LIVE / Ireland Wales (final result 29-7) video streaming: match without history

LIVE IRELAND WALES (RESULT 29-7): MATCH WITHOUT HISTORY

Wales again in a parity when Ireland lead 24-0. Destination of Ringrose! Great play by Ireland that triggers Ringrose, goal number 18 with Ireland. Sexton does not transform, we are at 29-0 when there are eighteen minutes left. Meanwhile replaced Sexton. Basham! Pride destination for Wales. Then transform Sheedy. A race that now seems to have very little to say. One minute to go, Ireland ahead at 29-7. Ends the match, Ireland winning 29-7 in a race without history. (adj. Umberto Tessier)

TWO GOALS FOR CONWAY!

The recovery begins between Ireland and Wales valid for the 6 nations rugby, Ireland ahead 10-0. Wales is disappointing for now, let’s see in this second half if they will be able to raise the level of the game. We remind you that Italy will face France tomorrow. Sexton’s long winger, ball too long, meanwhile it continues to rain. Goal of Ireland with Conway! Great transformation of Sexton, 17-0. Foul by Wales, ball to Ireland. Numerical superiority for Ireland for ten minutes, which is still trying to stretch. Conway’s goal! Double for 22-0. Sexton converts 24-0. Ireland mistress of the field, for Wales it is now really tough. (adj. Umberto Tessier)

LIVE IRELAND WALES STREAMING VIDEO TV: HOW TO FOLLOW THE MATCH (6 NATIONS RUGBY)

GOAL OF AKI!

The match between Ireland and Wales begins, valid for the 6 nations of rugby. Bundee Aki! Ireland’s goal after just two minutes of play. Great serve as a winger with the defense of Wales distracted. Transform Sexton, 7-0. Sexton tries on a free kick, strange effect of the ball that spreads out and ends out. Another mistake by Sexton on free-kick, very unusual for him. Ireland for now mistress of the field. Penalty kick for Ireland, this time Sexton makes no mistake, 10-0. The first fraction ends, Ireland ahead thanks to Aki’s goal, and Sexton’s two transformations. (adj. Umberto Tessier)

IT BEGINS

Ireland Wales is about to begin and with it the entire Six Nations 2022 of rugby. The venue for this meeting will naturally be the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, the largest stadium not only in the capital, but in the whole of Ireland, home to the Irish national teams of both rugby and football. In these parts, however, the oval ball is more important, both for the results obtained and because the national rugby team is one of the few things that can unite independent Eire and British Ulster.

The stadium took the place of the previous Lansdowne Road facility, which stood in exactly the same place: the address is therefore the same, but the sponsors imposed the name change on the occasion of the demolition of the old stadium to build a more modern one. and suitable for the times (for two years football and rugby entered Croke Park, usually reserved only for Gaelic sports). Inaugurated in 2010, as well as the two national teams it is also home to a rugby club team, Leinster. The Aviva Stadium hosts Ireland’s home games in the Six Nations every year, but in 2013 it also hosted the Heineken Cup final, the Champions League of rugby. As for football, the most important event was undoubtedly the 2010-2011 Europa League final. But now the word goes to the field: Ireland Wales is really about to begin! (Update by Mauro Mantegazza)

SPEAK SEXTON

As the live broadcast of Ireland Wales, we must observe that in the host national team there will be several absences. A potential advantage for Ireland, as long as we do not take the commitment lightly: “We must think about who will take the field, not who will not be able to do so”, is the warning issued by the captain of the Greens, Jonathan Sexton. Speaking in recent days from the Irish retreat venue, Sexton then added: “We are focused on ourselves. We know that a difficult test awaits us and we do not want to be complacent about what we did in November. We want to win and get rid of the frustration of some games when we are forced to look at what we have not been able to do compared to what we have managed to complete in our gameplan ”.

Sexton then paid tribute to his colleague Dan Biggar, promoted to captain of Wales: “The grades of skipper? He deserves them. We have been fighting for many years on the pitch and now we are also good friends. Biggar is a world-class player who has been on the international scene for a long time: in general, he will be able to give his contribution in this new role and make himself heard “. (Update by Mauro Mantegazza)

GREAT CHALLENGE TO THE 6 NATIONS!

Ireland Wales, direct by the South African referee Jaco Peyper, it is played at 3.15 pm Italian (2.15pm local time) this afternoon, Saturday 5 February 2022, as the opening match of the first day of the tournament Six Nations 2022 rugby at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The honor goes to the reigning champions, so here is the direct Ireland Wales he will immediately offer a delicate trip to the Dragons, who will begin their uphill path towards the goal of defending the title won by Wales a year ago.

On the road to final success there was a precious 21-16 victory for Wales in the match played against Ireland but of course in Cardiff, because every year they change sides in the Six Nations rugby. The last precedent in Dublin consequently dates back to 2020 and the victory went to the Verdi hosts 24-14. The results are always rather uncertain, however, it is difficult for one team to clearly prevail over the other in meetings of this kind. There is therefore great curiosity about this inaugural match: what will happen in Ireland Wales?

LIVE IRELAND WALES: THE CONTEXT

There direct Ireland Wales it will therefore be an excellent start to the Rugby Six Nations 2022. In the last edition Wales triumphed with four wins and one defeat, but Ireland were part of the trio that closed immediately behind the Welsh, with three wins and two defeats. If we think that the Cardiff game ended 21-16 in favor of the Dragons despite the expulsion of Irishman Peter O’Mahony after only 14 minutes of play, it is easy to understand how the balance is truly remarkable.

On the other hand, Wales had the better last year also and above all thanks to the ability to win games for a long time in the balance, as demonstrated for example by the 24-25 obtained in Scotland, therefore against the Dragons one must always expect a great battle. For the Greens – who represent the whole of Ireland in rugby, without distinction between Eire and Ulster – there was no shortage of satisfactions, above all the clear success for 32-18 against England: in short, it will immediately be a debut not to be missed!

