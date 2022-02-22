Live: European Union and the United States prepare sanctions against Russia

The EU also agreed to limit Russia’s access to European capital markets, according to Reuters data. Photo: JOHANNA GERON/POOL

Putin recognized the independence of Donetsk and Lugansk. This recognition is considered the first step towards a Russian annexation of these territories dominated by pro-Russian militiamen. In 2014, in the context of anti-government protests in Ukraine, Moscow decided to annex the Crimean peninsula, a territory in dispute with Kiev. It is feared that Monday’s decision will lead to a similar scenario and Russia will end up annexing these two breakaway regions in the coming days.

The Kremlin ordered the sending troops to pro-Russian Ukrainian regions under the argument of carrying out “peacekeeping operations”.

Joe Biden announced that he will issue an executive order that will prohibit new investment, trade and financing by American persons to, from or in the so-called breakaway regions of Ukraine.

12:56 pm: Russia will evacuate its diplomats in Ukraine

Russia announced the upcoming evacuation of its diplomatic staff in Ukraine, after lawmakers authorized President Vladimir Putin to send support troops to pro-Russian breakaway regions of Ukraine.

“In order to protect the life and safety (of diplomats), the Russian leadership decided to evacuate the staff of Russian foreign missions in Ukraine, which will be carried out in the near future,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. release.

🚨🚨🚨🚨 12:30 pm: European Union will sanction Russian individuals and entities

EU foreign ministers agreed to sanction Russian leaders, as well as banks and the defense sector. They also agreed to limit Russia’s access to European capital markets, according to data from Reuters. “We have unanimously agreed on a first package of sanctions,” said the head of French diplomacy, Jean-Yves Le Drian. These sanctions “will greatly harm Russia”, added the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell.

I welcome the EU countries’ agreement on new sanctions against Russia. Russia has manufactured this crisis and is responsible for the current escalation. We will now quickly finalize the sanctions package, in coordination with our partners. https://t.co/k7E8pSZbfH – Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 22, 2022

🚨🚨🚨🚨 12:15 pm Russia recognizes the expansion of the Donetsk and Lugansk borders

The Russian president confirmed that Russia had recognized the expanded borders of the two Russian-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine. “We recognized them. And this means that we recognized all its fundamental documents, including the constitution. And the constitution details the borders within the Donetsk and Luhansk regions at the time when they were part of Ukraine,” Putin said at a news conference, according to The Moscow Times.

The president added that it was up to Ukraine’s separatists to negotiate with the Kiev government to resolve the border dispute. However, before Putin spoke, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had already said yesterday that “we will not give anything away, we are not afraid of anything or anyone.” This Tuesday, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Dmitro Kuleba, reinforced Zelenskiy’s message and maintained that “yesterday in Brussels I proposed a proactive step: quickly give Ukraine a European perspective.”

Yesterday in Brussels I proposed a proactive step: swiftly grant Ukraine European perspective. We’ve signed 8 such bilateral declarations with EU states over the past year. I call on others to sign and on the European Council to adopt a decision on Ukraine’s European perspective. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 22, 2022

12:10 pm Ukraine asks the West for more weapons to confront Russia

“This morning I sent the British Foreign Secretary a letter requesting additional defensive weapons for Ukraine,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday. He added that he will also ask the United States. “We will mobilize the whole world to get everything we need to strengthen our defensive capabilities,” he added.

11:35 am: NATO warns that Russia is preparing a “large-scale” attack

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) said Russia is continuing to make military preparations to launch a “full-scale” attack on Ukraine. “Everything indicates that Russia continues to plan a large-scale attack. We see that more and more forces are moving out of the camps and are in combat formations and ready to attack,” said Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General.

Asked about the possibility of open conflict with Russia, Stoltenberg said there was a real risk. “This is exactly what we have been warning about for months,” he added.

🚨🚨🚨🚨 11:22 am: The Russian Senate authorizes sending troops to separatist enclaves

The Russian Senate on Tuesday authorized President Vladimir Putin to deploy troops abroad to support pro-Russian breakaway territories in Ukraine. After a quick debate, the Federation Council unanimously approved by 153 votes the request presented shortly before by Putin. The vote formally allows Putin to send troops to the Donbas region of Ukraine.

11:10 am: “It is the most dangerous moment for European security”: NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Putin’s decision represents a “serious escalation by Russia and a flagrant violation of international law.” Stoltenberg, at a press conference in Brussels, added that the Ukraine crisis is “the most dangerous moment for European security in a generation… Moscow has moved from covert attempts to destabilize Ukraine to open military action.” .

10:20 am: “This is the beginning of an invasion”: USA

The White House, which had avoided using the word “invasion,” changed its position Tuesday when Deputy Principal National Security Advisor Jon Finer said that “we believe this is, yes, the beginning of an invasion, the last of Russia to Ukraine. The White House decided to start referring to Russia’s actions as an invasion because of the situation on the ground, a US official explained to TheGuardian.

#Ukraine Strong American official with the message: “An invasion is an invasion and that is what is happening.” This was said by Jon Finer, deputy adviser of National Security of the White House pic.twitter.com/vj8IVZdFBG – Gabriela Frías (@gfrias) February 22, 2022

10:01 am: Germany ready to deploy more soldiers in Lithuania

“NATO has reinforced our common response measures to this crisis within the framework of the Response Force, and Germany is also ready to contribute with land, sea and air forces, in this context,” said the federal defense minister, Christine Lambrecht, at the Lithuanian military base in Rukla, which hosts a multinational NATO contingent under German command.

9:10 a.m.: Gas exporters warn they have limited capacity

Gas producers have limited capacity to quickly increase their supply to Europe and prices are unclear, the GEPF cartel of exporting countries warned on Tuesday at the end of a summit in Doha. The crisis between Moscow and Western countries contributes to the increase in prices in this sector. Not to mention that things could get complicated after Germany’s announcement to stop the authorization of Nord Stream 2. We tell you more about this matter here.

8:19 am: NATO to hold emergency meeting with Ukraine

NATO announced an extraordinary meeting of the ambassadors of its 30 member countries with the envoy of Ukraine. According to a statement from the Alliance, the head of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, will make a statement after this meeting.

7:39 am: The European Union proposes sanctions against Russian banks

The EU proposed on Tuesday to block Russian authorities’ access to the bloc’s markets and financial services and to sanction banks that finance Russian military operations in breakaway areas of Ukraine, according to a statement from the Commission and the European Council.

In a joint note, the two institutions declared themselves in favor of sanctions against those who are involved in the recognition of the independence of the two separatist regions of Ukraine, a gesture that they considered “illegal and unacceptable”. The package of sanctions It will be suggested and analyzed this Tuesday by European foreign ministers in Paris.

7:21 am: London summons the Russian ambassador to the UK

The Russian ambassador to the United Kingdom, Andrei Kelin, was summoned this Tuesday by the British Foreign Ministry, after Moscow recognized the independence of two pro-Russian regions in eastern Ukraine, Downing Street announced. Boris Johnson will announce UK economic sanctions against Russia today.

Johnson threatened to hit five Russian banks and three billionaires, banning them from his financial system.

🚨🚨 6:54 am: Germany suspends authorization of the North Stream 2

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on Tuesday the blocking of the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognize pro-Russian separatist territories in Ukraine.

The Kremlin needed approval from German regulators for the North Stream 2 , a gas pipeline that runs under the Baltic Sea directly to Germany. If it were up and running, it would deliver 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year directly from Russia to Europe.

The issue is important for the region, as with natural gas prices near an all-time high, many feared further tension would result in serious repercussions for European consumers.

I welcome Germany’s move to suspend the certification of Nord Stream 2. This is a morally, politically and practically correct step in the current circumstances. True leadership means tough decisions in difficult times. Germany’s move proves just that. @ABaerbock — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 22, 2022

