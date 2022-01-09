Live Genoa – Spezia: 0-1 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match
Where the game is played:
Stadium: Luigi Ferraris
City: Genoa
Capacity: 36685 spectators15:53
Welcome to the Genoa-Spezia live broadcast, valid for the 21st round of Serie A. 15:53
The ” Ferraris ” match pits two teams against each other who are struggling not to be relegated: hosts at 12 points, guests with 16 points. 15:56
The challenge will be directed by Mr. Marco Guida from Torre Annunziata. At Var Orsato. 15:59
On the last day, a good point won by the rossoblu at Sassuolo while the bianconeri were defeated by Verona within the friendly walls. 16:04
LINE-UP GENOA (3-5-2): Sirigu – Ostigard, Bani, Vasquez – Cambiaso, Melegoni, Sturaro, Badelj, Fares – Destro, Ekuban. Available: Semper, Andrenacci, Masiello, Vanheusden, Portanova, Hefti, Hernani, Cassata, Rovella, Ghiglione, Pandev, Caicedo. 18:13
LINE-UP SPEZIA (4-3-3): Provedel – Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou, Reca – Maggiore, Kiwior, Bastoni – Gyasi, Manaj, Verde. Available: Zoet, Zovko, Bertola, Ferrer, Sala, Sher, Strelec, Bourabia, Nzola, Kokalenko, Hristiv, Antiste.18:38
Shevchenko, positive for Covid and replaced by Tassotti, finds Sturaro after the disqualification and confirms the Destro-Ekuban couple in attack, Rovella recovered for the bench, out Criscito. Thiago Motta, suspended and replaced by Hugeux, is without Agudelo, Colley and Leo Sena; offensive tandem Green-Manaj, Gyasi and Reca in the side lanes, Kiwior in the control room. 18:27
The heating phases are over. The race will start in a few minutes. 18:15
Teams in the field under the orders of Guide: hosts in red and blue shirts, guests in white shirts. 18:27
START GENOA-SPEZIA! First ball played by Manaj. 18:32
Foul from behind by Bani against the guest center forward. 18:33
First tactical indications: Gyasi and Reca make the elastic. La Spezia then passes from 3-5-2 to 4-3-3 according to the phases of the game. 18:37
Green’s cross-shot from a very tight angle, Sirigu blocks without problems. 18:35
EKUBAN WARNINGS: Do it against Nikolaou. 18:36
Corner in favor of La Spezia. 18:37
High center of gravity of Thiago Motta’s formation, hosts on the defensive. 18:40
Badelj tries to throw Destro deep but Amian closes diagonally. 18:41
Throw-in for Spezia, Bani breaks away from the center of the defense to anticipate Verde. 18:43
Manaj header, weak conclusion saved by Sirigu. 18:44
GOAL! Genoa-SPEZIA 0-1! Net of Wands. Guests ahead: Verde, served on the left by Maggiore, puts a low shot in the center of the area, where Bastoni beats Sirigu with a precise left.
Look at the player’s card Simone Bastoni18:48
STATISTICAL PILL: all three goals scored by Simone Bastoni in this league have come away, the most recent last September against Venezia.18:49
RIGHT WARN: Broad arm hitting Erlic. 18:47
Erlic stops Destro irregularly. 18:50
Changeso’s shot in depth, then the action fades to the far post, where Fares does not control the ball. 18:51
Ekuban’s left from the edge, rejected by the host defense. 18:52
Half of the first half, partial 0-1: Spezia momentarily at +7 over Genoa. 18:55
SPEZIA VERY CLOSE TO DOUBLE! Great protagonist Sirigu who saves first on Maggiore’s header and then on Verde’s left: Vasquez, finally, free on the line! 18:56
Amian’s right-footed shot from the edge, a low shot taken by the Rossoblu goalkeeper. 18:58
Genoa captain Sturaro tries to charge his teammates. 7:00 pm
Corner for the hosts: shot in the middle of the area, another deviation in a corner kick. 7:00 pm
Fares throws Destro into the area, dribbles the attacker but Reca doubles and closes in a corner kick. 19:02
On the developments, Bani coordinates and kicks in a scissor kick: high corner shot. 19:03
MANAJ! Amian pushes to the right, assists to Manaj, who checks, turns and kicks as a first intention: left out very little! 19:05
Genoa fails to react to the disadvantage, also risking to suffer the doubling. 19:08
Gyasi enters to the right and wins a shot from the flag. 19:08
Very deep cross from Cambiaso that ends directly at the baseline. 19:09
Cambiaso shortens and closes Green, leaning with his head on his goalkeeper. 19:11
LEFT GREEN! Maggiore sees Green all alone, the Juventus number 10 closes the left too much, which ends out. 19:13
Bani’s wrong ball, the home crowd roars. 19:15
Cambioso crosses from the right side out, the ball crosses the goal, then frees the Juventus defense. 19:16
Great blow from distance by Manaj, central shot for Sirigu. 19:16
END OF FIRST TIME! GENOA-SPEZIA 0-1! Goal of sticks at 14 ‘. 19:17
At the interval they lead the guests thanks to a goal from Bastoni, on an assist from Verde. Deserved score for Spezia, which nearly doubled. Genoa never dangerous from the parts of Provedel. 19:19
Teams in the locker room: Tassotti must find countermeasures to the game of Hugeux’s team. 19:21
THE SECOND TIME OF GENOA-SPEZIA BEGINS! It starts from the result of 0-1. 19:33
FIRST CHANGE IN GENOA: Rovella enters, Melegoni exits. 19:33
SECOND CHANGE IN GENOA: Hefti enters, Cambiaso exits. 19:34
THIRD CHANGE IN GENOA: Pandev enters, Bani exits. 19:37
Tassotti redesigns the rossoblu with the back four and the attacking trident. 19:37
Corner for the hosts, conquered by Hefti. 19:36
Fares cross, Ekuban controls and tries to serve Destro but the pass is inaccurate. 19:38
The hosts pushed, Amian’s foul on the short side of the penalty area of Spezia. 19:39
Destro’s header in the scrum on a corner kick, there is a deviation: another shot from the flag. 19:40
VASQUEZ WARNINGS: Mutual misconduct with Manaj. He was wary. 19:43
WARNINGS MANAJ: Mutual misconduct with Vasquez. 19:47
Tension rises at the ” Ferraris ”: very high stakes. 19:44
RIGHT! The attacker jumps Erlic and flies away, the conclusion lacks strength, para Provedel. 19:45
Cross from the left that Sirigu blocks in the grip. 19:47
Pandev enters the area and kicks on goal: the defensive wall of the guest rearguard. 19:48
No substitutions made by Hugeux, Tassotti still has two changes available. 19:51
CLAIM OF STICKS! Conclusion from outside the area that forces Sirigu to deviate for a corner. 19:52
It bears evidence of the breakthrough to the left but the ball stretches. 19:54
Punishment for Genoa on the trocar: Rovella fans, drives away the Juventus defense. 19:55
GREEN, VERY HIGH SHOT! La Spezia restarts with Maggiore launching Verde: dribbling and left cornering from a very favorable position. 19:56
Conclusion of Sturaro far from the goal posts of Provedel. 19:57
Hefti stubbornly in the right lane, foul side for the rossoblu. 20:01
FOURTH CHANGE IN GENOA: Caicedo enters, Ekuban exits. 19:58
Destro’s header that hits with little force, no problem for the goalkeeper of Spezia. 8:00 pm
OPPORTUNITY FOR GENOA! Hefti’s right on the fly, a platter that comes out very little on the far post. 20:02
Forcing the hosts, Caicedo shoots from outside the box, ball wide. 20:02
Game stopped: Pandev’s involuntary blow against Maggiore. Healthcare in the field, the Juventus captain is able to continue. 20:05
FIRST CHANGE IN THE SPICE: Nzola enters, Manaj exits. 20:06
Spezia’s counterattack with Gyasi, then Verde concludes the action with a left-footed shot outside the goal area, 20:07
FIFTH CHANGE IN GENOA: Portanova enters, Badelj exits. 20:09
Corner for guests. 20:09
MAJOR DISCLAIMER: unsportsmanlike behavior. 20:10
Shooting from the flag for Genoa. 20:12
La Spezia’s counterattack, Nzola runs away to the left but then wastes, crossing weakly on Sirigu. 20:14
SECOND CHANGE IN THE SPICE: Kovalenko enters, Maggiore leaves. 20:15
A few minutes to the end of the match! 20:16
THIRD CHANGE IN THE SPICE: Ferrer enters, Verde comes out. 20:17
RIGHT, WHAT AN OPPORTUNITY! Pandev supports his teammate with a very inviting ball but Destro’s conclusion ends high. 20:18
Four minutes of recovery. 20:19