Live Dinamo Kiev – Bayern Munich: 1-2 Champions 2021/2022. Live the match
Where the game is played:
Stadium: Kiev Olympic Stadium
City: Kiev
Capacity: 70050 spectators18:10
The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up18:10
First half begins.18:45
Vitalii Buyalskyi (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.18:46
Foul by Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich).18:46
Shot rejected. Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski with a headed pass.19:44
Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Lucas Hernández.18:51
Offside. Alphonso Davies tries a through ball, but Leroy Sané is caught offside.18:52
Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Alphonso Davies.19:35
Shot rejected. Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.19:45
Goals! Dynamo Kyiv 0, Bayern Munich 1. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner.7:00 pm
Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Viktor Tsygankov.19:35
Foul by Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kiev).19:06
Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick on the right wing.19:06
Foul by Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kiev).19:07
Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.19:07
Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.19:10
Foul by Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich).19:10
Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Oleksandr Syrota.19:35
Shot rejected. Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.19:18
Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Serhii Sydorchuk.19:35
Serhii Sydorchuk (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the attacking half.19:13
Foul by Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich).19:13
Foul by Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kiev).19:16
Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in the attacking half.19:16
Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kiev) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.19:17
Shot saved. Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Tomasz Kedziora.19:46
Shot rejected. Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from the center of the box.19:47
Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Oleksandr Syrota.19:35
Offside. Serhii Sydorchuk tries a through ball, but Carlos de Pena is caught offside.19:39
Hand ball by Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich).19:23
Foul by Vitalii Mykolenko (Dynamo Kiev).19:23
Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.19:23
Goals! Dynamo Kiev 0, Bayern Munich 2. Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.19:47
Shot saved. Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.19:48
Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Heorhii Bushchan.24 ‘19:35
Half time ends, Dynamo Kyiv 0, Bayern Munich 2.19:33
Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Vitinho replaces Ilya Shkurin.19:52
Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Denys Harmash replaces Carlos de Pena.19:52
Second Half begins Dynamo Kyiv 0, Bayern Munich 2.19:51
Substitution, Bayern Munich. Bouna Sarr replaces Lucas Hernández.19:52
Foul by Oleksandr Syrota (Dynamo Kiev).19:53
Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in the attacking half.19:53
Shot saved. Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vitalii Buyalskyi.19:55
Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.19:53
Vitalii Buyalskyi (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick on the left wing.19:57
Foul by Bouna Sarr (Bayern Munich).19:57
Bouna Sarr (Bayern Munich) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.19:57
Failed attempt. Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from very angled to the left, a goal that was virtually impossible! slightly high from a free kick from before.20:04
Vitalii Buyalskyi (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the attacking half.20:06
Foul by Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich).20:06
Shot saved. Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.20:06
Vitinho (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.20:01
Foul by Bouna Sarr (Bayern Munich).20:02
Foul by Oleksandr Syrota (Dynamo Kiev).20:02
Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in the attacking half.20:02
Offside. Alphonso Davies tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.20:07
Failed attempt. Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.20:07
Vitinho (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.20:06
Foul by Bouna Sarr (Bayern Munich).20:06
Denys Harmash (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.20:08
Foul by Tanguy Nianzou (Bayern Munich).20:08
Shot saved. Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.20:22
Hand ball by Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich).20:12
Substitution, Bayern Munich. Marc Roca replaces Kingsley Coman.20:24
Denys Harmash (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick on the right wing.20:13
Foul by Marc Roca (Bayern Munich).20:13
Goals! Dynamo Kyiv 1, Bayern Munich 2. Denys Harmash (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.20:18
Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Tanguy Nianzou.20:19
Shot saved. Serhii Sydorchuk (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mykola Shaparenko.20:25
Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Oleksandr Syrota.20:20
Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Oleksandr Karavaev replaces Tomasz Kedziora.20:22
Failed attempt. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.20:26
Failed attempt. Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv) left footed shot from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vitalii Buyalskyi.20:27
Foul by Denys Harmash (Dynamo Kiev).20:26
Tanguy Nianzou (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick on the left wing.20:26
Substitution, Bayern Munich. Malik Tillman replaces Tanguy Nianzou because of an injury.20:31
Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the attacking half.20:31
Foul by Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich).20:31
Failed attempt. Vitinho (Dynamo Kiev) header from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov with a cross from a set piece situation.20:33
Offside. Vitalii Buyalskyi tries a through ball, but Oleksandr Karavaev is caught offside.20:32
Substitution, Bayern Munich. Omar Richards replaces Leroy Sané.20:33
Vitalii Buyalskyi (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick on the left wing.20:33
Foul by Omar Richards (Bayern Munich).20:33
Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Leon Goretzka.20:34
Shot saved. Denys Harmash (Dynamo Kyiv) header from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Oleksandr Karavaev with a cross.20:35