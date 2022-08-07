Live: Efforts to put out the fire at the Supertanker base are reinforced (August 7) ​​› Cuba › Granma

guidelines of the day

– Two planes from Mexico and one from Venezuela arrived in Cuba on Saturday night and early Sunday with solidarity aid

– During the early hours of the morning, fuel extraction work was carried out in pans while the ship arrived from Havana to speed up the process.

– CUPET specialists assure that this diesel is distributed in service centers in Matanzas and Havana

– It was clarified that there are no alcohol or ammonia deposits at the Super Tanker Base

– Until 7:00 pm on August 6, 121 people were treated, of which 36 are hospitalized and 85 patients were discharged.

– The figure of 17 disappeared was maintained so far

WORKS DO NOT STOP DURING THE EARLY MORNING

Major Dainier Moreno Solano, FAR engineering specialist, informs Radio26 about the operation of the alternative they implement to ensure water supply to firefighters working to extinguish the fire.

The first secretary of the Party in Matanzas, Susely Morfa, added at around 2:00 am that they were in the UEB Territorial Division of Fuel Marketing, where fuel extraction work was being carried out in pans while the ship from Havana arrived. to speed up the process.

Just that entity published that two tanks in the Supertanqueros de Matanzas, 51 and 52, were still burning at that time of night, according to Néstor Jiménez, director of the Cubapetróleo Union.

Firefighters were working on the cooling of a third tank, the 50.

Meanwhile, Arnaldo Lázaro Álvarez Guillermo, a member of the Geos (Specialized Relief Operations Group) in Havana, informed Cubadebate that a group from the Red Cross is currently exploring the area of ​​the fire in search of the disappeared.

MEXICAN SPECIALISTS PUT “HANDS TO WORK”

Specialists and media arriving from Mexico will immediately join the extinction work after the first technical contacts and updating of the situation on the ground, reports Radio 26.

DIESEL IS DISTRIBUTED IN SERVICENTERS

That medium also adds that intense work is being done on the evacuation of the existing fuel in the tanks surrounding the fire.

CUPET specialists assure that this diesel is distributed in service centers in Matanzas and Havana.

In this sense, it is expected that a ship will dock in the next few hours to assume the transfer of a large part of that fuel.

Regarding the fire, First Colonel Ernesto Rodríguez-Gallo Valdés, from the Matanzas Military Region, explained how this alternative works: a pump that will extract seawater and a pipe that will transport it to the area.

A BODY WAS FOUND AT THE ACCIDENT SITE

The report issued by the Ministry of Public Health at 7:00 p.m. on August 6 detailed that as part of the search efforts, a corpse was recovered at the scene of the accident and was transferred to the provincial Legal Medicine service, which it is in the process of being identified by professionals from the institution and the Ministry of the Interior.

The Director of Health in Matanzas, Luis Armando Wong Corrales, added to the media present in the province that as soon as Legal Medicine notified the name of the victim, it would be informed to their relatives.

DÍAZ-CANEL LEADS THE ACTIONS TO FIGHT THE FIRE AT THE SUPER TANKER BASE IN MATANZAS

Photo: Ricardo Lopez Hevia

The fire continues unabated and the forces involved continue the work to put out the fire, it emerged in the meeting with the authorities of the Government and the Party, headed by the President of the Republic of Cuba and First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba. Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, in Matanzas to check the actions to confront the fire at the Supertanker Base.

Accompanying the Head of State is Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, Secretary of Organization Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of the Party in Matanzas, Susely Morfa, and provincial authorities.

The Cuba-Petroleum Union (Cupet) reported at the meeting that 520 cubic meters had been evacuated until 2:15 in the morning, a time when the actions ceased because the dome of tank 51 collapsed and it was dangerous to continue.

SHIP IN THE RADA MATANCERA TO EVACUATE FUEL

The María Cristina ship, with the capacity to evacuate 6,000 tons, is already docking, for which there are 22 pailas, it was said at the meeting, in which it was also learned that another vessel of this type should arrive at the Yumurino port this Tuesday.

Among the confrontation actions, it is expected that stability in the water pressure will be achieved today and the conditions will be ready to carry out the foam attack against the flames. According to specialists, to do so, a reservoir of water must be created in a nearby reservoir, which is now being filled.

They reiterated that this approach implies 60 minutes of continuous attack with the foam, and it was said that there are sufficient reserves of it to undertake this process.

Although the situation is very complex, at the meeting, in which the Head of State checks the confrontation strategy with each of the authorities, it was learned that the fire in the area of ​​the first tank has decreased, and that the second is still burning. , but is controlled with respect to the area of ​​the third.