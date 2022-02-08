LIVE – Inter-Roma 2-0, 68 ‘: Saaaaaaaaaancheeeezzzz !!! Bolide from outside, San Siro comes down

Follow the match in real time with our direct text (Press F5 to refresh the page)

Christian Liotta

INTER 2-0 ROME (2 ‘Dzeko, 68’ Sanchez)

68 ‘- GOL GOL GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLL OF THE INTEEEEEEEEEEEEEERRRRRRRRRRR !!! ALEXIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIISSSSSSSSSSSSS SAAAAAAAAAAAAAAANCHEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEZZZZZZZZZZZ !!

67 ‘- Sanchez tries to throw Perisic but landslide on Mancini good at hindering the Croatian.

65 ‘ – Skriniar works a miracle by sweeping the ball destined to enter Handanovic’s reckless exit after Zaniolo’s long-range shot but was offside.

64 ‘ – Stretcher! Bolide from outside on which Rui Patricio overcomes himself by sending for a corner. Shortly before, number between two Giallorossi.

62 ‘ – Inter a bit like a doll, Handanovic flies to send for a corner on Sergio Oliveira’s shot deflected by Brozovic.

59 ‘ – Rome tries again: Mkhitaryan finds Zaniolo who controls and kicks by sending to the side.

56 ‘ – Opportunity for Roma, Veretout’s shot from distance that ends up high. Brozovic’s mistake on the way out.

54 ‘ – Darmian snatch backing for Sanchez. The Chilean tries to serve Dzeko anticipated by Karsdorp.

51 ‘- Again Abraham bets Skriniar, who this time lowers the bar and does not let him pass.

49 ‘- Vidal tries to reward Darmian’s cut in the Giallorossi area, but his throw is too deep.

48 ‘ – Abraham’s number who discards Skriniar and flies forward, then tries the pass for Zaniolo anticipated by Handanovic.

22.10 – Roma will be the kick-off for the second half: PARTIES!

22.09 – Change in Rome: outside Ibanez who tried to resist until the last, inside Kumbulla.

22.08 – Teams entering the field for the recovery. Chatter in Dzeko’s ear towards Zaniolo.

22.05 – Lautaro goes to greet Di Bello before settling back on the bench.

22.02 – Distortion trauma to the right ankle: this is the first response on the injury that forced Alessandro Bastoni to leave the pitch just before the end of the first half.

INTERVAL – The goal after not even two turns of the hand by Edin Dzeko, propitiated by the sumptuous assist of Ivan Perisic, allows Inter to start at one hundred per hour, with Roma extremely feeling the blow for at least 15 minutes before rearranging their ideas and show up near Samir Handanovic. The Nerazzurri then didn’t sink the blow too much, managing the situation without particular worries. Unfortunately, just before the 45th Alessandro Bastoni was forced to leave after a bad fall following a clash with Nicolò Zaniolo.

48 ‘pt – The first half ends, Inter in the break ahead 1-0 thanks to Dzeko’s goal!

47 ‘pt – Warning for Mourinho, who does not obey Di Bello’s orders

46 ‘pt – Three minutes of recovery started.

44 ‘- Suffering and carried out on the shoulder, Bastoni leaves the field to De Vrij.

43 ‘- Another Zaniolo-Bastoni clash, the defender falls badly on the ankle and screams on the pitch. Skriniar requests change for the player.

42 ‘- Clever opening of Dzeko for Darmian, who however touches his hand: Di Bello sees and intervenes.

40 ‘- Roma protests after a foul by Vidal on Sergio Oliveira: Mancini presumably asks for the yellow card.

39 ‘ – Another mistake by Smalling, this time not assisted by Rui Patricio, and another corner for Inter.

38 ‘- After Zaniolo, a yellow card also for Mancini who intervenes late on Sanchez.

37 ‘- Zaniolo spreads his arm to stop Bastoni sending him to the ground: yellow for him.

36‘- Barella goes to press Smalling, then blatantly complains about the lack of support from his teammates.

34 ‘- Di Bello scolds Rui Patricio, who puts a ball on the field to avoid the execution of a corner.

33 ‘- Ibanez anticipates Barella, then remains on the ground in pain after the contrast with Darmian.

30 ‘ – Punishment Roma, Ibanez off and arrives first of all anticipating Darmian but does not frame the goal.

30 ‘ – Contact Brozovic-Mkhitaryan, the referee Di Bello whistles a foul against the Croatian who protests.

28 ‘ – After the sprint start, Inter are now thinking more on the pitch.

24 ‘- Zaniolo defends a ball well from the assault of Skriniar and Brozovic, then his shot is blocked.

22 ‘- Sanchez serves Dzeko who kicks from a good position sending high. The Chilean wanted the one-two.

22 ‘ – The Giallorossi flare-up after a sleepy start, now Inter are trying to take back the reins of the game.

19 ‘- Opportunity for Zaniolo, Handanovic manages to neutralize the central shot of the Giallorossi striker with his foot.

16 ‘ – Suddenly Roma! Karsdorp in the middle for Mkhitaryan, the Armenian’s ball is saved by D’Ambrosio for a corner.

13 ‘ – Smalling on tilt, corner given to Inter with a busted back pass.

12 ‘ – Opening towards Perisic, opposed by Karsdorp: the Croatian does not arrive on the ball.

10 ‘- Nerazzurri who insist forward, Dzeko with a header engages Rui Patricio. Rome for the moment not received.

9 ‘- Free kick from Sanchez, Skriniar arrives and hits his head: ball saved by Rui Patricio.

8 ‘ – D’Ambrosio is landed outside the area by Ibanez, Di Bello whistles with a moment’s delay.

6 ‘- Cross of Barella! The 23 aims at the goal from the distance taking advantage of the great freedom, the shot is stopped by the upright.

4 ‘- Problems for Skriniar, on the ground in pain after a fight with Zaniolo. De Vrij warms up.

GOAL OF DZEKO: Perisic has his first useful ball, a cross from the Croatian for Dzeko who punishes Smalling’s mistake with a great volley that leaves no chance for Rui Patricio.

2 ‘- GOL GOL GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL OF THE INTEEEEEERRRR !!! EDIIIIIIIIIIINNNNNNNNNN DZEEEEEEEEEEEEEKOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!

21.04 – Inter will be the kick-off of the match: GAMES!

21.03 – Mancini and Handanovic in the middle of the field for the draw.

20.59 – Accompanied by the referee trio, Inter and Roma enter the field. Ovation for Mourinho, who joined with Simone Inzaghi and who sends kisses to the Nerazzurri fans.

20.58 – In the Curva Nord there is a banner: “Welcome home, José”.

20.56 – Teams in the tunnel leading to the field, benches taking their seats. Many fans in the stands with shirts that pay homage to José Mourinho.

INTER: 1 Handanovic; 33 D’Ambrosio, 37 Skriniar, 95 Bastoni (44 ‘6 De Vrij); 36 Darmian, 23 Barella, 77 Brozovic, 22 Vidal, 14 Perisic; 9 Dzeko, 7 Sanchez.

On the bench: 21 Cordaz, 97 Radu, 2 Dumfries, 5 Gagliardini, 8 Vecino, 10 Lautaro Martinez, 11 Kolarov, 13 Ranocchia, 20 Calhanoglu, 32 Dimarco.

Coach: Simone Inzaghi.

ROME: 1 Rui Patricio; 23 Mancini, 6 Smalling, 3 Ibanez (46 ’24 Kumbulla); 2 Karsdorp, 17 Veretout, 27 Oliveira, 5 Viña; 77 Mkhitaryan; 22 Zaniolo, 9 Abraham.

On the bench: 63 Boer, 87 Fuzato, 4 Cristante, 7 Pellegrini, 11 Perez, 14 Shomurodov, 15 Maitland-Niles, 52 Bove, 59 Zalewski, 64 Afena-Gyan, 92 El Shaarawy.

Coach: José Mourinho.

Referee: Beautiful. Assistants: Galetto – Vecchi. Fourth Man: Gariglio. VAR: Pairetto. Assistant VAR: Priests.

Bookings: Zaniolo (R), Mancini (R), Mourinho (R)

20.50 – “We will analyze the report well, but we must also be good at managing moments of discouragement. We must improve even in these moments”. So Beppe MarottaCEO of Inter, before the match to the microphones of Sport Mediaset about Simone’s disqualifications Inzaghi and Alessandro Sticks.

20.49 – Inter and Roma have finished the warm-up, soon there will be the kick-off.

20.24 – The warm-up for Inter begins.

20.10 – We remind you that the winner of this challenge will face the winner of the match between Lazio and Milan in the double semifinal.

20.00 – In Rome, Jordan Veretout find a starting shirt; confirmed the presence on the left of Matias Vina. On the bench the recovered Lorenzo Pilgrims.

19.59 – Some training changes for Simone Inzaghilogical given the succession of commitments: Danilo D’Ambrosio back in defense in place of a Stefan de Vrij appeared lackluster in the last few games, in midfield Matteo Darmian wins the ballot with Denzel Dumfries while Arturo Vidal is preferred to Hakan Calhanoglu who will start his birthday match from the bench. Alexis Sanchez joins Edin Dzeko.