Live Fiorentina – Sassuolo: 1-2 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: Artemio Franchi

City: Florence

Capacity: 47415 spectators10:18

At the Artemio Franchi Stadium everything is ready for Fiorentina-Sassuolo, a match valid for the 18th matchday of Serie A.10:18

The hosts, returning from three consecutive victories in the league, are looking for precious points to return to 5th place and put Roma and Juventus behind them, who have already played in yesterday’s advances. 10:18

The neroverdi, who come from a streak of five consecutive useful results, have achieved three wins and one draw in their last four games against teams that started the day in a better position in the standings (successes with Juventus, Lazio and Milan, draw with Napoli ).10:19

FIORENTINA (4-3-3) OFFICIAL LINE-UP: Terracciano – Odriozola, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Biraghi – Bonaventura, Torreira, Maleh – Callejon, Vlahovic, Gonzalez. Available: Cerofolini, Amrabat, Benassi, Castrovilli, Igor, Duncan, Kokorin, Nastasic, Rosati, Saponara, Sottil, Terzic, Venuti. All. Vincenzo Italiano.11:37

SASSUOLO (4-2-3-1) OFFICIAL TRAINING: Councils – Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari, Kyriakopoulos – Frattesi, Lopez – Berardi, Raspadori, Traorè – Scamacca. Available: Satalino, Pegolo, Goldaniga, Magnanelli, Rogerio, Boga, Peluso, Muldur, Harroui, Defrel, Henrique. Herdsman Alessio Dionisi11:41

The balance sheet in the eight Serie A matches at Franchi between Fiorentina and Sassuolo is in perfect equality: three wins each and two draws: Viola, however, have not beaten the Emilian team at home in the top league since December 2017 (3-0 signed by Simeone, Veretout and Church).10:19

In all of Sassuolo’s last 11 matches in Serie A, both teams have found the goal and at least three goals have always been scored in the match (41 in total, 3.7 per match average): the neroverde is the formation with the open streak longer than games with at least one goal scored and at least one goal conceded in this league.10:19

Italian deploys Bonaventura, Torreira and Maleh in the middle and in attack he gives confidence to Callejon and Gonzalez to support Vlahovic. Probable relay between Callejon and Sottil in the second half, bench instead for Duncan.11:38

Dionisi chooses Kyriakopoulos as left-back and relies forward on Berardi, Raspadori and Traorè behind Scamacca. On the bench Boga and Muldur.11:41

Marco Serra directs the meeting assisted by the assistants Emanuele Prenna and Marco Trinchieri. The fourth official is Livio Marinelli. The Var couple is formed by Marco Di Bello and Matteo Passeri.10:20

1 ‘ LET’S GO! The first half of Fiorentina-Sassuolo begins. The first ball is managed by the guests.12:34

2′ FLORENTINE OPPORTUNITY! Bonaventura extends the ball with his head towards the heart of the area, Vlahovic invents an overhead kick that ends up just outside the mirror.12:37

3 ‘ The enlarged ball for Traoré is imprecise, the restart of the neroverdi goes out in the bud.12:38

4 ‘ High conclusion of Gonzalez from a tight angle.12:38

5 ‘ Bonaventura’s cross from the bottom walled up by Ferrari for a corner.12:39

6 ‘ Game clash between Berardi and Bonaventura and shot in the side taken by the ‘Viola’ midfielder. Nothing serious for him.12:40

7 ‘ SASSUOLO OPPORTUNITY! Scamacca serves a ball with the rev counter in the center, Raspadori hits his head but does not stab Terracciano from two steps.12:41

9 ‘ Rhythms already very high at the Franchi with excellent circulation of the sphere on both sides.12:42

10 ‘ Second interruption in a few minutes due to a bad fall by Berardi after a disastrous game contrast.12:44

11 ‘ Berardi returns to the pitch. No consequences after the previous contrast.12:46

13 ‘ Bonaventura tries to wriggle out of the traffic of the area except to lose a game time.12:46

14 ‘ Bonaventura’s illuminating ball with the digger, Vlahovic looks for the far post but does not find the goal. Game stopped, the Serbian was offside.12:48

16 ‘ Odriozola calibrates an interesting cross, Gonzalez hits badly with the turn and sends to the stars.12:50

18 ‘ Fiorentina try to take control of the operations.12:51

20 ‘ Sassuolo covers the spaces well, Fiorentina fails to sink in the right lane.12:54

21 ‘ Callejon throws Vlahovic vertically, the ball is oversized and ends up in the hands of Consiglio.12:54

22 ‘ FLORENTINE OPPORTUNITY! Odriozola unloads the ball in tow, Gonzalez loses the moment to kick and is shielded.12:56

23 ‘ Forced play by Berardi for Lopez, Fiorentina regains possession of the ball.12:56

25 ‘ Biraghi doses the cross from the trocar, the neroverde defense removes the danger.12:59

26 ‘ Great exit of Terracciano on the brilliant ball of Scamacca in the center.12:59

27 ‘ Timely closure of Martinez Quarta on Frattesi, the latter hindered by teammate Berardi during the control.1:00 pm

27 ‘ WARNED Toljan for a foul on Gonzalez.13:02

28 ‘ DOUBLE FLORENTINE OPPORTUNITY! Torreira shoots hard and commits Councils, on the rejected Martinez Quarta does not frame the mirror.13:03

29 ‘ SASSUOLO OPPORTUNITY! Splendid ball crossed by Kyriakopoulos, Frattesi fits in well and all alone misses the door with the header.13:03

31 ‘ Lopsided shot by Martinez Quarta from outside, but able to prepare the conclusion with a sombrero.13:05

32 ‘ GOAL! Fiorentina 0-1 SASSUOLO. Scamacca network. Great restart of Sassuolo with an assist from Frattesi for Scamacca, who strikes Terracciano from the edge with a precise shot at the corner. Look at the player’s card Gianluca Scamacca13:06

34 ‘ Fiorentina manages the ball and tries to react.13:09

36 ‘ Kyriakopoulos heads well and saves his crosses calibrated by Maleh.13:12

37 ‘ GOAL! Fiorentina 0-2 SASSUOLO. Network of Frattesi. Another deadly and quality counterattack by the neroverdi: Raspadori packs an assist to the kiss for Frattesi, who mocked Terracciano with a surgical shot. Look at the player’s profile Davide Frattesi13:12

39 ‘ Fiorentina faces forward, a corner earned by the hosts on the cue of Gonzalez.13:13

40 ‘ FLORENTINE OPPORTUNITY! On the developments of the corner, Callejon collects the ball and commits Recommends who deflects for a corner.13:13

41 ‘ FLORENTINE OPPORTUNITY! Milenkovic hits with a sure blow a few steps from the goal, Consiglio performs another miracle and with a plastic dive keeps his own goal untouched.13:16

42 ‘ Excellent raid in Odriozola’s lane, Maleh in the heart of the penalty area concludes but finds the black-green cage to hinder him.13:15

44 ‘ WARNED Biraghi for a foul on Berardi.13:17

45 ‘ Two minutes of recovery.13:18

45 ‘+ 1’ FLORENTINE OPPORTUNITY! A splendid cross from Odriozola in the middle, Vlahovic eludes Chiriches’ mark but then fails to hit his head as best as possible.13:20

45 ‘+ 2’ DOUBLE FLORENTINE OPPORTUNITY! Bonaventura tries to pick up a vacant ball which is slightly long. Shortly afterwards, Consigli still saves his team on a header directed towards the intersection of Milenkovic’s goalposts.13:22

45 ‘+ 2’ FIRST HALF END: Fiorentina-Sassuolo 0-2. The neroverdi are ahead thanks to the goals scored by Scamacca and Frattesi.13:23

Sassuolo covers itself well and starts again with the quality of its attacking players. The two goals scored by Scamacca and Frattesi both come from two very well-managed restarts by the neroverdi. Fiorentina, despite having kept the ball more at their feet and developed the game well, failed in terms of achievement, devouring at least four chances from goals with Consiglio as the absolute protagonist in at least two interventions.13:24

In the second half, Fiorentina will have to realize much better the scoring chances and press on the accelerator without giving themselves breaks or amnesia of any kind in the rear. Sassuolo is called upon to protect the advantage without distorting their proactive style of play. 13:26

46 ‘ FLORENTINE REPLACEMENT: Callejón exits, Saponara enters.13:38

46 ‘ FLORENTINE REPLACEMENT: Maleh exits, Duncan enters.13:39

46 ‘ THE RECOVERY BEGINS, it restarts from 0-2 in the first half.13:39

47 ‘ Odriozola, primed by Gonzalez, serves the ball to Vlahovic, who has no room for a clean shot towards the goal.13:42

48 ‘ Scamacca sacrifices himself by folding into the penalty area and snatching the ball from Saponara.13:41

49 ‘ High pressing of Fiorentina, Sassuolo breathes earning a goal kick.13:43

50 ‘ FLORENTINE OPPORTUNITY! Dense network of passes, the ball reaches Gonzalez who takes aim but does not find the intersection of the posts.13:44

51 ‘ GOAL! FIORENTINA 1-2 Sassuolo. Vlahovic network. Torreira wins the ball in the middle of the field and with a through ball sends Vlahovic into the goal, who does not forgive Councils with a strong blow under the crossbar. Look at the player’s profile Dusan Vlahovic13:47

53 ‘ Fiorentina’s forcing is increasingly incessant and ferocious.13:48

54 ‘ WARNED Chiricheș for a foul on Duncan.13:48

55 ‘ Bonaventura’s free-kick from the edge flies over the crossbar.13:49

56 ‘ Saponara converges well towards the center and kicks, Consiglio neutralizes the low shot without worries.13:50

56 ‘ WARNED Traorè for a foul on Bonaventura.13:50

57 ‘ SASSUOLO REPLACEMENT: Traorè comes out, Henrique enters.13:51

58 ‘ WARNED Martínez Quarta for a foul on Frattesi.13:51

59 ‘ WARNED Vincenzo Italiano for protests.13:52