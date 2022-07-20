Live Ecuador National Lottery today Wednesday July 20: results, winning numbers and how to collect the draw prizes | Guayaquil National Lottery | Quito | blanket | ECU | WORLD

Do you want to know if you won one of the raffle prizes? A new edition of the ‘National Lottery of Ecuador‘ is due to take place tomorrow, July 20. On this new date, many gamblers are anxiously waiting to find out if they won any prizes from this week’s draw. Although it is true that the results will be published by the official lottery page, we remind you that in this note we are going to share the winning numbers of this edition. In the event that you have not been able to participate in the game, we invite you to buy a ticket for the next edition.

The information that we will provide you will be very useful for everyone in the country, so we ask you to take note and share every detail with your betting friends. If you played this week’s ‘Lotto’ and don’t know if you’re one of the winners, you’ve come to the right place. Check the winning numbers on the ‘Lotería Nacional de Ecuador’ website as soon as possible and share the results of the draw with your friends.

At what time is the National Lottery played?

The draw for the ‘Lotería Nacional de Ecuador’ will take place tomorrow, July 20, at 9:30 p.m. local time. Of course, the results may not be ready by then, so the patience of all participants is requested.

What are the National Lottery prizes?

The National Lottery has a fixed jackpot of $200,000 for Monday and Friday draws, and $500,000 for Wednesday. The format of this lottery ensures that no prize is left without a winner, since jackpots are not accumulated and the prize is not distributed among the lower categories. Remember, to participate in any draw of the ‘Lotería Nacional de Ecuador’ you must live in the country and be over 18 years of age.

National Lottery of Ecuador: how to participate?

If you are new to betting and want to try your luck in one of the most popular games of the ‘Lotería Nacional de Ecuador’, we tell you that the draw takes place three times a week: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, being the day Wednesday the draw that has the biggest prize during the week.

Along these same lines, to enter the draw, all you have to do is buy a ticket at any lottery point of sale or you can also buy one virtually on the official site of the ‘Lotería Nacional’: loteria.com. ec/buy-your-tickets. Important! Only one million tickets are sold per draw.

What to do if you win the National Lottery of Ecuador?

Players who are winners have three months to request any National Lottery prize, and those who play online automatically receive the deposit in their account. However, prizes that are paid in one go and that exceed $500 are subject to 14% of the total tax, an amount that is automatically deducted before making the payment.

History of the National Lottery of Ecuador

Created in 1894, the National Lottery is one of the oldest lotteries in the world. It is managed by the Junta de Beneficencia de Guayaquil, a charity organization that manages several public services in Ecuador.

