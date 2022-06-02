LIVE – Jubilee of Elizabeth II: the royal family out, the queen expected on the balcony at noon

👑THE TRIBUTE OF PRESIDENT MACRON

He talks about her like “golden thread that binds our two countries, proof of the unfailing friendship between our nations”. “Your Majesty, I have the privilege of addressing to You, in the name of the French people, my most sincere congratulations on Your platinum jubilee”wrote Emmanuel Macron in a message to the queen relayed by AFP. “You are our friend, our close ally, our example of service to others. To celebrate you today is to celebrate the sincere and deep friendship that unites our two countries and your dedication to serve it”insists the French head of state.

Since a first State visit to France at the end of the Second World War, “your devotion to our alliance and friendship has remained and helped build the trust that has brought freedom and prosperity to our continent”he continues.

The President of the Republic praised in particular the commitment during this conflict of the British combatants “for the freedom we enjoy today”. “You shared our joys and saw the deep affection and admiration that the people of France have for you”he notes, emphasizing that France is “grateful” to the Queen for her “courage”.