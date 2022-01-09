Sports

Live Genoa – Spezia: 0-1 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

  • Where the game is played:

    Stadium: Luigi Ferraris
    City: Genoa
    Capacity: 36685 spectators15:53

    Luigi Ferraris

  • Welcome to the Genoa-Spezia live broadcast, valid for the 21st round of Serie A. 15:53

  • The ” Ferraris ” match pits two teams against each other who are struggling not to be relegated: hosts at 12 points, guests with 16 points. 15:56

  • The challenge will be directed by Mr. Marco Guida from Torre Annunziata. At Var Orsato. 15:59

  • On the last day, a good point won by the rossoblu at Sassuolo while the bianconeri were defeated by Verona within the friendly walls. 16:04

  • LINE-UP GENOA (3-5-2): Sirigu – Ostigard, Bani, Vasquez – Cambiaso, Melegoni, Sturaro, Badelj, Fares – Destro, Ekuban. Available: Semper, Andrenacci, Masiello, Vanheusden, Portanova, Hefti, Hernani, Cassata, Rovella, Ghiglione, Pandev, Caicedo. 18:13

  • LINE-UP SPEZIA (4-3-3): Provedel – Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou, Reca – Maggiore, Kiwior, Bastoni – Gyasi, Manaj, Verde. Available: Zoet, Zovko, Bertola, Ferrer, Sala, Sher, Strelec, Bourabia, Nzola, Kokalenko, Hristiv, Antiste.18:38

  • Shevchenko, positive for Covid and replaced by Tassotti, finds Sturaro after the disqualification and confirms the Destro-Ekuban couple in attack, Rovella recovered for the bench, out Criscito. Thiago Motta, suspended and replaced by Hugeux, is without Agudelo, Colley and Leo Sena; offensive tandem Green-Manaj, Gyasi and Reca in the side lanes, Kiwior in the control room. 18:27

  • The heating phases are over. The race will start in a few minutes. 18:15

  • Teams in the field under the orders of Guide: hosts in red and blue shirts, guests in white shirts. 18:27

  • 1 ‘

    START GENOA-SPEZIA! First ball played by Manaj. 18:32

  • 1 ‘

    Foul from behind by Bani against the guest center forward. 18:33

  • 2′

    First tactical indications: Gyasi and Reca make the elastic. La Spezia then passes from 3-5-2 to 4-3-3 according to the phases of the game. 18:37

  • 4 ‘

    Green’s cross-shot from a very tight angle, Sirigu blocks without problems. 18:35

  • 4 ‘

    EKUBAN WARNINGS: Do it against Nikolaou. 18:36

  • 6 ‘

    Corner in favor of La Spezia. 18:37

  • 8 ‘

    High center of gravity of Thiago Motta’s formation, hosts on the defensive. 18:40

  • 10 ‘

    Badelj tries to throw Destro deep but Amian closes diagonally. 18:41

  • 11 ‘

    Throw-in for Spezia, Bani breaks away from the center of the defense to anticipate Verde. 18:43

  • 13 ‘

    Manaj header, weak conclusion saved by Sirigu. 18:44

  • 14 ‘

    GOAL! Genoa-SPEZIA 0-1! Net of Wands. Guests ahead: Verde, served on the left by Maggiore, puts a low shot in the center of the area, where Bastoni beats Sirigu with a precise left.

    Look at the player’s card Simone Bastoni18:48

    Simone Bastoni
  • 15 ‘

    STATISTICAL PILL: all three goals scored by Simone Bastoni in this league have come away, the most recent last September against Venezia.18:49

  • 16 ‘

    RIGHT WARN: Broad arm hitting Erlic. 18:47

  • 18 ‘

    Erlic stops Destro irregularly. 18:50

  • 19 ‘

    Changeso’s shot in depth, then the action fades to the far post, where Fares does not control the ball. 18:51

  • 21 ‘

    Ekuban’s left from the edge, rejected by the host defense. 18:52

  • 23 ‘

    Half of the first half, partial 0-1: Spezia momentarily at +7 over Genoa. 18:55

  • 24 ‘

    SPEZIA VERY CLOSE TO DOUBLE! Great protagonist Sirigu who saves first on Maggiore’s header and then on Verde’s left: Vasquez, finally, free on the line! 18:56

  • 26 ‘

    Amian’s right-footed shot from the edge, a low shot taken by the Rossoblu goalkeeper. 18:58

  • 28 ‘

    Genoa captain Sturaro tries to charge his teammates. 7:00 pm

  • 29 ‘

    Corner for the hosts: shot in the middle of the area, another deviation in a corner kick. 7:00 pm

  • 31 ‘

    Fares throws Destro into the area, dribbles the attacker but Reca doubles and closes in a corner kick. 19:02

  • 31 ‘

    On the developments, Bani coordinates and kicks in a scissor kick: high corner shot. 19:03

  • 33 ‘

    MANAJ! Amian pushes to the right, assists to Manaj, who checks, turns and kicks as a first intention: left out very little! 19:05

  • 34 ‘

    Genoa fails to react to the disadvantage, also risking to suffer the doubling. 19:08

  • 36 ‘

    Gyasi enters to the right and wins a shot from the flag. 19:08

  • 38 ‘

    Very deep cross from Cambiaso that ends directly at the baseline. 19:09

  • 40 ‘

    Cambiaso shortens and closes Green, leaning with his head on his goalkeeper. 19:11

  • 41 ‘

    LEFT GREEN! Maggiore sees Green all alone, the Juventus number 10 closes the left too much, which ends out. 19:13

  • 43 ‘

    Bani’s wrong ball, the home crowd roars. 19:15

  • 44 ‘

    Cambioso crosses from the right side out, the ball crosses the goal, then frees the Juventus defense. 19:16

  • 45 ‘

    Great blow from distance by Manaj, central shot for Sirigu. 19:16

  • 45 ‘+ 1’

    END OF FIRST TIME! GENOA-SPEZIA 0-1! Goal of sticks at 14 ‘. 19:17

  • At the interval they lead the guests thanks to a goal from Bastoni, on an assist from Verde. Deserved score for Spezia, which nearly doubled. Genoa never dangerous from the parts of Provedel. 19:19

  • Teams in the locker room: Tassotti must find countermeasures to the game of Hugeux’s team. 19:21

  • 46 ‘

    THE SECOND TIME OF GENOA-SPEZIA BEGINS! It starts from the result of 0-1. 19:33

  • 46 ‘

    FIRST CHANGE IN GENOA: Rovella enters, Melegoni exits. 19:33

  • 46 ‘

    SECOND CHANGE IN GENOA: Hefti enters, Cambiaso exits. 19:34

  • 46 ‘

    THIRD CHANGE IN GENOA: Pandev enters, Bani exits. 19:37

  • 47 ‘

    Tassotti redesigns the rossoblu with the back four and the attacking trident. 19:37

  • 48 ‘

    Corner for the hosts, conquered by Hefti. 19:36

  • 50 ‘

    Fares cross, Ekuban controls and tries to serve Destro but the pass is inaccurate. 19:38

  • 50 ‘

    The hosts pushed, Amian’s foul on the short side of the penalty area of ​​Spezia. 19:39

  • 52 ‘

    Destro’s header in the scrum on a corner kick, there is a deviation: another shot from the flag. 19:40

  • 54 ‘

    VASQUEZ WARNINGS: Mutual misconduct with Manaj. He was wary. 19:43

  • 54 ‘

    WARNINGS MANAJ: Mutual misconduct with Vasquez. 19:47

  • 55 ‘

    Tension rises at the ” Ferraris ”: very high stakes. 19:44

  • 57 ‘

    RIGHT! The attacker jumps Erlic and flies away, the conclusion lacks strength, para Provedel. 19:45

  • 58 ‘

    Cross from the left that Sirigu blocks in the grip. 19:47

  • 60 ‘

    Pandev enters the area and kicks on goal: the defensive wall of the guest rearguard. 19:48

  • 62 ‘

    No substitutions made by Hugeux, Tassotti still has two changes available. 19:51

  • 63 ‘

    CLAIM OF STICKS! Conclusion from outside the area that forces Sirigu to deviate for a corner. 19:52

  • 65 ‘

    It bears evidence of the breakthrough to the left but the ball stretches. 19:54

  • 66 ‘

    Punishment for Genoa on the trocar: Rovella fans, drives away the Juventus defense. 19:55

  • 67 ‘

    GREEN, VERY HIGH SHOT! La Spezia restarts with Maggiore launching Verde: dribbling and left cornering from a very favorable position. 19:56

  • 68 ‘

    Conclusion of Sturaro far from the goal posts of Provedel. 19:57

  • 70 ‘

    Hefti stubbornly in the right lane, foul side for the rossoblu. 20:01

  • 71 ‘

    FOURTH CHANGE IN GENOA: Caicedo enters, Ekuban exits. 19:58

  • 71 ‘

    Destro’s header that hits with little force, no problem for the goalkeeper of Spezia. 8:00 pm

  • 73 ‘

    OPPORTUNITY FOR GENOA! Hefti’s right on the fly, a platter that comes out very little on the far post. 20:02

  • 74 ‘

    Forcing the hosts, Caicedo shoots from outside the box, ball wide. 20:02

  • 76 ‘

    Game stopped: Pandev’s involuntary blow against Maggiore. Healthcare in the field, the Juventus captain is able to continue. 20:05

  • 78 ‘

    FIRST CHANGE IN THE SPICE: Nzola enters, Manaj exits. 20:06

  • 79 ‘

    Spezia’s counterattack with Gyasi, then Verde concludes the action with a left-footed shot outside the goal area, 20:07

  • 80 ‘

    FIFTH CHANGE IN GENOA: Portanova enters, Badelj exits. 20:09

  • 81 ‘

    Corner for guests. 20:09

  • 82 ‘

    MAJOR DISCLAIMER: unsportsmanlike behavior. 20:10

  • 83 ‘

    Shooting from the flag for Genoa. 20:12

  • 84 ‘

    La Spezia’s counterattack, Nzola runs away to the left but then wastes, crossing weakly on Sirigu. 20:14

  • 85 ‘

    SECOND CHANGE IN THE SPICE: Kovalenko enters, Maggiore leaves. 20:15

  • 87 ‘

    A few minutes to the end of the match! 20:16

  • 89 ‘

    THIRD CHANGE IN THE SPICE: Ferrer enters, Verde comes out. 20:17

  • 90 ‘

    RIGHT, WHAT AN OPPORTUNITY! Pandev supports his teammate with a very inviting ball but Destro’s conclusion ends high. 20:18

  • 90 ‘

    Four minutes of recovery. 20:19

    • Source link

