Live creativity is experienced at the Quarto Stato in Cardano al Campo





For those who missed the first extraordinary evening of “Pop! portraits in a circle is the power of creativity“, Event dedicated to the relationship between education and art, at the Club”Fourth state” from Cardano al Campo, there is the possibility to remedy: Thursday 4th November in fact, the event will be re-proposed with a live artistic performance by the young people who participated in the project. This time the protagonists will be the guests of the community “Bay” which will present two projects. They will be present Ettore Marotta for the project “Job promotion” and the representatives of “Arca88 ″ onlus of Binago and a volunteer of “The stick”Onlus of Olgiate Olona.

A UNIQUE EXPERIENCE

During the first evening a charge of humanity, spontaneity and joy of the protagonists emerged, to say the least involving. Alexander, Alessandra, Marco, Mohaimin, Michael, Patrizia A., Selenia, Fabrizio, Vilma, Cinzia, Giulia, Davide, Giovanna O., Patrizia P., Giovanna D., Franco, Elena, Alessandro M. and Daniele took part in the artistic workshop proposed by the socio-educational day center “The lighthouse“, From the socio-educational center”Marina’s house“, Managed by coop soc. Antaeus , and by the artist Pino Ceriotti. Their jobs are on display at the “Quarto Stato” until Friday 5 November.

Annarita Rea, educator of the “Marina’s house “, the tireless engine of this initiative, has repeatedly stressed the importance of stimulate creativity to feed joy in boys and free them from boredom. And it is enough to take a look at the works exhibited at the “Quarto Stato”, to realize how much joy this project generated in them, a feeling that the children also expressed in words during the evening.

SPONTANEITY IS FUNDAMENTAL

«It is a work on the image and on oneself – he explained Pine tree Ceriotti – When children draw, they identify themselves to the point of totally immersing themselves in their creativity. It was an important experience because their spontaneity was something I had been looking for for some time ».

«It was a beautiful journey – he added Massimo Raccagni, psychotherapist and head of the socio-educational center – anything but simple, because the pandemic context has accentuated that sense of isolation of the children and their families. The project also served to recover a space for socializing ».

Among the subjects who collaborate with the Socio-educational center also there circus art school “Circus turned out“, directed by Marco Raparoli, opened in 2016 in the former bowling green of Cardano al Campo. After about ten meetings and open lessons, the boys gave life to a show of their own.

The “Quarto Stato” of Cardano al Campo confirms itself as a place of great social gathering. «The club was born from a desire for hospitality – he concluded Daniele Crespi, one of the founders – and this stage to give space to art ».

