LIVE Inter-Torino 1-0: live news

Inter-Torino, live match of the Serie A 2021/2022 championship: official line-ups, pre-match, result and match report

Last challenge of 2021: Inter-Torino will close the calendar year for the grenade and the Nerazzurri. Juric’s team arrives at the appointment after the victories against Bologna and Verona, two teams that preceded him in the standings before playing against Toro. An important test is that of San Siro for the grenades, who have shown that they have grown over the course of this season but who would certainly need a nice injection of self-esteem that a victory over the leaders could give. Follow Inter-Torino live on Toro.it.

Inter-Turin: the direct

25 ‘OPPORTUNITY for Taurus. Warming goes away to the right and crosses, Bastoni svirgola the ball and risks his own goal

24 ‘Double SUBSTITUTION in Inter. Enter Sanchez and Vecino, exit Lautaro and Calhanoglu

23 ′ Head shot by Dzeko that ends high

21 ′ Free kick kicked by Lukic, Handanovic stretches to his right and puts it in the corner

20 ‘Double SUBSTITUTION in Turin. Rodriguez and Mandragora enter, Buongiorno and Pobega come out

20 ‘WARNED Calhanoglu. The midfielder “saves” a conclusion from Lukic on the edge of the area, yellow is inevitable

18 ′ Now Pjaca tries, Skriniar walls his conclusion

17 ‘Try a Warming breakthrough but is stopped at the edge of the area

15 & # 39; Warming enters the role of central striker, Zaza remains on the bench for now

14 ′ SUBSTITUTION in Turin. Warming enters, Sanabria comes out

13 ′ Warming is about to enter Turin

11 ′ Good action from Turin, in Sanabria the filtering touch to the limit for a teammate fails

10 ‘Aina tries to push, but the ball gets too long and ends up on the bottom

7 ′ Calhanoglu’s punishment is rejected by the barrier, then Dumfries tries but the shot is central and Milinkovic-Savic blocks

6 ′ Lautaro Martinez earns a free kick from a dangerous position

3 ′ Aina tries from distance, ball out of the way

1 ‘The second half begins. First ball played by Toro

SECOND HALF

45 ‘The first half ends without recovery

45 ‘Nice cross by Aina from the left, Bastoni heads away

42 ′ Now Brozovic tries from the limit: high ball

41 ‘Chalanoglu’s right, ball on the outside of the net

40 ′ Djidji gets the ball taken away by Dzeko, then remedies by deflecting the Bosnian striker’s pass for Lautaro Martinez for a corner

38 ‘OPPORTUNITY Inter: Lautaro Martinez dribbles Milinkovic-Savic on exit, then kicks incredibly out

35 ′ Some problems now for Singo but he can continue playing

33 ′ Torino continues to keep the center of gravity high and to push forward

30 ′ The goal: Inter’s deadly counterattack, Dzeko from the right puts the ball in the center, Perisic tries to extend it with his heel but the hole, the ball reaches Dumfries whose diagonal is unstoppable

30 Inter goals. Dumfries scored

26 ′ On the other side of the field, Singo’s cross from the right, Handanovic in low output makes the ball his own

25 ′ Good restart of Inter: Lautaro leans back for Brozovic who goes to the shot, Milinkovic-Savic blocks

23 ′ Very balanced game up to this moment, Toro responds blow by blow to Inter

20 ′ OPPORTUNITY for Inter: Dzeko’s side who throws Bastoni in front of the goalkeeper, the defender kicks badly and the ball ends up high after the deflection of a defender

18 ‘OPPORTUNITY for Taurus. Right from the edge of Pjaca, the ball touches the post and comes out with Handanovic motionless

17 ‘Botta from Aina’s distance: shot deflected by an Inter defender that ends at the bottom. Corner for the Bull

14 ′ Brekalo cross from the right, Buongiorno fails to hit towards the goal

11 ′ Risk for Turin. From a corner Milinkovic-Savic comes out empty, fortunately behind him there is Aina who moves away

9 ′ Nothing done from the corner for Inter. Defense of the Bull has turned away

8 ′ Singo’s touch of hand in the area, the full-back had first touched his foot and therefore it is not a penalty but only a corner for Inter

7 ‘OPPORTUNITY for Taurus! From the corner he heads Bremer all alone, but the ball is central and Handanovic blocks

6 ′ Good action by Torino who earns a corner with Brekalo, in which shot-cross is answered by Handanovic

4 ′ Inter earns the first corner, beats Chalanoglu but the defense of Turin moves away

3 ′ Perisic cross from the left, Dumfries looks for an air bank but does not find any mate

1 ′ The game begins. Kick-off beaten by Inter

Inter-Torino 1-0: the match report

Networks: pt 30 ‘Dumfries (I)

Ammonites: st 20 ′ Calhanoglu

Referee: Guide of Torre Annunziata

Inter-Torino: the pre-match

6:20 pm Time to return to the locker rooms for Inter and Turin: the players earn the exit to prepare for the match. Soon the announcement of the formations and the kick-off

5.45 pm The teams are on the pitch for the warm-up: Inter is warming up under the North, while Juric’s Turin is on the opposite side, under the eyes of the staff. There is not even Vojvoda on the bench: that’s why.

5:20 pm In the meantime, the official formations of the two teams have been communicated. Juric relies on his compatriots on the trocar with Sanabria as the only striker while in defense Buongiorno returns in place of Rodriguez and Aina goes on the wing.

16.30 Two hours before the kick-off for Inter vs. Torino. There is already movement around the Meazza in Milan, considering that at least 45,000 Nerazzurri spectators are expected inside the stadium, in addition to the slice of visiting fans who will occupy the usual sector in the third ring. The coaches are expected at the stadium in the next half hour, then the teams will earn the locker rooms waiting for the warm-up that will precede the reading of the formations and the kick-off.

Inter-Torino: where to see it on TV and streaming

Inter-Torino will be broadcast live on Dazn, the streaming platform that holds the rights to the Serie A championship matches for the three-year period 2021-2024. The live web of Inter-Torino will instead be on Toro.it.

Inter-Torino: the official formations

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Batons; Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko, Lautaro.

Available: Cordaz, Radu, Gagliardini, Sanchez, Vecino, Kolarov, Sensi, Ranocchia, Dimarco, D’Ambrosio, Darmian, Satriano. Annex: Simone Inzaghi.

Turin (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji, Bremer, Good morning; Singo, Pobega, Lukic, Aina; Pjaca, Brekalo; Sanabria. Available Gemello, Izzo, Zima, Rodriguez, Kone, Ansaldi, Rincon, Mandragora, Warming, Linetty, Praet, Zaza. Annex Juric.