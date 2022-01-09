Live Genoa – Spezia: 0-1 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: Luigi Ferraris

City: Genoa

Capacity: 36685 spectators15:53

Welcome to the Genoa-Spezia live broadcast, valid for the 21st round of Serie A. 15:53

The ” Ferraris ” match pits two teams against each other who are struggling not to be relegated: hosts at 12 points, guests with 16 points. 15:56

The challenge will be directed by Mr. Marco Guida from Torre Annunziata. At Var Orsato. 15:59

On the last day, a good point won by the rossoblu at Sassuolo while the bianconeri were defeated by Verona within the friendly walls. 16:04

LINE-UP GENOA (3-5-2): Sirigu – Ostigard, Bani, Vasquez – Cambiaso, Melegoni, Sturaro, Badelj, Fares – Destro, Ekuban. Available: Semper, Andrenacci, Masiello, Vanheusden, Portanova, Hefti, Hernani, Cassata, Rovella, Ghiglione, Pandev, Caicedo. 18:13

LINE-UP SPEZIA (4-3-3): Provedel – Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou, Reca – Maggiore, Kiwior, Bastoni – Gyasi, Manaj, Verde. Available: Zoet, Zovko, Bertola, Ferrer, Sala, Sher, Strelec, Bourabia, Nzola, Kokalenko, Hristiv, Antiste.18:38

Shevchenko, positive for Covid and replaced by Tassotti, finds Sturaro after the disqualification and confirms the Destro-Ekuban couple in attack, Rovella recovered for the bench, out Criscito. Thiago Motta, suspended and replaced by Hugeux, is without Agudelo, Colley and Leo Sena; offensive tandem Green-Manaj, Gyasi and Reca in the side lanes, Kiwior in the control room. 18:27

The heating phases are over. The race will start in a few minutes. 18:15

Teams in the field under the orders of Guide: hosts in red and blue shirts, guests in white shirts. 18:27

1 ‘ START GENOA-SPEZIA! First ball played by Manaj. 18:32

1 ‘ Foul from behind by Bani against the guest center forward. 18:33

2′ First tactical indications: Gyasi and Reca make the elastic. La Spezia then passes from 3-5-2 to 4-3-3 according to the phases of the game. 18:37

4 ‘ Green’s cross-shot from a very tight angle, Sirigu blocks without problems. 18:35

4 ‘ EKUBAN WARNINGS: Do it against Nikolaou. 18:36

6 ‘ Corner in favor of La Spezia. 18:37

8 ‘ High center of gravity of Thiago Motta’s formation, hosts on the defensive. 18:40

10 ‘ Badelj tries to throw Destro deep but Amian closes diagonally. 18:41

11 ‘ Throw-in for Spezia, Bani breaks away from the center of the defense to anticipate Verde. 18:43

13 ‘ Manaj header, weak conclusion saved by Sirigu. 18:44

14 ‘ GOAL! Genoa-SPEZIA 0-1! Net of Wands. Guests ahead: Verde, served on the left by Maggiore, puts a low shot in the center of the area, where Bastoni beats Sirigu with a precise left. Look at the player’s card Simone Bastoni18:48

15 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL: all three goals scored by Simone Bastoni in this league have come away, the most recent last September against Venezia.18:49

16 ‘ RIGHT WARN: Broad arm hitting Erlic. 18:47

18 ‘ Erlic stops Destro irregularly. 18:50

19 ‘ Changeso’s shot in depth, then the action fades to the far post, where Fares does not control the ball. 18:51

21 ‘ Ekuban’s left from the edge, rejected by the host defense. 18:52

23 ‘ Half of the first half, partial 0-1: Spezia momentarily at +7 over Genoa. 18:55

24 ‘ SPEZIA VERY CLOSE TO DOUBLE! Great protagonist Sirigu who saves first on Maggiore’s header and then on Verde’s left: Vasquez, finally, free on the line! 18:56

26 ‘ Amian’s right-footed shot from the edge, a low shot taken by the Rossoblu goalkeeper. 18:58

28 ‘ Genoa captain Sturaro tries to charge his teammates. 7:00 pm

29 ‘ Corner for the hosts: shot in the middle of the area, another deviation in a corner kick. 7:00 pm

31 ‘ Fares throws Destro into the area, dribbles the attacker but Reca doubles and closes in a corner kick. 19:02

31 ‘ On the developments, Bani coordinates and kicks in a scissor kick: high corner shot. 19:03

33 ‘ MANAJ! Amian pushes to the right, assists to Manaj, who checks, turns and kicks as a first intention: left out very little! 19:05

34 ‘ Genoa fails to react to the disadvantage, also risking to suffer the doubling. 19:08

36 ‘ Gyasi enters to the right and wins a shot from the flag. 19:08

38 ‘ Very deep cross from Cambiaso that ends directly at the baseline. 19:09

40 ‘ Cambiaso shortens and closes Green, leaning with his head on his goalkeeper. 19:11

41 ‘ LEFT GREEN! Maggiore sees Green all alone, the Juventus number 10 closes the left too much, which ends out. 19:13

43 ‘ Bani’s wrong ball, the home crowd roars. 19:15

44 ‘ Cambioso crosses from the right side out, the ball crosses the goal, then frees the Juventus defense. 19:16

45 ‘ Great blow from distance by Manaj, central shot for Sirigu. 19:16

45 ‘+ 1’ END OF FIRST TIME! GENOA-SPEZIA 0-1! Goal of sticks at 14 ‘. 19:17

At the interval they lead the guests thanks to a goal from Bastoni, on an assist from Verde. Deserved score for Spezia, which nearly doubled. Genoa never dangerous from the parts of Provedel. 19:19

Teams in the locker room: Tassotti must find countermeasures to the game of Hugeux’s team. 19:21

46 ‘ THE SECOND TIME OF GENOA-SPEZIA BEGINS! It starts from the result of 0-1. 19:33

46 ‘ FIRST CHANGE IN GENOA: Rovella enters, Melegoni exits. 19:33

46 ‘ SECOND CHANGE IN GENOA: Hefti enters, Cambiaso exits. 19:34

46 ‘ THIRD CHANGE IN GENOA: Pandev enters, Bani exits. 19:37

47 ‘ Tassotti redesigns the rossoblu with the back four and the attacking trident. 19:37

48 ‘ Corner for the hosts, conquered by Hefti. 19:36

50 ‘ Fares cross, Ekuban controls and tries to serve Destro but the pass is inaccurate. 19:38

50 ‘ The hosts pushed, Amian’s foul on the short side of the penalty area of ​​Spezia. 19:39

52 ‘ Destro’s header in the scrum on a corner kick, there is a deviation: another shot from the flag. 19:40

54 ‘ VASQUEZ WARNINGS: Mutual misconduct with Manaj. He was wary. 19:43

54 ‘ WARNINGS MANAJ: Mutual misconduct with Vasquez. 19:47

55 ‘ Tension rises at the ” Ferraris ”: very high stakes. 19:44

57 ‘ RIGHT! The attacker jumps Erlic and flies away, the conclusion lacks strength, para Provedel. 19:45

58 ‘ Cross from the left that Sirigu blocks in the grip. 19:47

60 ‘ Pandev enters the area and kicks on goal: the defensive wall of the guest rearguard. 19:48

62 ‘ No substitutions made by Hugeux, Tassotti still has two changes available. 19:51

63 ‘ CLAIM OF STICKS! Conclusion from outside the area that forces Sirigu to deviate for a corner. 19:52

65 ‘ It bears evidence of the breakthrough to the left but the ball stretches. 19:54

66 ‘ Punishment for Genoa on the trocar: Rovella fans, drives away the Juventus defense. 19:55

67 ‘ GREEN, VERY HIGH SHOT! La Spezia restarts with Maggiore launching Verde: dribbling and left cornering from a very favorable position. 19:56

68 ‘ Conclusion of Sturaro far from the goal posts of Provedel. 19:57

70 ‘ Hefti stubbornly in the right lane, foul side for the rossoblu. 20:01

71 ‘ FOURTH CHANGE IN GENOA: Caicedo enters, Ekuban exits. 19:58

71 ‘ Destro’s header that hits with little force, no problem for the goalkeeper of Spezia. 8:00 pm

73 ‘ OPPORTUNITY FOR GENOA! Hefti’s right on the fly, a platter that comes out very little on the far post. 20:02

74 ‘ Forcing the hosts, Caicedo shoots from outside the box, ball wide. 20:02

76 ‘ Game stopped: Pandev’s involuntary blow against Maggiore. Healthcare in the field, the Juventus captain is able to continue. 20:05

78 ‘ FIRST CHANGE IN THE SPICE: Nzola enters, Manaj exits. 20:06

79 ‘ Spezia’s counterattack with Gyasi, then Verde concludes the action with a left-footed shot outside the goal area, 20:07

80 ‘ FIFTH CHANGE IN GENOA: Portanova enters, Badelj exits. 20:09

81 ‘ Corner for guests. 20:09

82 ‘ MAJOR DISCLAIMER: unsportsmanlike behavior. 20:10

83 ‘ Shooting from the flag for Genoa. 20:12

84 ‘ La Spezia’s counterattack, Nzola runs away to the left but then wastes, crossing weakly on Sirigu. 20:14

85 ‘ SECOND CHANGE IN THE SPICE: Kovalenko enters, Maggiore leaves. 20:15

87 ‘ A few minutes to the end of the match! 20:16

89 ‘ THIRD CHANGE IN THE SPICE: Ferrer enters, Verde comes out. 20:17

90 ‘ RIGHT, WHAT AN OPPORTUNITY! Pandev supports his teammate with a very inviting ball but Destro’s conclusion ends high. 20:18