LIVE FV, Vlahovic to Juventus, Cabral to Florence

23:25 – Darko Ristic, agent of the purple striker Dusan Vlahovic, is expected tomorrow in Turin. TuttoMercatoWeb reports it, which highlights how the next 24 hours could already be from inside or outside. The agent must find the final agreement with Juventus.





22:30 – “We were all perplexed, also because Fiorentina have regained unity in the group and the game. I thought they would go away in June, not now”. Words from the former viola Celeste Pinwho told TMW Radio about his farewell to the Serbian center forward: “Fiorentina have lost their best player, decisive in all games. I hope that now they will be able to replace him with one who does at least 80% of what did”.





21:45 – The former purple defender Daniele Carnasciali he analyzes Vlahovic’s farewell to Juventus and Cabral’s arrival in this way: “I’m sorry because Fiorentina loses an important player and goes to Juventus. But it’s a supply-demand operation: you set a price and if they give it to you, you sell it. I think the deal has been around for a long time. Had Liverpool or Bayern come instead of Arsenal, maybe he would have gone. Everything was broken a bit and with hindsight the first mistake is made by the club: after a few games, if you understood its potential, you could renew there. With his money, however, I am not satisfied only with Cabral “.





20:50 – With Vlahovic at Juventus, his replacement at Fiorentina will be Arthur Cabral. The former Sion sports director spoke to us exclusively about the Brazilian striker, Marco Degennaro: He is a strong player, who makes the department, powerful, good at all the fundamentals. In Switzerland he made a big difference, earning the attention of many clubs as well as his own national team. This means that he has done something more than the standard. He can easily follow Vlahovic’s path. ” READ HERE the full interview.





19:45 – Also Mario Sconcertion TMW Radio, commented on the imminent farewell to Fiorentina of Dusan Vlahovic, who will arrive at Juventus: “I never believed in the positivity at Covid. However, as it went, there was nothing else to do. I don’t know a club. that he would have refused 75 million. They were good, because they held up and managed to sell the player in the only moment in which he could. It is a question that ends well for everyone “.





19:11 – Vlahovic’s explosion at Fiorentina was favored by two coaches both with a past … at Juventus. It is in fact Cesare Prandelli first and foremost, a former Viola coach who last year decided to focus strongly on the Serbian and who played for the Bianconeri from 1979 to 1985. The other is Renato Buso, who Prandelli himself brought back to his staff in purple as coach of the attack and who, in the months of the player’s explosion, trained him day after day.





18:18 – The captain of Fiorentina Cristiano Biraghi he left the retirement of the Italian national team due to fever. The player underwent a covid swab and now both the blues and the purple club await the result.





17:45 – Claudio Desolatiformer Fiorentina striker, commented exclusively to PV the imminent departure of Dusan Vlahovic: “We already knew, it bothered me too but I already imagined it because it is normal that a young boy who has the opportunity to go and win something, takes it. But I didn’t like the attitude: every time he scored, he made the “I’m staying here” gesture. Then you know that football has changed and it is right to win something because it is strong. But I’m sorry for the fans because they feel bad and it’s normal, this is part of the game ”. CLICK HERE for the full interview.





17:25 – The negotiation between Fiorentina and Tottenham for the sale of Amrabat to England continues apace. Tottenham is waiting to make a sale in the median before tightening, and in these hours it is carefully evaluating the onerous loan with the right of redemption which is the formula with which it could take over the Moroccan from the viola.





17:15 – The former purple center forward, Enrico Fantinispoke to PV of Dusan Vlahovic’s farewell to Fiorentina: “After the purchase of Piatek maybe I thought about it, I already imagined it was an alternative to Vlahovic. I never thought that Piatek would have made the bench for the Serbian, so I assumed everything from the outside. I know that Commisso tried to do a lot to convince the player to stay. ”CLICK HERE to read the full interview.





17.10 – Arthur Cabral will not arrive in Florence in these hours but only because the player is waiting for the situation linked to Vlahovic and Juventus to be released. The agreement for the Brazilian is not in doubt and for his move to Fiorentina there are only visits and signatures that will presumably arrive within the weekend.

16.30 – Updates on the Dusan Vlahovic front. The wait is growing for the meeting that in the next few hours should confront the agents of the Serbian striker and Juventus to define the agreement with the player and the costs of the commissions for his agents.





15.27 – The Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is closer and closer to Tottenham: the white smoke is expected within the weekend





15.00 – Andrea Cioni, in the past an observer of Fiorentina in Brazil and today always linked to the world of Brazilian football, he drafted for FirenzeViola.it a brief profile of Arthur Cabral: “He is a very physical ’98, he certainly does not have the numbers like Ronaldinho but he is more of a striker who holds the ball and strong head. We hope he can do well for Fiorentina, in the national team he only made a presence in an internship so we cannot say that he is in the business “





14.30 – So the mayor Dario Nardella on Vlahovic’s farewell, a The Gazzetta dello Sport: “As a fan, I cannot deny the regret of seeing the player who is the symbol of this first excellent part of the championship leave mid-season. And even worse to see him sold to a team that, given the ranking, is a direct competitor “





13.10 – Matteo Renzisenator and leader of Italia Viva, as well as former prime minister and former mayor of Florence, answered questions to the microphones of LA7joking with the journalist on the sale of Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus: “Are we live or can I swear?





12.46 – Also Sky Sports confirm: there is the agreement, Arthur Cabral-Fiorentina is an essentially closed operation. It will come for 16 million, including bonuses.





12.35 – As reported The print, Vincenzo Italiano was called up yesterday by the managers for an explanation of the reasons that led the company to sell the top scorer of the championship to Juventus. The coach was also informed of the now imminent closure of the Cabral operation.





11:36 – All done for Cabral at Fiorentina. The Brazilian striker is now only waiting to carry out the usual medical examinations as he would have already greeted his teammates after the acceleration arrived in the last hours. When Fiorentina will have defined the sale of Vlahovic to Juventus, then the new adventure of Cabral in purple will also begin. READ HERE the complete news





11:10 – Interesting details emerge on the pages of Corriere della Sera regarding the requests of Vlahovic’s agent, Darko Ristic, to Juventus. The manager of the Serbian who flew his client to Turin, in fact, would demand commissions of 18 million euros.





11:00 am – In addition to the sale of Vlahovic to Juventus, Fiorentina is also working on the farewell of Sofyan Amrabat. The Moroccan is getting closer to Tottenham. The parties are in fact at work to define figures and details and according to the latest collected by TMW the operation will be set up on the basis of an onerous loan of about 2 million euros with the right of redemption of around 15 million next summer.





10:50 – According to Corriere dello Sport, Cabral could be arriving in Italy in the next few hours. In this way the striker could work immediately with the group to try to forge ahead and be ready for the match against Lazio, scheduled for February 5, at 8.45 pm at the Franchi.





10:40 – The first movements begin at the Davide Astori Sports Center. As collected by our correspondents, in fact, the sports director has just entered the structure Daniele Pradè and Burdisso.





10:30 – Despite the many rumors of the transfer market, Mr. Vincenzo Italiano does not want to lose concentration and after the two free days granted, today at 2.30 pm he will resume training with the team at the Davide Astori Sports Center.





10:20 – Dusan Vlahovic is a maxi investment that, according to Republicwill be financed next summer by an excellent sale, most likely it could be that of Matthijs de Ligt





10:00 – The delays in the Vlahovic-Juventus operation are due to the fact that the payment methods are currently being discussed, i.e. in how many exercises the Serbian can be paid by the bianconeri. Then we will have to file the definitive agreement with the player, who will earn 7 million a year for the next 5 seasons.





9:55 – An interesting indiscretion was launched by Corriere dello Sport which this morning wrote about an offer of almost 90 million by Newcastle to be able to secure Dusan Vlahovic, which however the player and his entourage refused.





9:50 – Fiorentina has already found Vlahovic’s replacement and is Arthur Cabral. According to La Nazione, the Brazilian cost 16 million euros (14 plus two bonuses) and after the medical examinations, scheduled for the next few hours, he will sign a five-year contract (June 2026) for a basic salary of 1.7 million per season. .





9:45 – Today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport writes that the agreement between the two clubs already exists, the last details related to the contract and commissions are missing. The bianconeri have secured the center forward of the present and the future, expected on Saturday at the Continassa for medical examinations if the negative swab arrives.





9:30 – These are very hot days at Fiorentina, especially as regards the outgoing transfer market. The transfer of Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus now seems to be one step away. Some details of secondary importance but basic for the successful outcome of the negotiation must be defined. The operation will be set up on the basis of 68 million euros plus 7 bonuses for a total of 75 million. After having told you about yesterday’s live, even today we at FirenzeViola.it are ready to tell you, minute by minute, all the news of these last market days.