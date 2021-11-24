Live Inter – Shakhtar Donetsk: 0-0 Champions 2021/2022. Live the match
Where the game is played:
Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza
City: Milan
Capacity: 80074 spectators17:16
At Meazza everything is ready for Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk, fifth day of the Champions League, Group D.17:16
The Nerazzurri are looking for success which, in the event of a simultaneous defeat of the Sheriff, would allow them to qualify for the round of 16.17:20
Here are the formations. Inter with 3-5-2: Handanovic – Skriniar, Ranocchia, Bastoni – Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic – Lautaro, Dzeko. Available: Cordaz, Radu, Kolarov, Dimarco, D’Ambrosio, Dumfries, Gagliardini, Vidal, Vecino, Sensi, Correa.17:31
4-2-3-1 for Shakhtar: Trubin – Dodo, Marlon, Vitao, Matvienko – Maycon, Stepanenko – Tete, Pedrinho, Solomon – Fernando. Available: Shevchenko, Pyatov, Kryvstov, Marcos Antonio, Marlos, Bondarenko, Mudryk, Konoplia, Korniienko, Sikan, Konoplyanka, Bondar.17:35
Inzaghi confirms Ranocchia in the center of defense and forwards relies on the Lautaro-Dzeko tandem with Darmian and Perisic on the flanks.17:32
De Zerbi opts for Tete-Pedrinho-Solomon behind Fernando. In defense, Vitao in place of Ismaily with Matvienko moved to the left out.17:35
The warm-up phase ends, soon the start of the match directed by the Romanian whistle Hategan.18:34
START Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk, ball to the guests.18:45
Immediately the Nerazzurri forward with Calhanoglu, Vitao anticipates Barella, the first corner of the match.18:46
From a corner, Brozovic’s left, over the crossbar.18:46
The hosts stay ahead, the Ukrainians defend themselves in order.18:49
De Zerbi’s team tries to increase possession, slow pace.18:51
Barella advances through the central streets, chewed right, widely to the side.18:52
Dzeko exchanges with Lautaro, left to forget.18:52
Wrong postponement of Trubin, Skriniar fails to take advantage of it.18:53
Launch for Fernando, caught offside.18:55
Calhanoglu opens for Perisic, low cross, Barella shoots high a penalty in motion.18:56
Perisic is centered from the left, Marlon is not overtaken.18:59
Attempt from distance by Dodo, Handanovic blocks without problems.7:00 pm
Wrong back pass by Darmian, corner given to Shakhtar.19:01
Lautaro serves the foray into the Calhanoglu area, an excellent closure for Dodo.19:03
Interlocutory phase, the two teams face off on the median.19:05
Fernando engages Handanovic but was in an offside position.19:06
Barella’s percussion, Maycon decisive in a slip on Lautaro, ball in a corner.19:07
From corner, Ranocchia’s header, just out.19:08
GOAL CANCELED INTER! Perisic bags left but Hategan does not validate for a millimeter offside by Darmian.19:09
INTER OPPORTUNITY! Shakhtar’s mistake, Dzeko alone in front of the goalkeeper, Trubin closes the mirror.19:10
On the overturn in front, Fernando’s left footed in a corner by Bastoni.19:15
INTER OPPORTUNITY! Perisic’s cross, Dzeko stands out in the area, Trubin stretches out to his right and rejects.19:11
Punishment of Calhanoglu, shore of Perisic, Marlon sweeps.19:13
Another punishment from Calhanoglu, no deviation, Trubin grabs the ball.19:13
Perisic from 25 meters, left tense and central, no problem for Trubin.19:15
Fernando frees himself at 20 meters, right high, not by much.19:16
Brozovic on the ground, playing stopped for a few moments.19:16