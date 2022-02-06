Live Juventus – Verona: 1-0 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: Allianz Stadium

City: Turin

Capacity: 41507 spectators16:59

This Sunday Serie A ends with the match between Juventus and Hellas Verona: Allegri’s team with a victory wants to shorten Inter stopped by Milan in the derby, guests for the three points for the Europe dream.16:59

Verona have remained unbeaten in their last four Serie A matches against Juventus (2W, 2N) and could become the first team since Sampdoria in 2013 not to lose for five straight matches against the Bianconeri in the competition.17:00

The line-ups: JUVENTUS with 4-3-1-2, Szczesny – Danilo, De Ligt, Chiellini, De Sciglio – Zakaria, Arthur, Rabiot – Dybala – Vlahovic, Morata.20:01

Available to JUVENTUS: Kaio Jorge, Rugani, Bonucci, Pinsoglio, Marley, Kean, Pellegrini, McKennie, Perin, Cuadrado.20:06

The formation of VERONA: 3-4-2-1 for Tudor, Montipò – Casale, Gunter, Ceccherini – Depaoli, Tameze, Veloso, Lazovic – Barak, Ilic – Lasagna.20:50

Available to VERONA: Sutalo, Coppola, Kalinic, Bessa, Cancellieri, Berardi, Retsos, Chiesa, Praszelik.20:51

Allegri lined up Vlahovic from the first minute paired with Morata, Dybala behind them. Jersey as owner also for the other Zakaria purchase.20:06

The former Tudor has to face several absences, a reinforced midfield with Tameze and Veloso in the median, Ilic on the frontline with Barak. First tip Lasagna.20:50

Luca Massimi directs the match.20:08

1 ‘ START JUVENTUS – HELLAS VERONA! First ball for the bianconeri.20:46

1 ‘ Juventus with the classic black and white uniform, Hellas Verona in a blue suit.20:46

2′ Dribbling of Juventus, pressing as always very high of Verona.20:48

3 ‘ Tameze playing on the trocar with Barak, Ilic with Veloso in the median.20:48

4 ‘ Lazovic looks for one on one with Danilo, the Brazilian closes it.20:50

5 ‘ Light fog in the Allianz Arena, you can still play.20:51

6 ‘ Morata taken very high by Ceccherini, foul by the Verona defender.20:52

7 ‘ VLAHOVIC! Powerful left from distance that Montipó puts out, an action born from a precious heel of Dybala.20:53

8 ‘ Lasagna stops in the area but is immediately blocked by de Ligt, who restarts his team.20:54

9 ‘ Cross by Depaoli, Chiellini anticipates Lasagna in the center of the area.20:54

10 ‘ Verona’s very aggressive approach, Juventus is struggling in the ball lap.20:55

11 ‘ Melee on the edge of the area between Vlahovic and Gunter, the Juventus striker falls but Massimi lets it go.20:56

12 ‘ Rabiot very hard on Ilic, punishment for Verona from the trocar.20:58

13 ‘ On the development of the free kick, Tameze’s conclusion from distance: ball widely wide.20:59

13 ‘ GOAL! JUVENTUS – Hellas Verona 1-0! Dušan Vlahović’s network. Dybala throws the tip that, with a perfect lob, beats Montipó. Look at the player’s profile Dusan Vlahovic21:00

14 ‘ It took 13 minutes for Vlahovic to score the first goal: Casale’s uncertainty, but a great touch of the striker to beat Monitipó.21:01

15 ‘ Dybala hard on Tameze, punishment from the left for Verona who are immediately feeling the reaction.21:01

16 ‘ Verona free kick: Veloso at the far post, Chiellini heads away.21:02

17 ‘ WARNED Fabio Depaoli. Withholding of the fifth that stops De Sciglio with a conspicuous restraint. 21:03

18 ‘ Montipó tries a pass for Lasagna, a ball that is too long and gets lost on the bottom.21:04

19 ‘ Dybala’s bloody lost ball, Barak tries the depth but Danilo intercepts the ball.21:06

20 ‘ Corner for Verona gained by Ceccherini: the towers rise from the defense.21:06

21 ‘ Nothing to do for Verona on a corner, Juventus’ counterattack restarts but Depaoli closes Dybala.21:07

22 ‘ Another punishment for Verona: Veloso on the near post for Gunter, the tower does not have the desired effects.21:08

23 ‘ Immediately a great impact from Zakaria, already three interceptions for the Juventus midfielder.21:09

25 ‘ Vlahovic defends a difficult ball in the area, but the striker can’t do anything about Ceccherini’s doubling.21:12

27 ‘ Cross by Danilo, Morata at the far post is anticipated by Depaoli.21:13

28 ‘ Vlahovic falls in the area after a contact with Gunter, Massimi is very close and lets the game continue.21:14

29 ‘ LAZOVIC! On the developments of the corner for Verona, a powerful conclusion from the winger that ends just wide.21:15

30 ‘ Verona trying to take meters, Juventus, however, which is always scary when it finds speed.21:16

31 ‘ Morata fakes the shot and looks for Vlahovic, the former viola anticipated by Gunter.21:17

33 ‘ De Sciglio also tries, a ball far from Montipó’s goal.21:18

34 ‘ Arthur hard on Ceccherini, Massimi recalls the former blaugrana midfielder.21:19

35 ‘ Power Zakaria finds the bottom and the cross, rejects Ceccherini.21:20

36 ‘ Zakaria late on Tameze, Juventus who also makes the opponents feel their muscles.21:22

37 ‘ Tameze in the center, Depaoli tries to fit in at the far post but is anticipated by Chiellini.21:23

38 ‘ VLAHOVIC! Dybala launches for Morata, cross in the center for the tip that, from the inside right, sends just wide!21:24

40 ‘ Lazovic is looking for Lasagna, Chiellini’s advance is excellent.21:26

41 ‘ Verona, which is taking meters but struggling to create opportunities, Tudor asks its outsiders to raise the center of gravity again.21:27

42 ‘ Lazovic’s cross, Lasagna still anticipated by the Juventus central players.21:28

43 ‘ LAZOVIC! Exchange with Lasagna, powerful conclusion of the outside that ends however far from the door.21:29

44 ‘ Another percussion by Dybala, moved to the left: the Argentine stopped by Casale.21:30

45 ‘ There will be no recovery.21:31