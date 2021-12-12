live from Yas Marina- Corriere.it

15.46 Hamilton’s words: «Congratulations to Max Verstappen and his team, we did a fantastic job and I’m happy to have given everything in this final part of the season. But it wasn’t enough for a little while. I felt great, let’s see what happens next year ”

3.45 pm Sainz, third: «I gave everything, I’m happy. Strong emotions. Congratulations to Verstappen and Hamilton, they are two great ones “

3.42 pm Max Verstappen bursts into tears, he is unable to speak on the podium due to emotion, Lewis runs to hug him and it is a beautiful gesture: «It’s incredible, I tried for the whole race. It’s crazy, I don’t know what to say. Everyone deserves it. It was amazing. Finally some luck for me, I want to thank Perez who helped me. I hope to continue Red Bull for 10-15 years. It’s crazy “,

3.40 pm Final standings Verstappen, Hamilton, Sainz, Tsunoda, Gasly, Bottas, Norris, Alonso, Ocon, Leclerc, Vettel, Ricciardo, Stroll, Schumacher

15.38 Final classification of the Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen, Hamilton, Sainz. Fourth podium for the Spaniard. Hamilton is destroyed in morale, does not get out of the car. Max is brought in triumph by Red Bull.

15.36 Christian Horner is in tears, dad Jos is crying too. An unforgettable race, perhaps one of the most beautiful ever. Hamilton is second, beaten for the first time since 2016. He had the race in hand until Latifi’s accident, then everything changed as if in a twist of fate. Mercedes only wins the constructors’ title.

Lap 58 Verstappen crosses the finish line first, is world champion after a daring finish.

Lap 58 Verstappen passes Hamilton on the last lap, crazy final

Lap 57 Last lap the race resumes

Lap 56 Hamilton is in the lead, Verstappen right behind. In between are the dubbed

Lap 56 Cars behind the safety will do the last three laps after the safety car leaves. Verstappen has a tire advantage. Perez retires. Sainz becomes third.

Lap 55 Latifi turned around after a collision with Schumacher, cars behind the safety car.

Lap 54 Five laps to go, another twist. Safety car for the Latifi crash. Verstappen rushes to the pits to mount the red tires. Hamilton does not go to the pits, Williams is smashed on the track.

Lap 51 Hamilton has a 10 ” advantage, the eighth title is getting closer and closer. Verstappen struggles to close the gap despite the cooler tires.

Lap 49 Norris has a puncture and returns to the pits, Ferrari is fourth with Sainz. Leclerc is twelfth.

Lap 48 Hamilton’s lead dropped to 11.3 with ten laps to go. Perez is third

Lap 47 Ranking of the top 5 Hamilton, Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Norris.

Lap 45 Verstappen’s last desperate attempts to get close to Hamilton, but he is 13 ” behind with 13 laps to go. It seems like an impossible comeback.

Lap 43 Meanwhile, Leclerc finished twelfth, Sainz instead is fourth. And this changes the positions in the World Cup with the Spaniard ahead.

Lap 42 Hamilton pushes, Verstappen fails to lower the pace: he is at 14.332

Lap 41 The ranking after the virtual safety car, top 10 Hamilton, Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Norris, Bottas, Tsunoda, Alonso, Gasly and Ocon

Lap 39 Verstappen has reduced the gap from Hamilton to 16 seconds, Lewis over the radio: “It’s a risk having left me out.” But from the Mercedes they tell him to rest assured, that he has a margin.

Lap 37 Perez also in the pits, Hamilton instead continues. Virtual safety ends, now Verstappen has a gap of 20 seconds, he has to fly with new tires. He would have to lap half a second faster than Hamilton to catch him before the end of the race.

Lap 36 Virtual safety car to remove Giovinazzi’s car from the track. Verstappen takes advantage of the tire change, Hamilton remains out.

Lap 35 Bottas eventually passes Leclerc, Hamilton ahead continues to set record times. Antonio Giovinazzi’s other Alfa Romeo also retires, gearbox problems. He too will leave F1 for Formula E.

Lap 34 Bottas on Leclerc’s attack for ninth position, the Ferrari driver defends himself.

Lap 32 Another fastest lap for Hamilton who now has a 5 ” advantage over Verstappen. Fourth Perez then Alonso and Gasly.

Lap 31 Bottas also stops at the pit stop, running with a weakened engine compared to Hamilton. The Finn returns behind Leclerc.

Lap 30 As for the Ferraris: Sainz is seventh and Leclerc ninth.

Lap 28 In the meantime, Hamilton extends further over Verstappen, with a 3 ” 6 advantage over Verstappen. The sprint to the eighth title is halfway through.

Lap 27 Kimi Raikkonen goes against the barrier, «I lost the brakes». His last F1 race ends with a retirement.

Lap 25 We are almost halfway through the race, the top ten ranking: Hamilton, Verstappen, Bottas, Perez, Alonso, Gasly, Sainz, Norris, Leclerc, Tsnuoda.

Lap 24 The Mercedes 44 is higher in pace than the Red Bull, Verstappen is at 2 ” 7, he needs a magic to reopen the World Championship.

Lap 23 Hamilton stretches over Verstappen, the Dutchman is struggling with his pace even with hard tires.

Lap 22 Ranking of the top 5 Hamilton, Verstappen, Tsunoda, Bottas, Perez.

Lap 21 Hamilton manages to pass Perez after a long battle, but Verstappen has narrowed the gap by a lot. Now it is less than 2 seconds, race reopened.

Lap 19 Perez resisted, risk contact with Hamilton. The Mexican is still ahead, slowing down the seven-time world champion.

Lap 18 Verstappen eventually passes Sainz and sets out on the hunt for Hamilton. In the lead is Perez, who has not yet made the pit stop and travels on very slow times.

Lap 17 Perez continues with worn tires, the attempt is to be a stopper for Hamilton who is very close there. Verstappen meanwhile fails to pass Sainz.

Lap 16 Another long from Leclerc, he goes to the tire change and mounts the hard bikes to try to get to the end.

Lap 15 Hamilton at the pit stop, Mercedes chooses to mark Verstappen. Lewis now has a large margin and the race in hand.

Lap 14 Verstappen returns to the pit stop, and switches to hard tires. The operation is completed in an excellent time, 2 ” 1. Duel between Tsunoda and Leclerc, the Ferrari driver passes the Japanese of the AlphaTauri on the forehand

Lap 13 Top 5 ranking: Hamilton, Verstappen, Perez, Sainz and Norris

Lap 12 Hamilton has taken off, from the garage they tell him to push. Max Verstappen’s pace has dropped a lot, now it’s almost 5 ”. He has to change the tires.

Lap 11 If it ended like this Hamilton would be world champion, but the checkered flag will come to step 58. Anything can happen again.

Lap 9 Verstappen begins to suffer from tire degradation, Hamilton’s margin increases to 2.5 ”

Lap 8 This is the ranking of the top ten: Hamilton, Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Norris, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Bottas, Ocon, Ricciardo

Lap 7 Red Bull protests over the radio over the contact between Verstappen and Hamilton. Race director Michael Masi says the incident has been reviewed but will not be investigated.

Lap 6 Verstappen tries to narrow the gap, but he can’t wear the tires too much otherwise he risks stopping to change them too soon.

Round 4 Max Verstappen protests: “It’s absurd!” Hamilton in the lead has a margin of around 2 ” and the advantage of having harder tires than his rival. Third Perez ahead of Sainz.

Lap 3 For the race judges, and for the race director, the accident at turn 7 does not deserve the opening of an investigation, it was a race contact. There will be controversy

Round 2 Verstappen complains over the radio: “Hamilton has to give me my position back.” But Hamilton continues without giving it back. Verstappen’s seemed like a race maneuver.

Lap 1 Verstappen responds immediately, attacks at turn 7 and touches Hamilton who goes long. Immediately sparks.

14.04 Green light. Hamilton takes the lead, after Verstappen at the start. First twist.

2.00 pm Set off for the formation lap!

13.59 There will be 58 laps around the track on the artificial island of Yas, the track has been redone and has become faster. In the second row are Norris (McLaren) and Perez (Red Bull). Mazepin is missing positive at Covid, Haas runs with only Mick Schumacher’s car.

13.55 Ferrari: Sainz takes fifth in front of Bottas, Leclerc seventh.

13.52 Between the starting line and the first corner there are 260 meters, that’s where the World Cup could be decided.

13.50 Over five thousand Dutch arrived in the Emirates to cheer Max Verstappen, the orange this year arrived on any track.

13.46 If Hamilton wins the title he would be eighth, thus beating Michael Schumacher at 7. The Abu Dhabi circuit has always been in favor of Mercedes, but Verstappen starts on pole.

13.45 We remember the rules: in case of arrival on equal points (double retirement or both over the tenth place) the World Championship would go to Verstappen for more victories than Hamilton (9-8). The race director reminded the duelists that points in the standings will be deducted in case of misconduct.

13.38 Machines already lined up on the starting grid, Kimi Raikkonen at the last race is the one with his wife Minttu and with their two children. F1 has prepared a tribute for him.

But Mercedes has an advantage: it starts with the medium tires (the yellow ones), while Verstappen was forced to choose the reds (he had ruined the yellow set in qualifying), he can therefore lengthen the first part of the race and postpone the stop, thus trying to take the lead with strategy.