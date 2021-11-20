LIVE FV, FIORENTINA-MILAN 2-0: END OF THE FIRST HALF

— INTERVAL —

45 ‘+2’ – THE FIRST HALF ENDS HERE! Teams in the locker room on a score of 2-0, goals from Duncan and Saponara!

45 ‘+1’ – A sensational network of Saponara! Stop from the left edge of the area, takes aim and with the right hits the seven on the opposite side. The Franks explodes!

45 ‘+1’ – GOOOOOOLLLL !!! GGOOOOOOOLLL !!! GOOOOLL! THAT GOAL DID SAPONARA!

45 ‘- 1 minute of recovery assigned.

45 ‘- Terracciano engaged first with a cross, then with a shot-cross from Tonali. Look out for the purple goalkeeper.

44 ‘- Very excited phase of the match, with continuous reversals in front. The two teams face off head to head.

41 ‘- Ibrahimovic! Monumental opportunity for the Swede, who hits his head about one meter from Terracciano. The ball comes out of a breath to the side, Fiorentina is saved!

37 ‘- Bonaventure! Fiorentina showed up again, with a prolonged action that ended with a strangled left-handed in Bonaventura’s area.

35 ‘- Leao! This time it is Igor who stops him at the last second, after another valuable personal action by the Portuguese.

34 ‘- For now Torreira returns to the field regularly.

33 ‘- I am stopped because Torreira has stopped. To understand what the Uruguayan midfielder has.

32 ‘- Milan who is raising the pressure a lot. Infinite ball possession that ends with a wrong heel from Ibrahimovic.

30 ‘- What a parade from Terracciano! A rather evident foul by Kessie on Vlahovic is not sanctioned, Leao launches on the counterattack and places his right foot: Terracciano stretches out and saves the Viola.

29 ‘- Leao he tries one too many play in the area and luckily tries a dribble instead of kicking, freed by Ibrahimovic.

25 ‘- Milan that after a few minutes of disorientation is now raising the pressure again. A cross from Leao is prey to Terracciano, but Fiorentina are crushing backwards.

21 ‘- Keep Terracciano again! Personal action by Leao who jumps everyone and kicks powerful from the outside: Terracciano lifts over the crossbar.

20 ‘- Terracciano responds to Tonali! Callejon loses a bad ball on the restart, Tonali frees the right from the edge but Terracciano opposes with his fists. Nice match at the Franchi!

17 ‘- Vlahovic! Fiorentina flies on the wings of enthusiasm. Perfect change of game by Saponara, Callejon stops and puts in the center: Vlahovic shrivels up but shoots not very high with his head. Thrill for Tatarusanu.

15 ‘- A sensational duck from Tatarusanu, who takes the ball on a corner but then incredibly loses it going down. Gabbia does not cover the ball and Duncan is the quickest of all to deposit the ball in the goal. Fiorentina ahead!

15 ‘- INCREDIBLE GOAL OF FIORENTINA! DUNCAN SCORES ON A TATARUSANU DUCK!

14 ‘- Series of corners for Fiorentina. Vlahovic he doesn’t fit a ball well, but he was all alone.

13 ‘- For the first time, Fiorentina also showed up thanks to a gust of Odriozola. The cross was put in a corner by Saelemaekers.

9 ‘- Milan’s dangerous play is now always the same. Deep throw for the movement of Ibrahimovic And Leao, with Come who can’t always read it. On one occasion it helps him Odriozola with a good closure.

6 ‘- Beautiful coverage of Come in the up area Leao. Fiorentina, however, immediately seems to be in a bit of difficulty in defense.

5 ‘- Break of Theo Hernandez which he then leaves to Brahim. Pocketed for Ibrahimovic who puts the ball in the net, but the Swede was offside and the assistant immediately raises the flag.

5 ‘- IBRAHIMOVIC GOAL CANCELED!

4 ‘- AC Milan manages the ball but Fiorentina presses high and puts the Rossoneri in difficulty. Kjaer wrong a couple of steps in setting.

1 ‘- Heel shot in the area but from a very tight position of Ibrahimovic, which seemed to be clearly offside anyway. The ball ends up in Terracciano, but Milan seem to want to start strong right away.

0 ‘- LET’S GO! First ball played by Fiorentina, tonight in the usual purple uniform.

20.44 – The teams enter the field, this time together and not staggered. Great atmosphere in a crowded Franchi: there are all the ingredients for a great match!

There Fiorentina to finally score points against a big player in the championship, the Milan to continue his triumphal march and remain unbeaten in the league. In a Franchi shrouded in fog tonight the two teams compete for one of the big matches of this thirteenth day of Serie A. FirenzeViola.it will tell you as usual all the emotions of the challenge: stay with us!

These are the official formations of the match:

FIORENTINA (4-3-3): Terracciano, Odriozola, Venuti, Igor, Biraghi, Bonaventura, Torreira, Duncan, Callejon, Vlahovic, Saponara.

AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu, Kalulu, Gabbia, Tomori, Theo Hernandez, Kessie, Tonali, Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Leao, Ibrahimovic.