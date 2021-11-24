Live Inter – Shakhtar Donetsk: 0-0 Champions 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza

City: Milan

Capacity: 80074 spectators17:16

At Meazza everything is ready for Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk, fifth day of the Champions League, Group D.17:16

The Nerazzurri are looking for success which, in the event of a simultaneous defeat of the Sheriff, would allow them to qualify for the round of 16.17:20

Here are the formations. Inter with 3-5-2: Handanovic – Skriniar, Ranocchia, Bastoni – Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic – Lautaro, Dzeko. Available: Cordaz, Radu, Kolarov, Dimarco, D’Ambrosio, Dumfries, Gagliardini, Vidal, Vecino, Sensi, Correa.17:31

4-2-3-1 for Shakhtar: Trubin – Dodo, Marlon, Vitao, Matvienko – Maycon, Stepanenko – Tete, Pedrinho, Solomon – Fernando. Available: Shevchenko, Pyatov, Kryvstov, Marcos Antonio, Marlos, Bondarenko, Mudryk, Konoplia, Korniienko, Sikan, Konoplyanka, Bondar.17:35

Inzaghi confirms Ranocchia in the center of defense and forwards relies on the Lautaro-Dzeko tandem with Darmian and Perisic on the flanks.17:32

De Zerbi opts for Tete-Pedrinho-Solomon behind Fernando. In defense, Vitao in place of Ismaily.19:28

The warm-up phase ends, soon the start of the match directed by the Romanian whistle Hategan.18:34

1 ‘ START Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk, ball to the guests.18:45

1 ‘ Immediately the Nerazzurri forward with Calhanoglu, Vitao anticipates Barella, the first corner of the match.18:46

2′ From a corner, Brozovic’s left, over the crossbar.18:46

4 ‘ The hosts stay ahead, the Ukrainians defend themselves in order.18:49

6 ‘ De Zerbi’s team tries to increase possession, slow pace.18:51

7 ‘ Barella advances through the central streets, chewed right, widely to the side.18:52

7 ‘ Dzeko exchanges with Lautaro, left to forget.18:52

8 ‘ Wrong postponement of Trubin, Skriniar fails to take advantage of it.18:53

10 ‘ Launch for Fernando, caught offside.18:55

12 ‘ Calhanoglu opens for Perisic, low cross, Barella shoots high a penalty in motion.18:56

14 ‘ Perisic is centered from the left, Marlon is not overtaken.18:59

16 ‘ Attempt from distance by Dodo, Handanovic blocks without problems.7:00 pm

16 ‘ Wrong back pass by Darmian, corner given to Shakhtar.19:01

18 ‘ Lautaro serves the foray into the Calhanoglu area, an excellent closure for Dodo.19:03

20 ‘ Interlocutory phase, the two teams face off on the median.19:05

21 ‘ Fernando engages Handanovic but was in an offside position.19:06

22 ‘ Barella’s percussion, Maycon decisive in a slip on Lautaro, ball in a corner.19:07

23 ‘ From corner, Ranocchia’s header, just out.19:08

24 ‘ GOAL CANCELED INTER! Perisic bags left but Hategan does not validate for a millimeter offside by Darmian.19:09

25 ‘ INTER OPPORTUNITY! Shakhtar’s mistake, Dzeko alone in front of the goalkeeper, Trubin closes the mirror.19:10

25 ‘ On the overturn in front, Fernando’s left footed in a corner by Bastoni.19:15

26 ‘ INTER OPPORTUNITY! Perisic’s cross, Dzeko stands out in the area, Trubin stretches out to his right and rejects.19:11

28 ‘ Punishment of Calhanoglu, shore of Perisic, Marlon sweeps.19:13

29 ‘ Another punishment from Calhanoglu, no deviation, Trubin grabs the ball.19:13

30 ‘ Perisic from 25 meters, left tense and central, no problem for Trubin.19:15

31 ‘ Fernando frees himself at 20 meters, right high, not by much.19:16

32 ‘ Brozovic on the ground, playing stopped for a few moments.19:16

33 ‘ Fernando receives in the area from Tete and places his right, over the far post.19:19

35 ‘ Another wrong postponement by Trubin, Dzeko wastes in the curve with an empty net.19:20

36 ‘ INTER OPPORTUNITY! Filter by Barella for Lautaro who stretches the ball too much, excellent timing in the low output of Trubin.19:21

37 ‘ Sparks between Marlon and Lautaro after a fall in the Nerazzurri’s area, Hategan restores calm.19:22

39 ‘ Healthcare in the field for Trubin after the contrast with Lautaro in the previous action, game stopped.19:23

41 ‘ Prolonged action by Shakhtar, Pedrinho’s left weak, Handanovic curls up on the ball.19:25

42 ‘ Darmian hits from the back, Lautaro’s right in Trubin’s arms.19:26

44 ‘ Dzeko works the ball for Bastoni, cross shot busted.19:29

45 ‘ Lautaro heel for Dzeko, left on the fly, out.19:29

45 ‘ Two minutes of recovery.19:30

45 ‘+ 1’ Dodo breaks through on the right, a precious cover from Perisic.19:31

45 ‘+ 2’ Calhanoglu’s cross, Darmian’s tower, Trubin makes the sphere his own.19:32

END OF FIRST HALF. Inter 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk, white goals at half-time.19:33

The Nerazzurri start strong from the first minute, they create several chances but they lack precision in the final phase: a goal to Perisic was canceled due to Darmian’s offside, Trubin decisive in low output on Dzeko and Lautaro.19:34