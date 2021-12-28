LIVE COVID-19 – Campana (Baby Jesus): “The cases among children are increasing, the beds are all occupied.” Costa: “For those who have the booster, quarantine can be foreseen for less than 7 days.” Boom of infections in Spanish Liga

30,810 positives were registered on 27 December out of 343,968 swabs carried out. The percentage of positives is 8.9%. Total deaths come to 136,753. 5,003,855 people recovered from the beginning of the pandemic. As usual, Vocegiallorossa.it gave you the news LIVE regarding the Coronavirus situation.

15:00 – Third doses of anticovid vaccine have begun in Calabria also for the age group 16-17 and for the frail between 12 and 15 years. This was announced by the Regional Civil Protection, explaining that “children aged between 16-17 can book and get vaccinated through the usual method offered by the PosteItaliane system: reservations.vaccinicovid.gov.it”. Young people between the ages of 12 and 15, added the Civil Protection, “can present themselves at the vaccination points in ‘Open’ mode, but they will have to present the documentation proving their frailty conditions and will be evaluated by the vaccinator” . Meanwhile, even today long lines are registered in the Calabrian structures destined to carry out swabs, while the vaccination centers also have a high influx of people

13:47 – Five COVID-19 positives at home Levant. Through a note published on its official website, the Spanish club makes it known that three players and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. As per protocol, they are all in solitary confinement.

13:09 – COVID-19 has hit the Rayo Vallecano: There are 17 positives in the team, with Rayo returning to training with just 8 players. As we read on Sport the club would have asked for the postponement of the match against Atletico Madrid scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

13:05 – Andrea Campana, head of the Covid Center in Palidoro of the Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital in Rome, spoke to Adnkronos Salute on the epidemiological situation among children: “We expected an increase in cases among children, with an increase in positives and hospitalizations. And so was: today we have all Covid beds occupied, with an average of a short hospital stay, a situation very similar to that of the first wave. We have 14 children hospitalized and 2 in the emergency room who will be hospitalized. The average age of the patients, at December 24, sees 55% under 5 years, 24% over 12 years and 21% between 5-12 years. The age is lowering, if we analyze the data we see that there is an increase in positives under the ‘year of age and in particular under three months, the bands that have engaged us the most in the other phases of the pandemic “. The doctor concluded his speech with an invitation to the parents: “Vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate, your children between 5-11 years”.

12:34 – The football player and captain of Genoa, Domenico Criscito, tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second time the player has contracted the virus.

12:22 – Another positive for COVID-19 in Barcelona. As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, after Dani Alves and Lenglet, too Jordi Alba tested positive after the last cycle of tampons. The full-back is doing well and is in solitary confinement at his home.

11:59 – As reported by SkyTG24, the municipalities of Turin and Siena have canceled the events in the square scheduled for New Year’s Eve. This extends the list of municipalities that have canceled the events due to COVID-19.

11:31 – COVID-19 outbreak in the Betis Seville home. Through a note published on its official website, the Spanish club makes it known that 6 players tested positive for Covid-19. The players are in good condition and are already in isolation.

11:09 – Cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in Serie B companies. After the cases found in recent days in Alessandria, Vicenza, Monza, SPAL, Cremonese and Como, as reported by Tuttosport in the past few hours other positives have been added to Benevento (one) and Reggina (two for a total of five).

10:50 – Coronavirus outbreak in the gynecology and obstetrics department of the ‘San Maurizio’ hospital in Bolzano where 14 people tested positive for the swab. Nine midwives, three doctors and two patients were infected with mild symptoms. The doctors are all vaccinated with a third dose. The infection most likely occurred during the days of Christmas. Both the head physician Martin Steinkasserer and the director of the health district of Bolzano, Irene Pechlaner, confirmed the presence of the outbreak. It is not yet confirmed whether the Omicron variant is present among the 14 cases.

09:50 – In France, “exceptionally and until January 31”, antigenic nasal swabs for Covid-19 to be made at home can be sold in supermarkets. The ordinance was published in the Official Gazette and signed by the Minister of Health, Olivier Ve’ran. Until now, the sale of ‘home’ tests was limited to pharmacies. For days, large retailers have been pushing for authorization, promising to sell the tests at cost price. In France, among other things, stocks in pharmacies are running out.

9:00 am – The Undersecretary of Health It costs in an interview with Corriere della Sera: “We would not be credible in inviting the recall if we were not convinced that it gives greater protection. It protects from the Omicron variant and, even if the infections increase, the consequences are less serious “. On the obligation of FFP2 masks on public transport: “We need a controlled price”. On the Novavax vaccine: “Responds positively to the virus. Over 3 million doses will arrive by January ”.