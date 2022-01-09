Live Empoli – Sassuolo: 1-2 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: Carlo Castellani

City: Empoli

Capacity: 19795 spectators11:54

Empoli hosts Sassuolo in this challenge whose initial whistle has been postponed to 2.30 pm: the home team is one of the great surprises of the championship, ninth at 28, in front of the thirteenth-placed neroverdi three points away.11:54

It is the 10th match in Serie A between Empoli and Sassuolo, who have never drawn in the previous nine: five wins for the neroverdi against the four of the Tuscans – the blues have won the last two in order of time, with an overall score of 5 -1.11:55

The match formations are official: 4-3-2-1 for the locals, Vicario – Stojanovic, Viti, Ismajli, Marchizza – Zurkowski, Stulac, Henderson – Bajrami, Di Francesco – Pinamonti.14:09

Available to EMPOLI: Tonelli, Fiamozzi, La Mantia, Cutrone, Rizza, Pezzola, Ricci, Ujkani, Mancuso, Furlan, Asllani, Damiani.14:23

The formation of SASSUOLO: 4-2-3-1 for the guests, Councils – Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari, Rogerio – Harroui, Lopez – Berardi, Raspadori, Kyriakopoulos – Defrel.14:11

Available to SASSUOLO: Müldür, Pegolo, Scamacca, Ruan, Ayhan, Mata, Frattesi, Aucelli, Satalino.14:15

Andreazzoli deploys Pianamonti as a first striker with Bajrami – Di Francesco in support, Stulac as director, Henderson and Zurkowski mezzala. Bench for Mancuso and Cutrone.14:13

Dionisi in attack deploys Defrel from the first striker with Berardi, Raspadori and Kyriakopoulos behind him. In midfield, paired with Lopez, Harroui.14:15

Referee Manuel Volpi directs the match.14:16

1 ‘ START EMPOLI – SASSUOLO! First ball for the guests.14:31

2′ Empoli with the classic blue suit, Sassuolo in white with green numbers.14:32

3 ‘ BERARDI! Raspadori in prodonfitá for the winger, powerful right that Viario rejects in exit.14:34

4 ‘ HARROUI! Powerful conclusion of the median, Vicario with his fists rejects. Sassuolo started very strong.14:35

5 ‘ DEFREL! Real assault by the green-and-blacks, left to cross by the French who Vicario blocks on the ground.14:35

6 ‘ Bajrami finds Di Francesco on the edge of the area, closes Ferrari but action stopped for offside of the tip.14:37

7 ‘ RASPADORI! Right to turn from inside the tip area, the ball ends just a little to the side.14:38

8 ‘ Sassuolo who continues to push, very high pace of the neroverdi.14:39

9 ‘ Raspadori’s mistake, Zurkowski seeks immediate launch for Di Francesco, closes Ferrari.14:40

10 ‘ BERARDI! Left from the edge, Vicario blocks to the ground not leaving the easy tap in to Kyriakopoulos.14:40

11 ‘ Stojanovic closed on Raspadori, who had been thrown deep by Defrel.14:41

12 ‘ PENALTY FOOTBALL FOR SASSUOLO! Henderson anticipated by Berardi overwhelms the black-green exterior, naivety of the Empoli midfielder.14:43

13 ‘ GOAL! Empoli – SASSUOLO 0-1! Network on Penalty by Domenico Berardi. The winger with the left displaces Vicario, guests ahead. Look at the player’s card Domenico Berardi14:44

15 ‘ RASPADORI! Right around the tip, ball that touches the post with Vicario beaten!14:45

16 ‘ Even after the goal, Sassuolo continues to push, Empoli struggling to react.14:46

16 ‘ GOAL! EMPOLI – Sassuolo 1-1! Liam Henderson Network. The midfielder kicks power in the area a wrong rejected by Lopez, impossible for Consiglio to avoid a draw. See player Liam Henderson’s card14:48

17 ‘ Empoli who finds the draw at the first real offensive action, Henderson is able to kick a ball left in the area by Maxime Lopez.14:48

19 ‘ Sassuolo hit cold, neroverdi now with possession of the ball in search of new openings.14:50

20 ‘ STILL HENDERSON! Bajrami with the low cross, the power midfielder sends high!14:51

21 ‘ Berardi tries a ball and chain percussion in the area, Viti carefully sends for a corner.14:52

22 ‘ HARROUI! On the corner action, volley from the midfielder who overtakes Vicario but finds Viti on the line!14:53

24 ‘ GOAL! Empoli – SASSUOLO 1-2! Network of Giacomo Raspadori. On the third round, the striker finds the goal: ball at the edge of the pole where Vicario cannot reach. Look at the player’s card Giacomo Raspadori14:55

25 ‘ Confirmation of the VAR is expected: the ok for Volpi arrives, Sassuolo has the advantage again.14:57

27 ‘ Sassuolo who continues to play the game, Empoli who, however, is taking the field.14:58

28 ‘ Maxime Lopez puts out, problems for Di Francesco: Cutrone goes to warm up.14:59

29 ‘ EMPOLI substitution: Federico Di Francesco leaves, Patrick Cutrone enters.15:00

30 ‘ Forced change for Andreazzoli, the coach opts for the double first striker with Cutrone on the same line as Pinamonti.15:01

31 ‘ Henderson falls into the area defending a ball from Chiriches, Volpi is close and says he can continue.15:02

32 ‘ Strength marks on Berardi, the winger gets very angry asking for punishment.15:03

34 ‘ A lot of balance now on the pitch, Empoli who doesn’t just defend but tries to build a game, Sassuolo who continues with his usual game.15:04

35 ‘ Berardi tries the cross for Defrel, attentive Vicar in high output.15:05

37 ‘ Berardi looks for a cross from the back, a ball that hits Marchizza with the last touch of the black-green winger.15:07

38 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL. The last three goals scored in Serie A by Giacomo Raspadori came from outside the box: no striker has scored more goals than the green-and-black player from outside the area in the current championship (three goals including Giovanni Simeone and Zlatan Ibrahimovic)15:09

40 ‘ CUTRONE! Zurkowski unloaded for the tip that kicks with power: Ferrari manages to deflect for a corner.15:10

41 ‘ PINAMONTI! The tip stops in the area and kicks first intention, a reflex of Consiglio who sends for a corner.15:11

42 ‘ Empoli who is pushing continuously in this first half final, but leaving space for Sassuolo’s counterattack.15:11

43 ‘ TOLJAN! Diagonal from the edge of the full-back, ball just wide.15:11

44 ‘ FERRARI TESTS THE HEEL SHOT! On a corner action, Berardi’s countercross looking for the center, the defender fails in the heel sidelines.15:14

45 ‘ Two minutes of recovery.15:15

45 ‘+ 1’ STULAC! Right on the fly from the edge, Advice blocks in the chest.15:18

45 ‘+ 2’ THE FIRST HALF OF EMPOLI – SASSUOLO ENDS! 1-2 the partial result, Raspadori’s goal decides.15:18

Sassuolo ends this first half with the advantage after opening the scorers’ table with Berardi on a penalty, a penalty born from a late intervention by Henderson on the black-green playmaker.15:19

Empoli’s immediate draw with Henderson, skilled in concluding a stray ball on the net, Sassuolo who, however, finds the new advantage with Raspadori, specifies the conclusion from the edge of the tip.15:20

Lian Henderson is the fifth Scotsman in history to score in Serie A, after Denis Law, Graeme Souness, Joe Jordan and Aaron Hickey.15:20

46 ‘ EMPOLI substitution: Riccardo Marchizza exits, Lorenzo Tonelli enters.15:33

46 ‘ EMPOLI substitution: Leo Štulac exits, Samuele Ricci enters.15:33

46 ‘ THE SECOND HALF OF EMPOLI – SASSUOLO BEGINS! It starts from 1-2 of the first fraction.15:34

47 ‘ Double change for Andreazzoli: Viti passes left-back, Ricci places himself in front of the defense.15:34

48 ‘ Pinamonti well served by Bajrami ends with the left, Chiriches closes.15:37

49 ‘ WARNED Domenico Berardi. Yellow on the outside who had intervened late on Tonelli, Volpi leaves the advantage and then extracts the card. 15:37

50 ‘ PINAMONTI! Stojanovic’s descent on the left who jumps two opponents and puts in the center, a header from the tip high over the crossbar.15:38

51 ‘ Sparks between Cutrone and Ferrari, Volpi to divide the two and ask for calm on the pitch.15:40

53 ‘ Cutrone defends the ball well and kicks from distance, ball wide to the side.15:42

54 ‘ Empoli with a much more aggressive approach in this second half, less space and time for Sassuolo to get the ball rolling.15:42

55 ‘ Sassuolo now closed in his own half, Empoli pushing continuously.15:44

56 ‘ CUTRONE! Turned the sill of the tip, the ball comes out just to the right of the post.15:45

57 ‘ Berardi tries a right from the edge, ball wide with Vicario who controls the exit.15:46

59 ‘ WARNED Mattia Viti. Withheld on Berardi who had launched a counterattack, yellow also for the young defender. 15:48

60 ‘ EXPELLED Mattia Viti. Second yellow to the defender in two minutes, another withheld on Berardi who costs him red!15:49

61 ‘ Empoli who finds himself with one less man and with a goal to recover, a decidedly uphill game for the Tuscans.15:49

61 ‘ SASSUOLO substitution: Abdoulrahmane Harroui exits, Davide Frattesi enters.15:49