LIVE: Eintracht Frankfurt forgave the clearest against Barça in the Europa League

FC Barcelona is drawing 0-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals, at the Deutsche Bank Park stadium.

The azulgranas warned almost immediately after the opening whistle with a good shot by Ferran Torres from a distance and a great save by German goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, in the third minute.

The response of the Teutonic group was immediate. In the 6th minute, a tremendous collective move by Frankfurt, the ball finally reaches the Swiss midfielder Djibril Sow, who entered through the middle, but his shot goes just wide. A clear occasion.

Barça came back with danger in the 18th minute through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabonese received from the right inside the area and, without much angle, took a strong shot that Trapp covered well.

THE LAST CULÉ DEFEAT

The Catalans have not lost a game since last January 20, when they fell in extra time in the Copa del Rey round of 16 against Ahletic Club (3-2).

Thirteen games without defeat in all competitions, six consecutive victories in the League and two knockout ties won in the Europa League against Napoli and Galatasaray confirm the great moment of Xavi Hernández’s team.

Now, Barça faces the European tie against Eintracht not only as the favourite, but as the main contender -by history, game and results- to win the title.

At the Deutsche Bank Park, the Barça team will try to hit the table again and achieve a result that puts the tie on track to be able to finish off their pass to the semifinals at the Camp Nou.

THREE CHANGES IN THE 11

Barça coach, Xavi Hernández, presents three new features in the starting lineup compared to last weekend’s game against Sevilla: Adama Traoré, Eric Garcia and Gavi have come on in place of Ousmane Dembélé, Dani Alves and Frenkie De Jong.

Eric García enters due to the forced withdrawal of the Brazilian and will accompany Gerard Piqué in the center of the defense, something that moves the Uruguayan Ronald Araújo to the right-hand lane to make up for the absence of Dani Alves and the injury of Sergiño Dest.

Xavi has trusted Gavi to accompany Pedri and Sergio Busquets in midfield. He has also opted for Adama Traoré instead of Ousmane Dembélé to accompany Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres on the offensive plot.

STARTING LINEUPS:

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT: Kevin Trapp; Ansgar Knauff, Lucas Silva Melo ‘Tuta’, Martin Hinteregger, Evan N’Dicka, Filip Kostic; Kristijan Jakic, Djibril Sow; Jesper Lindstrom, Daichi Kamada and Rafael Santos Borré.

BARCELONA: Marc-André ter Stegen, Ronald Araújo, Gerard Piqué (Clément Lenglet, min. 23), Eric García, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Adama Traoré, Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Referee: Srdjan Jovanovic (SRB).

Stadium: Deutsche Bank Park.

Schedule: 1:00 PM, from Honduras.