LIVE Fantasy Football – Bonus and malus of the 14th day
Live news and highlights Serie A 2021-22
Live news and highlights of all the Serie A 2021-22 championship matches by the editorial team of Fantacalcio.it.
The 14th matchday of Serie A 2021/22 began yesterday evening with the draw between Cagliari and Salernitana, during the weekend the challenges between Juventus and Atalanta this afternoon and between Napoli and Lazio stand out tomorrow. Saturday opens with Empoli-Fiorentina and Sampdoria-Verona, both scheduled at 15:00.
Live Venice-Inter, 14th matchday of Serie A 2021/2022
END OF THE GAME
96 ‘- GOAL INTER: Lautaro Martinez transform from disk
95 & # 39; – Penalty in favor of Inter
84 ‘- Opportunity for Dimarco to close it, Romero is saved
82 ‘- D’Ambrosio and Gagliardini on the pitch for Perisic and Barella
70 ‘- Problems for Darmian, Dumfries enters
57 ‘- Inzaghi changes: Lautaro and Vecino for Correa and Calhanoglu
54 ‘- Yellow card for Aramu, foul on Correa
END OF FIRST HALF
39 & # 39; – Venice tries to answer, Handanovic has to foil a great shot by Aramu
33 ‘- GOAL INTER: Calhanoglu from distance he signs the Nerazzurri advantage
21 ‘- Skriniar’s header that ends high
17 ‘- Calhanoglu punishment from the top of the area that ends high
11 ‘- Brozovic tries from distance, central for Romero
1 ‘- Parties: Venice-Inter has started
Soon the kick-off at Penzo.