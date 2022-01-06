Live Juventus – Napoli: 0-1 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: Allianz Stadium

City: Turin

Capacity: 41507 spectators20:11

Everything is ready at the Allianz Stadium for the Juventus-Napoli match, valid for the 20th matchday of Serie A TIM.20:11

Chaotic eve of the match, given the Covid problem that is involving the whole country and Italian football. Napoli has regularly left and will be present for the match, as well as the bianconeri. Spalletti absent, positive result, while Allegri will be there.20:13

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS. 4-3-3 for Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Rugani, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Church, Morata, Bernardeschi. Available: Perin, De Sciglio, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Arthur, Dybala, Kean, Senko.20:15

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS. 4-2-3-1 for Napoli: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam; Demme, Lobotka; Politano, Zielinski, Insigne; Mertens. Available: Marfella, Costanzo, Spedalieri, Zanoli, Vergara, Elmas, Petagna, Idasiak.20:16

Allegri immediately ranks Chiesa who has returned from the injury, the ex Fiorentina winger will act on the left, while on the opposite side Bernardeschi, with Morata as the only striker. In defense Rugani will support de Ligt.20:17

Delicate situation in Naples, given the absences due to injury and Covid. Spalletti remained in Campania, but his choices are obligatory: the pivot of the Mertens attack. In defense Juan Jesus and Rrahmani, while on the left the holder will be Ghoulam.20:19

The first half of JUVENTUS-NAPOLI begins. Referee Simone Sozza from the AIA section of Seregno directs the challenge.20:49

3 ‘ Sprint start of the hosts who immediately try to attack to seek the advantage.20:51

6 ‘ Juan Jesus controls badly in the penalty area undergoing the pressure of Morata who was about to take the ball and find himself alone in front of Ospina.20:52

9 ‘ Zielinski-Rugani clash, with the Napoli player who remains on the ground after a stomp. The Polish midfielder gets up without problems.20:54

10 ‘ Juve tries to make itself dangerous again with Chiesa who recovers the ball and serves Rabiot on the left who widens and ends left-handed, without finding the door.20:56

11 ‘ Squillo of Napoli with Insigne who tries a conclusion from long distance, but the shot ends abundantly high.20:57

12 ‘ JUVENTUS OPPORTUNITY! Chiesa frees himself on the right, the Juventus winger tries the low shot, Ospina blocks.20:57

15 ‘ Napoli responds with Insigne who served in the center tries the shot from outside the area, a conclusion that ends up very high.21:01

16 ‘ Chiesa recovers the ball and flies to the left where he overtakes an opponent and then crosses the near post, the conclusion of the Juventus winger ends just outside. Game with very high rhythms.21:02

20 ‘ Study phase by the two teams who have now slowed down their offensive maneuver, but are ready to restart.21:08

23 ‘ GOAL! Juventus 0-1 NAPLES! Dries Mertens Network. Launch into the area for Politano who is good at controlling and leaning back for Mertens who evades the Juventus defense with a full neck shot and also beats Szczesny. Look at the player’s profile Dries Mertens21:09

26 ‘ JUVENTUS OPPORTUNITY! Bernardeschi serves in depth Chiesa who goes to the direct shot, with a shot deflected for a corner. 21:12

28 ‘ JUVENTUS OPPORTUNITY! Change of game of the bianconeri for Cuadrado who performs an excellent control, then the Colombian points to an opponent and goes to the shot that goes out on the bottom.21:14

32 ‘ Now it is Napoli to keep possession of the ball to propose a game, while Juventus is under pressure to try to restart.21:17

34 ‘ Initiative of Alex Sandro who tries a cross with his left-handed wide left, but Ospina anticipates everyone by making the ball his own.21:20