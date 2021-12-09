LIVE CSKA Sofia-Roma 0-1: Abraham’s goal – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

Roma challenge CSKA Sofia in the last round of group C. Mourinho’s team is already qualified, but hopes for a misstep by Bodo to reach first place and avoid the elimination round.

CSKA SOFIA (4-3-3) Busatto; Galabov, Mattheij, Lam, Mazikou; Vion, Muhar, Geferson; Bai, Caicedo, Yomov. Available: Evtimov, Donchev, Wildschut, Catakovic, Turitsov, Charles, Krastev, Chorbadzhiyski Annex: Mladenov

ROME (3-5-2) Fuzato; Mancini, Kumbulla, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Bove, Cristante, Veretout, Vina; Mayoral, Abraham. Available: Boer, Mastrantonio, Calafiori, Ndiaye, Tripi, Darboe, Villar, Zalewski, Diawara, Zaniolo, Shomurodov, Voelkerling Persson Annex: Mourinho

REFEREE: Walsh. Assistants: Stewart and Spence. IV man: Steven.

PRE-MATCH – Roma are ready to close the Conference League group. Qualification is already in his pocket, but Mourinho has no intention of loosening his grip and is still hoping for first place, which would mean direct access to the round of 16. This is why the best training available will go to the field. The Special One spared the trip to Bulgaria to Rui Patricio, Smalling and Mkhitaryan, but compared to the match with Inter he finds Karsdorp and Abraham.

LATEST FROM TRIGORIA – Yesterday Smalling, Mkhitaryan and Zaniolo held separate training. A planned management, but no physical problems. The first two have not been called up for Bulgaria, while the number 22 left with his team-mates and will be regularly on the pitch. Reynolds didn’t train for gastroenteritis. Apart from the other injured Spinazzola, Pellegrini, El Shaarawy and Perez, all unavailable for Bulgaria.

WHERE TO SEE CSKA SOFIA-ROME – Forzaroma.info will keep you informed before, during and after the match through the website and social channels Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. CSKA Sofia-Roma will be streamed live by DAZN and will also be visible to users on the latest generation smart TVs compatible with the app and on all televisions connected to the TIMVISION BOX, to a PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S) or to an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast device. The match will also be broadcast live on free-to-air TV on TV8 (digital terrestrial channel number 8) and in pay per view from Sky on Sky Sport Action (number 206 of the satellite) and Sky Sport (number 253 of the satellite) channels.

CURIOSITIES AND BACKGROUND – Roma had found CSKA Sofia in a European competition one year later. These two teams have met seven times (the first time in the Champions Cup in the 1983-84 season). Roma have won five times against the Bulgarian team, the last at the Olimpico with a 5-1 round. Last year in the Europa League in two matches he finished with one draw and one defeat.

