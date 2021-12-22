Sports

LIVE direct, Inter-Turin 1-0: Dumfries-goal, Lautaro misses the double

Inter closes 2021 at the Meazza in front of their fans where they will face Juric’s Turin to increase the advantage over their pursuers

MILAN – Last match of the year for Inzaghi’s Inter who closes 2021 at the Meazza, in front of his audience, as a winter champion. “Titles that do not go on the bulletin board” summarized the Inter coach yesterday in the press conference on the eve, titles that must be confirmed at the end of the season. Inter against Juric’s Turin does not want to lose concentration, slight tournover for Inzaghi who launches Vidal in place of Barella from the first minute, Lautaro returns in attack alongside Dzeko, for the rest team confirmed with Perisic and Dumfries to act on the lanes Outside, Skriniar returns in defense, while Brozovic and Calhanoglu are confirmed in midfield.

These are the official formations

INTER (3-5-2): 1 Handanovic; 37 Skriniar, 6 de Vrij, 95 Batons; 2 Dumfries, 22 Vidal, 77 Brozovic, 20 Calhanoglu, 14 Perisic; 9 Dzeko, 10 Lautaro.

Available: 21 Cordaz, 97 Radu, 5 Gagliardini, 7 Sanchez, 8 Vecino, 11 Kolarov, 12 Sensi, 13 Ranocchia, 32 Dimarco, 33 D’Ambrosio, 36 Darmian, 48 Satriano.

Trainer: Simone Inzaghi.

TURIN (3-4-2-1): 32 Milinkovic-Savic; 26 Djidji, 3 Bremer, 99 Good morning; 17 Singo, 10 Lukic, 4 Pobega, 34 Aina; 14 Brekalo, 11 Pjaca; 19 Sanabria.

Available: 89 Gemello, 5 Izzo, 6 Zima, 7 Zaza, 13 Rodriguez, 15 Ansaldi, 22 Praet, 25 Kone, 38 Mandragora, 70 Warming, 77 Linetty, 88 Rincon.

Assistants: Baccini, Saccenti.

December 22, 2021 (change December 22, 2021 | 19:48)

