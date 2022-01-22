LIVE COVID-19 – Vaia: “With Omicron prevalence we have fewer hospitalizations and intensive care, it’s a very comforting fact”. Tokyo for the first time over 10,000 cases. Lockdown in the islands of Kiribati and Samoa. Rio Carnival postponed to April

The Civil Protection has disclosed the data relating to 22 January. They have been carried out 1,043,649 swabs and identified 171,263 new COVID-19 positives. On the last day they died 333 people. As usual, Vocegiallorossa.it will provide you LIVE news about the Coronavirus situation.

16:52 – Today in Lombardy there were 31,164 cases of Covid-19 and 82 deaths. The processed swabs are 214,099, for a positive index of 14.5%. Covid patients admitted to the medical area drop to 3,461 (-42) with an occupation of 33.1%; while the infected in intensive care fell to 274 (-2) with an employment of 15.1%.

16:18 – Today in Abruzzo 3619 new Covid positives (of which 2069 emerged from antigen tests), aged between 1 month and 100 years, 8467 molecular swabs and 21178 antigen tests performed.

15:24 – Today in Lazio, out of 14,821 molecular swabs and 87,107 antigenic swabs for a total of 110,232 swabs, there are 14,821 new positive cases (-493), while there are 13 deaths (-13), 1,945 hospitalized (-1), 206 intensive care ( -1) and +7,081 the healed.

14:54 – In Tuscany there are 653,343 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 12,190 more than yesterday (5,032 confirmed with molecular swab and 7,158 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 1.9% more than the previous day’s total.

14:20 – “In the space of a month I think we will be at 90% and if we add to these the unvaccinated sick, well if this is not herd immunity ….” commented the president of Veneto Luca Zaia.

13:05 – The Philippines recorded 30,552 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and included 97 deaths.

12:38 – Alessio D’Amato, the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, communicates the number of vaccinated with the third dose in Lazio: “the ceiling of 3 million booster doses administered of the anti Covid vaccine has been exceeded. Over 60% of the adult population has received the vaccine booster against SARS-CoV-2”.

11:55 – Francesco Vaia, medical director of the Spallanzani Institute in Rome, on the Omicron variant: “the novelty is that for more than a week we have had quite comforting data. But the most important data is that there is a prevalence of Omicron. A variant that despite being very contagious is not very pathogenic. Therefore the patients, who by now are 80% with this variant, have a prevalently outpatient occupation of health facilities and not ordinary hospitalization or intensive care. And this is a very, very comforting fact ” .

11:37 – In Valle d’Aosta the victims of Covid-19 have risen to five hundred since the beginning of the pandemic.

10:53 – The Russia has recorded a new record of infections since the beginning of the pandemic: 52,212 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the last twenty-four hours. The previous high was recorded yesterday with 49,513 new infections. In Moscow there were 16,094 infections, the highest daily figure recorded in the capital.

10:32 – For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the city of Tokyo exceeds the daily threshold of 10 thousand COVID-19 infections, in the face of the progressive expansion of the Omicron variant in the country. In the last 24 hours, ascertained positivity amounted to 11,227, up from 9,699 on Friday. The latest statistics on infections have prompted the Japanese government to decree a state of “near emergency” in 13 of the archipelago’s 47 prefectures, including the capital, allowing individual governors to take more stringent measures to anticipate business closures and regulate the catering sector. Nationally, COVID-19 cases amounted to 49,584, updating the record for the fourth consecutive day.

10:10 – Objective: new quarantine rules. Parents’ associations from all over Italy and also the EduChiAmo Committee, which represents over 6000 infant-toddler centers, kindergartens and primary schools throughout the country. “Children from 0 to 11 years are subject to discrimination – says EduChiAmo – because for them the laws of the state are not valid but a circular from the Ministry of Education and Health for which” whether you are cured of COVID-19 or that be vaccinated “if you come into contact with a positive you stay at home in quarantine for 10 days with a request for a final negative antigenic swab and certificate from the pediatrician or ASL to be able to return. The result? Children closed at home since Christmas – they complain -, who have totaled more quarantines than days of nursery or school, exhausted parents, without COVID-19 leave protections because in the meantime the Ats and the Asl are on tilt and the parents do not receive quarantine communications from the body in charge.

09:48 – According to a South African study, some signs are more frequent in patients who contracted Omicron. For this mutation – as a report from the UK Health Security Agency also notes – the loss of taste and smell is rarer, while the peak of transmissibility would occur later than the other variants.

09:28 – “The color system certainly needs an urgent review”. “We ask the government – he points out Attilio Fontana – to review the parameters and develop a system that allows on the one hand to monitor the progress of the pandemic and, on the other, also to live with the virus “. In his opinion, then,” surely more communication is needed clear from everyone. There is too much information, often distorted, we move from alarmism to the denial of the existence of COVID-19. Citizens are bewildered and undoubtedly the succession of different rules, often too cumbersome, does not help. I talked about lockdowns because in addition to frightened people who avoid carrying out social activities, there are many trapped by quarantines or isolations from which they cannot get out due to lack of a certificate. On this the government must intervene urgently “. With regard to the daily bulletin of infections, Fontana suggests highlighting the data” most useful to citizens to keep them informed, without having to be overwhelmed by unjustified anxieties.

09:05 – The islands of Kiribati And Samoa entered lockdown today after a surge in COVID-19 infections due to arrivals from abroad that interrupted two years almost free from the pandemic. As of earlier this month, Kiribati had not reported a single case of COVID-19, while Samoa had only recorded two since the start of the pandemic, according to the World Health Organization. Now the authorities of both countries have been forced to implement a series of restrictive measures after dozens of passengers on a flight to Kiribati from Fiji, the first to arrive in the country since the reopening of the borders, tested positive for the virus. And in Samoa, restrictions kicked in after cases linked to a repatriation flight from Brisbane rose to 15, the prime minister said. Flame Naomi Mata’afa.

08:40 – The parades of Carnival of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, expected in February, were postponed to April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both cities had already announced the suspension this year of the so-called “ru’à carnival”, animated by extras and bands who parade for free in front of millions of people on the streets. Now they have chosen to postpone the celebrations to a time when there will be “better sanitary conditions”.