Live Dinamo Kiev – Bayern Munich: 1-2 Champions 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: Kiev Olympic Stadium

City: Kiev

Capacity: 70050 spectators18:10

The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up18:10

First half begins.18:45

Vitalii Buyalskyi (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.18:46

Foul by Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich).18:46

2′ Shot rejected. Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski with a headed pass.19:44

6 ‘ Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Lucas Hernández.18:51

7 ‘ Offside. Alphonso Davies tries a through ball, but Leroy Sané is caught offside.18:52

10 ‘ Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Alphonso Davies.19:35

14 ‘ Shot rejected. Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.19:45

14 ‘ Goals! Dynamo Kyiv 0, Bayern Munich 1. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner.7:00 pm

18 ‘ Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Viktor Tsygankov.19:35

21 ‘ Foul by Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kiev).19:06

21 ‘ Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick on the right wing.19:06

22 ‘ Foul by Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kiev).19:07

22 ‘ Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.19:07

25 ‘ Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.19:10

25 ‘ Foul by Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich).19:10

26 ‘ Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Oleksandr Syrota.19:35

26 ‘ Shot rejected. Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.19:18

26 ‘ Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Serhii Sydorchuk.19:35

28 ‘ Serhii Sydorchuk (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the attacking half.19:13

28 ‘ Foul by Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich).19:13

31 ‘ Foul by Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kiev).19:16

31 ‘ Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in the attacking half.19:16

32 ‘ Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kiev) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.19:17

35 ‘ Shot saved. Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Tomasz Kedziora.19:46

35 ‘ Shot rejected. Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from the center of the box.19:47

35 ‘ Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Oleksandr Syrota.19:35

37 ‘ Offside. Serhii Sydorchuk tries a through ball, but Carlos de Pena is caught offside.19:39

38 ‘ Hand ball by Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich).19:23

39 ‘ Foul by Vitalii Mykolenko (Dynamo Kiev).19:23

39 ‘ Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.19:23

42 ‘ Goals! Dynamo Kiev 0, Bayern Munich 2. Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.19:47

45 ‘+ 1’ Shot saved. Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.19:48

45 ‘+ 1’ Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Heorhii Bushchan.24 ‘19:35

45 ‘+ 3’ Half time ends, Dynamo Kyiv 0, Bayern Munich 2.19:33

45 ‘ Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Vitinho replaces Ilya Shkurin.19:52

45 ‘ Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Denys Harmash replaces Carlos de Pena.19:52

Second Half begins Dynamo Kyiv 0, Bayern Munich 2.19:51

45 ‘ Substitution, Bayern Munich. Bouna Sarr replaces Lucas Hernández.19:52

46 ‘ Foul by Oleksandr Syrota (Dynamo Kiev).19:53

46 ‘ Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in the attacking half.19:53

47 ‘ Shot saved. Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vitalii Buyalskyi.19:55

47 ‘ Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.19:53

52 ‘ Vitalii Buyalskyi (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick on the left wing.19:57

52 ‘ Foul by Bouna Sarr (Bayern Munich).19:57

52 ‘ Bouna Sarr (Bayern Munich) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.19:57

53 ‘ Failed attempt. Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from very angled to the left, a goal that was virtually impossible! slightly high from a free kick from before.20:04

53 ‘ Vitalii Buyalskyi (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the attacking half.20:06

53 ‘ Foul by Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich).20:06

55 ‘ Shot saved. Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.20:06

56 ‘ Vitinho (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.20:01

56 ‘ Foul by Bouna Sarr (Bayern Munich).20:02

56 ‘ Foul by Oleksandr Syrota (Dynamo Kiev).20:02

56 ‘ Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in the attacking half.20:02

58 ‘ Offside. Alphonso Davies tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.20:07

59 ‘ Failed attempt. Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.20:07

60 ‘ Vitinho (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.20:06

60 ‘ Foul by Bouna Sarr (Bayern Munich).20:06

62 ‘ Denys Harmash (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.20:08

62 ‘ Foul by Tanguy Nianzou (Bayern Munich).20:08

64 ‘ Shot saved. Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.20:22

66 ‘ Hand ball by Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich).20:12

67 ‘ Substitution, Bayern Munich. Marc Roca replaces Kingsley Coman.20:24

67 ‘ Denys Harmash (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick on the right wing.20:13

67 ‘ Foul by Marc Roca (Bayern Munich).20:13

70 ‘ Goals! Dynamo Kyiv 1, Bayern Munich 2. Denys Harmash (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.20:18

73 ‘ Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Tanguy Nianzou.20:19

74 ‘ Shot saved. Serhii Sydorchuk (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mykola Shaparenko.20:25

75 ‘ Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Oleksandr Syrota.20:20

76 ‘ Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Oleksandr Karavaev replaces Tomasz Kedziora.20:22

78 ‘ Failed attempt. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.20:26

79 ‘ Failed attempt. Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv) left footed shot from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vitalii Buyalskyi.20:27

81 ‘ Foul by Denys Harmash (Dynamo Kiev).20:26

81 ‘ Tanguy Nianzou (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick on the left wing.20:26

85 ‘ Substitution, Bayern Munich. Malik Tillman replaces Tanguy Nianzou because of an injury.20:31

85 ‘ Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the attacking half.20:31

85 ‘ Foul by Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich).20:31

86 ‘ Failed attempt. Vitinho (Dynamo Kiev) header from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov with a cross from a set piece situation.20:33

87 ‘ Offside. Vitalii Buyalskyi tries a through ball, but Oleksandr Karavaev is caught offside.20:32

88 ‘ Substitution, Bayern Munich. Omar Richards replaces Leroy Sané.20:33

88 ‘ Vitalii Buyalskyi (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick on the left wing.20:33

88 ‘ Foul by Omar Richards (Bayern Munich).20:33

89 ‘ Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Leon Goretzka.20:34