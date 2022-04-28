LIVE: INDES announces that it will withdraw credentials from the first division

There was no agreement. The president of INDES, Yamil Bukele announced the withdrawal of credentials to the three professional leagues from el salvador footballas well as the confirmation that it will not renew those of the FESFUT if its statutes are not approved, it sticks to those of the General Sports Lawthis within the framework of a press conference to clarify the issues that were addressed together Hugo Carrillopresident of the FESFUT; Flowers FrameFESFUT lawyer; Mario Monterrosa, from CONCACAF; plus Hector Navarro Leal Y Sophia Malizia of FIFA.

Yamil Bukele explained that the dialogue, in which the Salvadoran Olympic Committee and FESFUT also participated, broke down. They addressed three key points: Transparency, disciplinary processes and democratic processes within the FESFUT. The table broke down on the third point, where the irregular election of Hugo Carrillo as representative of the first division in the next Executive Committee elections was addressed.

After the meeting, Bukele announced the withdrawal of the credentials to the first, second and third divisions, as well as the teams that are in the competitions. Bukele assured that these credentials will be returned until the leagues and teams homologate their statutes in accordance with the General Sports Law. These credentials serve the leagues to function legally as Non-Governmental Organizations and without them they cannot carry out banking procedures or receive sponsorships or donations, among others.

“In the next few days, the credentials will be renewed for the first, second and third divisions for not homologating their statutes to the General Sports Law and a notification will be sent to the financial system to inform them that the credentials have been withdrawn from the three leagues. and the three leagues are invited to homologate their statutes to the new General Sports Law and thus be able to have their credentials,” said Bukele.

He added that INDES does not recognize the election of Pedro Hernández as president of the first division, this also for the same reason that the league does not have its statutes attached to the new General Sports Law. “The INDES does not endorse the election of Pedro Hernández as president of the first division, so his new authorities will be recognized until they comply with what the General Sports Law mandates.”

Hugo Carrillo, president of FESFUT, leaves the meeting with FIFA representatives and with the president of Indes Yamil Bukele. Photo: INDES



INDES WILL NOT RENEW

Yamil Bukele announced that INDES will not renew the legal status of FESFUT, nor will it give credentials if its democratic processes do not adhere to the Law. Said legal status expires in June.

“We talked about the irregularities in the elections, and about the soccer sectors because they have not homologated their statutes, the statutes demand that there is a process to comply with according to the General Law of Sports and if you see the first division it threw that the person who was going to represent the first division in the next election of the Executive Committee of the FESFUT was the current president Hugo Carrillo and an alternate, the process is not as required by law and of course that election cannot be authorized, “explained the head of the INDES.

”This process would take a while, according to FIFA, and they do not see leaving with that time to be able to homologate the statutes that are approved with the process and that they are safe until June 30, which is the date when the credentials expire. FESFUT, having said this, we ratify that if the processes are not followed, this institution will not issue the credential and will not have legal status endorsed and will be unknown by INDES,” he added.

Yamil Bukele during the press conference where he announced that he will not recognize FESFUT and that he will withdraw the credentials of the three professional soccer leagues. Courtesy: INDES



AUDITS

With regard to other issues addressed between INDES and FIFA, transparency was discussed. On this issue, FIFA agreed that INDES will carry out a future audit of the Federation’s facilities.

“The first topic we touched on in today’s meeting was about transparency, because with FIFA we were already talking about these issues that had a little doubt about what it said and what would have to be authorized and reflected through the statutes, approved by FIFA and by the members of the FESFUT, the homologation of the statutes according to the general sports law”, he clarified.

“FIFA endorsed that INDES could carry out the pertinent audits of FESFUT, FIFA did not see any problem, having said that, in the next few days we are going to send an audit to FESFUT and we are going to issue an invitation to the Ministry of Finance and the Court of Account to accompany us to the FESFUT,” he added.