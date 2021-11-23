Sports

Live Dinamo Kiev – Bayern Munich: 1-2 Champions 2021/2022. Live the match

  • Where the game is played:

    Stadium: Kiev Olympic Stadium
    City: Kiev
    Capacity: 70050 spectators18:10

  • The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up18:10

  • First half begins.18:45

  • Vitalii Buyalskyi (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.18:46

  • Foul by Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich).18:46

  • 2′

    Shot rejected. Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski with a headed pass.19:44

  • 6 ‘

    Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Lucas Hernández.18:51

  • 7 ‘

    Offside. Alphonso Davies tries a through ball, but Leroy Sané is caught offside.18:52

  • 10 ‘

    Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Alphonso Davies.19:35

  • 14 ‘

    Shot rejected. Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.19:45

  • 14 ‘

    Goals! Dynamo Kyiv 0, Bayern Munich 1. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner.7:00 pm

  • 18 ‘

    Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Viktor Tsygankov.19:35

  • 21 ‘

    Foul by Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kiev).19:06

  • 21 ‘

    Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick on the right wing.19:06

  • 22 ‘

    Foul by Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kiev).19:07

  • 22 ‘

    Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.19:07

  • 25 ‘

    Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.19:10

  • 25 ‘

    Foul by Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich).19:10

  • 26 ‘

    Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Oleksandr Syrota.19:35

  • 26 ‘

    Shot rejected. Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.19:18

  • 26 ‘

    Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Serhii Sydorchuk.19:35

  • 28 ‘

    Serhii Sydorchuk (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the attacking half.19:13

  • 28 ‘

    Foul by Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich).19:13

  • 31 ‘

    Foul by Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kiev).19:16

  • 31 ‘

    Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in the attacking half.19:16

  • 32 ‘

    Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kiev) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.19:17

  • 35 ‘

    Shot saved. Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Tomasz Kedziora.19:46

  • 35 ‘

    Shot rejected. Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from the center of the box.19:47

  • 35 ‘

    Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Oleksandr Syrota.19:35

  • 37 ‘

    Offside. Serhii Sydorchuk tries a through ball, but Carlos de Pena is caught offside.19:39

  • 38 ‘

    Hand ball by Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich).19:23

  • 39 ‘

    Foul by Vitalii Mykolenko (Dynamo Kiev).19:23

  • 39 ‘

    Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.19:23

  • 42 ‘

    Goals! Dynamo Kiev 0, Bayern Munich 2. Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.19:47

  • 45 ‘+ 1’

    Shot saved. Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.19:48

  • 45 ‘+ 1’

    Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Heorhii Bushchan.24 ‘19:35

  • 45 ‘+ 3’

    Half time ends, Dynamo Kyiv 0, Bayern Munich 2.19:33

  • 45 ‘

    Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Vitinho replaces Ilya Shkurin.19:52

  • 45 ‘

    Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Denys Harmash replaces Carlos de Pena.19:52

  • Second Half begins Dynamo Kyiv 0, Bayern Munich 2.19:51

  • 45 ‘

    Substitution, Bayern Munich. Bouna Sarr replaces Lucas Hernández.19:52

  • 46 ‘

    Foul by Oleksandr Syrota (Dynamo Kiev).19:53

  • 46 ‘

    Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in the attacking half.19:53

  • 47 ‘

    Shot saved. Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vitalii Buyalskyi.19:55

  • 47 ‘

    Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.19:53

  • 52 ‘

    Vitalii Buyalskyi (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick on the left wing.19:57

  • 52 ‘

    Foul by Bouna Sarr (Bayern Munich).19:57

  • 52 ‘

    Bouna Sarr (Bayern Munich) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.19:57

  • 53 ‘

    Failed attempt. Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from very angled to the left, a goal that was virtually impossible! slightly high from a free kick from before.20:04

  • 53 ‘

    Vitalii Buyalskyi (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the attacking half.20:06

  • 53 ‘

    Foul by Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich).20:06

  • 55 ‘

    Shot saved. Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.20:06

  • 56 ‘

    Vitinho (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.20:01

  • 56 ‘

    Foul by Bouna Sarr (Bayern Munich).20:02

  • 56 ‘

    Foul by Oleksandr Syrota (Dynamo Kiev).20:02

  • 56 ‘

    Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in the attacking half.20:02

  • 58 ‘

    Offside. Alphonso Davies tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.20:07

  • 59 ‘

    Failed attempt. Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.20:07

  • 60 ‘

    Vitinho (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.20:06

  • 60 ‘

    Foul by Bouna Sarr (Bayern Munich).20:06

  • 62 ‘

    Denys Harmash (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.20:08

  • 62 ‘

    Foul by Tanguy Nianzou (Bayern Munich).20:08

  • 64 ‘

    Shot saved. Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.20:22

  • 66 ‘

    Hand ball by Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich).20:12

  • 67 ‘

    Substitution, Bayern Munich. Marc Roca replaces Kingsley Coman.20:24

  • 67 ‘

    Denys Harmash (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick on the right wing.20:13

  • 67 ‘

    Foul by Marc Roca (Bayern Munich).20:13

  • 70 ‘

    Goals! Dynamo Kyiv 1, Bayern Munich 2. Denys Harmash (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.20:18

  • 73 ‘

    Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Tanguy Nianzou.20:19

  • 74 ‘

    Shot saved. Serhii Sydorchuk (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mykola Shaparenko.20:25

  • 75 ‘

    Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Oleksandr Syrota.20:20

  • 76 ‘

    Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Oleksandr Karavaev replaces Tomasz Kedziora.20:22

  • 78 ‘

    Failed attempt. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.20:26

  • 79 ‘

    Failed attempt. Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv) left footed shot from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vitalii Buyalskyi.20:27

  • 81 ‘

    Foul by Denys Harmash (Dynamo Kiev).20:26

  • 81 ‘

    Tanguy Nianzou (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick on the left wing.20:26

  • 85 ‘

    Substitution, Bayern Munich. Malik Tillman replaces Tanguy Nianzou because of an injury.20:31

  • 85 ‘

    Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the attacking half.20:31

  • 85 ‘

    Foul by Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich).20:31

  • 86 ‘

    Failed attempt. Vitinho (Dynamo Kiev) header from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov with a cross from a set piece situation.20:33

  • 87 ‘

    Offside. Vitalii Buyalskyi tries a through ball, but Oleksandr Karavaev is caught offside.20:32

  • 88 ‘

    Substitution, Bayern Munich. Omar Richards replaces Leroy Sané.20:33

  • 88 ‘

    Vitalii Buyalskyi (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick on the left wing.20:33

  • 88 ‘

    Foul by Omar Richards (Bayern Munich).20:33

  • 89 ‘

    Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Leon Goretzka.20:34

  • 90 ‘

    Shot saved. Denys Harmash (Dynamo Kyiv) header from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Oleksandr Karavaev with a cross.20:35

