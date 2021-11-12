Sports

Live Italy – Switzerland: 0-1 World Cup qualifiers 2022. Live the match

  • At the Olympic Stadium in Rome everything is ready for Italy-Switzerland, seventh day of the World Cup qualifiers, Group C.19:53

  • Direct clash between Azzurri and Swiss, first and paired in the standings at 14 points: whoever wins gets the direct pass for the Europeans. In the first leg match, in September, he finished 0-0.19:56

  • Here are the formations. Italy with 4-3-3: Donnarumma – Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Emerson – Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli – Chiesa, Belotti, Insigne. Available: Sirigu, Meret, Mancini, Calabria, Biraghi, Tonali, Cristante, Pessina, Bernardeschi, Berardi, Raspadori, Scamacca.20:04

  • 4-2-3-1 for Switzerland: Sommer – Widmer, Akanji, Schar, Rodriguez – Zakaria, Freuler – Steffen, Shaqiri, Vargas – Okafor. Available: Kohn, Omlin, Mbabu, Zeqiri, Frei, Aebischer, Comert, Gavranovic, Imeri, Ulisses Garcia, Itten, Sow.20:51

  • Mancini relies on the trident Chiesa-Belotti-Insigne, Barella and Locatelli on either side of Jorginho in the median.19:59

  • Out Seferovic, Yakin opts for the young Okafor supported by Steffen-Shaqiri-Vargas. Also absent Xhaka, Freuler in midfield with Zakaria.20:02

  • The warm-up phases end, soon the start of the match directed by the English whistle Taylor.20:25

  • 1 ‘

    START Italy-Switzerland, ball to the blues.20:46

  • 1 ‘

    Error coming out of Bonucci, left from distance of Shaqiri, conclusion in the curve.20:47

  • 2′

    Chiesa points the area from the right, tripled, does not pass.20:49

  • 4 ‘

    Possession of the Azzurri, the Swiss await in their own half.20:50

  • 5 ‘

    Zakaria from 25 meters, right neutralized by Barella.20:51

  • 6 ‘

    Barella remains on the ground, playing stopped for a few moments.20:51

  • 8 ‘

    Scheme on punishment of the Swiss, Church frees the area.20:54

  • 10 ‘

    Di Lorenzo seeks Insigne’s cut in the area, anticipated by Widmer.20:56

  • 11 ‘

    GOAL! Italy-SWITZERLAND 0-1! Widmer network. Restart of Okafor touch behind for the oncoming Widmer, violent right behind Donnarumma.20:58

