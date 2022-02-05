Live Inter – Milan: 0-0 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza

City: Milan

Capacity: 80074 spectators17:42

Good evening and welcome to the live news from Inter-Milan, the match valid for the twenty-fourth matchday of Serie A.17:42

The first big match after the break is the Milan derby, which confronts the first and third in the standings. Simone Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri want the three points, not only to take the city supremacy, but also to extend to +7 (with one game less) on a direct competitor for the Scudetto. The Beneamata did not lose from the match against Lazio on 16 October and is the great favorite for the regain of the title.17:47

An even more fundamental match for Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri, who have only one result available to really get back in the running for the first position: victory. The Devil’s moment, however, is not the best, since in the last two games he has not managed to bring home the three points.17:48

OFFICIAL LINE-UP: Inter take the field with a 3-5-2: Handanovic – Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni – Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic – Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez. Available: Radu, Cordaz, D’Ambrosio, Ranocchia, Kolarov, Darmian, Dimarco, Gagliardini, Vecino, Vidal, Sanchez, Curatolo.17:50

OFFICIAL LINE-UP: Milan take the field with a 4-2-3-1: Maignan – Calabria, Kalulu, Romagnoli, Hernandez – Tonali, Bennacer – Saelemaekers, Kessié, Leao – Giroud. Available: Tatarusanu, Mirante, Tomori, Florenzi, Bakayoko, Krunic, Messias, Castillejo, Diaz, Maldini, Lazetic.17:52

Formation announced that of Simone Inzaghi, who dissolves the only doubts in favor of Dumfries and Lautaro Martinez, preferred respectively to Darmian and Sanchez. The Chilean returned to Milan later than the Argentine and will be the only offensive card in the game in favor of the former Lazio coach. The latest arrival, Caicedo, does not even go on the bench, while the other new signing, Gosens, is still injured.17:55

Important absences for Stefano Pioli, forced to give up his Ibrahimovic totem, injured as well as Kjaer and Rebic. Fikayo Tomori, on the other hand, only makes up for the bench, leaving Kalulu his place at the center of the defense. Calabria will check Florenzi on the right and in front will have Saelemaekers, preferred to Messias. Kessié advances in the position of attacking midfielder, who leaves room for Bennacer in the middle of the field and will act behind Giroud. Bench for Brahim Diaz.17:58

Almost everything ready at San Siro for the start of the derby. In a few minutes the referee Marco Guida will start the match.17:58

Inter v AC Milan kick-off. The first ball of the derby is played by the Rossoneri.18:01

2′ Immediately great pace at the Meazza. Strong pressure from both teams.18:03

3 ‘ Saelemaekers widens for Calabria who crosses first. Perisic deflects and the ball goes for a corner.18:05

5 ‘ Another challenge between the Croatian and the AC Milan vice captain, this time on the other side of the field. The low cross of the number 14 ends up in the safe hands of Maignan.18:10

8 ‘ Many contrasts and a lot of intensity in this early game. Still no scoring chances.18:09

10 ‘ GOAL CANCELED AT DUMFRIES! Calhanoglu serves Perisic on the run. The Croatian crosses to the far post for Dumfries who takes the time from Theo Hernandez and beats Maignan with a header, but the goal is disallowed for offside by Perisic.18:12

11 ‘ WHAT A PARADE OF MAIGNAN! Brozovic frees himself at the edge of the area and tries the shot, the Milan defense deflects by changing the trajectory of the ball. Maignan with a thrust of the kidneys retraces his steps and blocks in two stages.18:13

14 ‘ The challenge between Dumfries and Theo Hernandez was immediately splendid. Sgroppata of the Dutchman illegally stopped by the former Real Madrid and free kick for Inter.18:15

16 ‘ Two consecutive fouls suffered by Theo Hernandez, first by Dumfries and then by Barella, sparked protests from Inzaghi, in disagreement with Guida’s decisions.18:18

19 ‘ Difficult game for the guide referee. Many contacts to manage and always very high intensity.18:20

21 ‘ WARNED Alessio Romagnoli for a late intervention on Dzeko.18:22

21 ‘ Verbal warning for Brozovic, guilty of having protested too vehemently for a foul whistled by Guida.18:23