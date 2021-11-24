Sports

Live Inter – Shakhtar Donetsk: 0-0 Champions 2021/2022. Live the match

Kim Lee
0 27 2 minutes read

  • Where the game is played:

    Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza
    City: Milan
    Capacity: 80074 spectators17:16

  • At Meazza everything is ready for Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk, fifth day of the Champions League, Group D.17:16

  • The Nerazzurri are looking for success which, in the event of a simultaneous defeat of the Sheriff, would allow them to qualify for the round of 16.17:20

  • Here are the formations. Inter with 3-5-2: Handanovic – Skriniar, Ranocchia, Bastoni – Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic – Lautaro, Dzeko. Available: Cordaz, Radu, Kolarov, Dimarco, D’Ambrosio, Dumfries, Gagliardini, Vidal, Vecino, Sensi, Correa.17:31

  • 4-2-3-1 for Shakhtar: Trubin – Dodo, Marlon, Vitao, Matvienko – Maycon, Stepanenko – Tete, Pedrinho, Solomon – Fernando. Available: Shevchenko, Pyatov, Kryvstov, Marcos Antonio, Marlos, Bondarenko, Mudryk, Konoplia, Korniienko, Sikan, Konoplyanka, Bondar.17:35

  • Inzaghi confirms Ranocchia in the center of defense and forwards relies on the Lautaro-Dzeko tandem with Darmian and Perisic on the flanks.17:32

  • De Zerbi opts for Tete-Pedrinho-Solomon behind Fernando. In defense, Vitao in place of Ismaily with Matvienko moved to the left out.17:35

  • The warm-up phase ends, soon the start of the match directed by the Romanian whistle Hategan.18:34

  • 1 ‘

    START Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk, ball to the guests.18:45

  • 1 ‘

    Immediately the Nerazzurri forward with Calhanoglu, Vitao anticipates Barella, the first corner of the match.18:46

  • 2′

    From a corner, Brozovic’s left, over the crossbar.18:46

  • 4 ‘

    The hosts stay ahead, the Ukrainians defend themselves in order.18:49

  • 6 ‘

    De Zerbi’s team tries to increase possession, slow pace.18:51

  • 7 ‘

    Barella advances through the central streets, chewed right, widely to the side.18:52

  • 7 ‘

    Dzeko exchanges with Lautaro, left to forget.18:52

  • 8 ‘

    Wrong postponement of Trubin, Skriniar fails to take advantage of it.18:53

  • 10 ‘

    Launch for Fernando, caught offside.18:55

  • 12 ‘

    Calhanoglu opens for Perisic, low cross, Barella shoots high a penalty in motion.18:56

  • 14 ‘

    Perisic is centered from the left, Marlon is not overtaken.18:59

  • 16 ‘

    Attempt from distance by Dodo, Handanovic blocks without problems.7:00 pm

  • 16 ‘

    Wrong back pass by Darmian, corner given to Shakhtar.19:01

  • 18 ‘

    Lautaro serves the foray into the Calhanoglu area, an excellent closure for Dodo.19:03

  • 20 ‘

    Interlocutory phase, the two teams face off on the median.19:05

  • 21 ‘

    Fernando engages Handanovic but was in an offside position.19:06

  • 22 ‘

    Barella’s percussion, Maycon decisive in a slip on Lautaro, ball in a corner.19:07

  • 23 ‘

    From corner, Ranocchia’s header, just out.19:08

  • 24 ‘

    GOAL CANCELED INTER! Perisic bags left but Hategan does not validate for a millimeter offside by Darmian.19:09

  • 25 ‘

    INTER OPPORTUNITY! Shakhtar’s mistake, Dzeko alone in front of the goalkeeper, Trubin closes the mirror.19:10

  • 25 ‘

    On the overturn in front, Fernando’s left footed in a corner by Bastoni.19:15

  • 26 ‘

    INTER OPPORTUNITY! Perisic’s cross, Dzeko stands out in the area, Trubin stretches out to his right and rejects.19:11

  • 28 ‘

    Punishment of Calhanoglu, shore of Perisic, Marlon sweeps.19:13

  • 29 ‘

    Another punishment from Calhanoglu, no deviation, Trubin grabs the ball.19:13

  • 30 ‘

    Perisic from 25 meters, left tense and central, no problem for Trubin.19:15

  • 31 ‘

    Fernando frees himself at 20 meters, right high, not by much.19:16

  • 32 ‘

    Brozovic on the ground, playing stopped for a few moments.19:16

