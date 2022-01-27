LIVE FV, Cabral in Florence. Juve-DV9 agreement

19.41 – Even the last piece of the puzzle is now in place: an agreement has been found between Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic regarding personal terms.





19.06 – Arthur Cabral landed in Peretola. Here are the first images, made by FirenzeViola.itof the Brazilian forward.





18.22 – Fiorentina accelerates for Arthur Cabral. The Basel striker, according to reports from TGR Rai Toscana, should arrive in Florence in the evening and then carry out medical examinations tomorrow.





16.15 – Interviewed by FirenzeViola.itspoke about the matter Dusan Vlahovic also Gianluca Berti, sports manager and viola fan: “Unfortunately, the teams that have the money are these and are coveted by today’s footballers. It is normal for a footballer to always aim to improve but I thought he was going abroad, and that was a thing for June and not for January. They all anticipated us, however: Fiorentina took as much money as they wanted, he refused everything else so go to Juventus. As a fan, I’m sorry but it becomes difficult to keep players like Chiesa or Vlahovic. ” CLICK HERE for the full interview





15.30 – We recall that as collected in October by our correspondents in Belgrade, the clubs that held the Dusan Vlahovic card are hoping for a rich sale by Fiorentina. Both Partizan and OFK Belgrade and Altina hold a percentage of any capital gain.





15.10 – Is something also moving in defense in the Fiorentina market? AS.com he writes that the viola, and not just them, are on the trail of the Basque center Unai Nunez. Class ’97 at the Athletic Club Bilbao school, the player had already been previously associated with the purple but the white-reds would not want to let him go now: therefore, every speech seems to have to be postponed to June





14.40 – Pressed by the media present in Milan in the hotel where the Lega Assembly took place, as reported TMW the general manager of Fiorentina Joe Barone however, he did not want to answer the questions about Dusan Vlahovic. For Juventus, Cherubini and Arrivabene were not present at the Assembly, in their place Ricci and Gabasio.





14.20 – Very important confirmations arrive regarding the passage of Arthur Cabral to Fiorentina. In a press conference convened by the leaders of Basel, the owner David Degen he admitted: “We have dealt intensely with Fiorentina. The transfer has not yet been successful, medical examinations and other details are still missing. If it is right for both sides, then we will not block Arthur’s path.” HERE the complete words





13:45 – The legend of water polo Gianni De MagistrisViola fan, said about Vlahovic’s farewell: “We had the best in the house and it had to be enhanced … Florence still mocked. After disappointing years there were already those who could dream. The club? Even their management could have been better” .





13:25 – An important opinion, that of the La7 journalist and purple fan Corrado Formiglion the Vlahovic theme: “At this point, the club did well to sell him. Now, however, there are no more excuses: that money must be used to reinforce a team that is already good”.





12:40 – From Brazil comes a new name for Fiorentina’s advanced department, that of Valentin Castellanos. Valued at 8 million, Palmeiras and River Plate are also looking for it.





12:01 – Meanwhile on the Ponte Vecchio – he reports lanazione.it – a satirical banner was posted showing the face of purple president Rocco Commisso painted by Joker, a Warner Bros character who plays a clown





11:48 – The general manager of Fiorentina, Joe Baroneis in Milan in these minutes to attend a Serie A League meeting





11:39 – The Republic Florence this morning he focuses on the requests made by Vlahovic’s agent, Darko Ristic, to Juventus in the last few hours. Really high demands and certainly double figures are being discussed





11:27 – On Tuttosport there is also talk of the future of Sofyan Amrabat: Tottenham ds Fabio Paratici moved with Fiorentina for the loan with a purchase option set at around 15 million euros





11:13 – Blick.ch reports that the Basel coach, Patrick Frame, he hoped until the last that Arthur Cabral would stay. On Tuesday the coach let his champion run for 45 minutes in a friendly against the Black Stars and, yesterday morning, Cabral was still on the training ground





11:01 – Fiorentina’s ds have just arrived at the Campini, Daniele Pradè





10:55 – Fabio Capello gave an interview to Corriere dello Sport: “Vlahovic in my opinion is the most interesting player that could be found at the moment”





10:42 – The purple dt, Nicolas Burdissois already at the “Davide Astori” sports center where Fiorentina will soon begin today’s training session





10:31 – According to Corriere della Seraas there is still distance between Dusan Vlahovic’s prosecutors and Juventus, it is not certain that the Serbian’s signature will necessarily arrive today





10:19 – “The player has reached a year and a half from the expiry, the contract had to be renewed first”: so a TMW the market operator Crescenzo Cecere





10.07 – As reported blick.ch, Palmeiras, Cabral’s former team, will receive 30% of the proceeds from his transfer to Fiorentina





9.55 – The edition today’s de The nation he writes that Cabral’s medical examinations in Florence are scheduled between tomorrow and Saturday





9:42 – Second The Gazzetta dello Sport the definitive yes to the Vlahovic operation could arrive as early as today





9:30 – The live market of FirenzeViola.it, in which we will update you hour by hour on the developments of the now imminent sale of Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina to Juventus. The meeting between the Serbian agents and Juve and Cabral’s medical examinations with Fiorentina are expected