, Costanzo; Marchisano, Saco, Spavone, De Marco; D’Agostino, Cioffi; Ambrosino.

Available: Boffelli, Jewels, Di Dona, Marranzino, Mane, Spedalieri, Vergara, Giannini, Tourè, Mercury. Trainer: Nicolò Frustalupi.