LIVE Fantasy Football – Bonus and malus of the 14th day

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
1 minute read

Live news and highlights Serie A 2021-22

Live news and highlights of all the Serie A 2021-22 championship matches by the editorial team of Fantacalcio.it.

The 14th matchday of Serie A 2021/22 began yesterday evening with the draw between Cagliari and Salernitana, during the weekend the challenges between Juventus and Atalanta this afternoon and between Napoli and Lazio stand out tomorrow. Saturday opens with Empoli-Fiorentina and Sampdoria-Verona, both scheduled at 15:00.

Live Venice-Inter, 14th matchday of Serie A 2021/2022

END OF THE GAME

96 ‘- GOAL INTER: Lautaro Martinez transform from disk

95 & # 39; – Penalty in favor of Inter

84 ‘- Opportunity for Dimarco to close it, Romero is saved

82 ‘- D’Ambrosio and Gagliardini on the pitch for Perisic and Barella

70 ‘- Problems for Darmian, Dumfries enters

57 ‘- Inzaghi changes: Lautaro and Vecino for Correa and Calhanoglu

54 ‘- Yellow card for Aramu, foul on Correa

END OF FIRST HALF

39 & # 39; – Venice tries to answer, Handanovic has to foil a great shot by Aramu

33 ‘- GOAL INTER: Calhanoglu from distance he signs the Nerazzurri advantage

21 ‘- Skriniar’s header that ends high

17 ‘- Calhanoglu punishment from the top of the area that ends high

11 ‘- Brozovic tries from distance, central for Romero

1 ‘- Parties: Venice-Inter has started

Soon the kick-off at Penzo.

