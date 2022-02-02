LIVE Juventus, the press conference for the presentation of Zakaria LIVE

Juventus presents Denis Zakaria, the shot in midfield of the last market day: the words of the Swiss player

The last market week of the Juventus it was crackling. And besides Dusan Vlahoviche gave to Massimiliano Merry also another graft required for a long time.

Denis Zakaria arrived in the last hours of the session, after the farewell of Bentancur. One player, the one who came from Borussia Monchengladbach, with technical and physical characteristics that could radically change the Juventus median. The Swiss midfielder presents himself at the press conference in VinovoCalciomercato.it will follow its main statements for you.

CALCIOMERCATO.IT QUESTION: “Did you expect to leave Borussia immediately and, in addition to Juventus, did you look for some other team?”

“I knew I was going to leave but I didn’t expect to leave Borussia immediately, also because we are halfway through the season. However, having a club like Juventus looking for you doesn’t happen every day: it’s a dream for me to be here and I want to make my contribution to the team “

JUVENTUS – “I chose Juventus because it is one of the clubs that has always made me dream. I decided it would be the right way to continue my career ”.

NETWORKS – “Surely it was a goal to increase the number of my goals and this could be a good opportunity”.

ITALIAN FOOTBALL – “The impression is exceptional, the team is very strong. If I have to make a comparison with Germany, in my opinion it is a big step forward because the club is of great quality “.

CHARACTERISTICS – “I love to play forward, I’m aggressive, I also love to recover balls and defend. I describe myself as a fairly complete player ”.

LICHTSTEINER – “Did I talk to him? Let’s say that I didn’t actually have time to talk to Stephan, there was no occasion. But I’m sure we will do it in the future ”.

IMPACT – “Both with the coach and with his teammates everything was very fluid, we found ourselves well. The standard here is very high, but the atmosphere is good. Position? I play in midfield, but I have no particular ambitions ”.

CONDITION – “Honestly yes, I feel good. I have trained twice, I am starting to measure the team. If the coach needs me, I am immediately ready to take the field ”.

ALLEGRI – “Yes, we had the opportunity to speak. She told me more or less what she expects of me, if I have to start to close or stretch, but we haven’t gone into details ”.

MODEL – “If I have to think of someone I would say Patrick Vieira, a player I have always liked. Anyway, I’m Zakaria and I’m also looking for my style ”.

SWISS PRIDE – “I’m very proud, it was a dream for me. My father’s favorite team was Juventus, I know everything about this club and I will try to help improve it ”.

JUVENTUS – “Obviously I’m not going to stop here, I’m a fighter. For sure this is a very important step in my career, but I always want to get stronger and improve myself. Here I will have the opportunity to improve, but this is a step, not the end “.

POGBA – “We all know Pogba, we know what he left to Juventus. I hope to be as successful as he has, but I have my identity. Certainly the models are good, but I hope to leave my mark ”.