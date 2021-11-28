LIVE Fantasy Football – Bonus and malus of the 14th day

Live Venice-Inter, 14th matchday of Serie A 2021/2022

END OF THE GAME

96 ‘- GOAL INTER: Lautaro Martinez transform from disk

95 & # 39; – Penalty in favor of Inter

84 ‘- Opportunity for Dimarco to close it, Romero is saved

82 ‘- D’Ambrosio and Gagliardini on the pitch for Perisic and Barella

70 ‘- Problems for Darmian, Dumfries enters

57 ‘- Inzaghi changes: Lautaro and Vecino for Correa and Calhanoglu

54 ‘- Yellow card for Aramu, foul on Correa

END OF FIRST HALF

39 & # 39; – Venice tries to answer, Handanovic has to foil a great shot by Aramu

33 ‘- GOAL INTER: Calhanoglu from distance he signs the Nerazzurri advantage

21 ‘- Skriniar’s header that ends high

17 ‘- Calhanoglu punishment from the top of the area that ends high

11 ‘- Brozovic tries from distance, central for Romero

1 ‘- Parties: Venice-Inter has started

Soon the kick-off at Penzo.